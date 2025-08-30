8 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Omega European Masters

The Omega European Masters is one of the most recognized events on the DP World Tour calendar, taking place at the spectacular Crans-sur-Sierre.

Set among the heart of the Swiss Alps, the tournament has been won by some legends of the game, with Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Nick Price and Jose Maria Olazabal just some of the players to put their names on the historic trophy.

Ballesteros has the joint most victories at the Omega European Masters, winning in 1977, 1978 and 1989 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For 2025, players from all around the world are teeing it up in Switzerland and, at the halfway stage, it's Adrien Saddier who leads the weather-hit event, with the second round only being completed on Saturday lunchtime.

Sitting one clear of defending champion Matt Wallace, other notable names also find themselves in contention, such as two-time tournament winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

However, although a number of big names made the weekend, several players failed to make the three-under-par cutline which, throughout Saturday regularly kept changing.

Saddier during his second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look at the big names who failed to make the weekend at the Omega European Masters.

Eugenio Chacarra (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard claimed victory at the Hero Indian Open in March and, since then, has produced some solid results, including a T7 at the Italian Open and T4 at the Volvo China Open.

At last week's British Masters, Chacarra missed the weekend and, at the Omega European Masters, he would make it back-to-back missed cuts, with rounds of 71 and 67 meaning he finished two-under, one back of the cutline number.

Alex Noren (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf is a humbling game and, at the Omega European Masters, last week's British Masters winner, Noren, would miss the cut following rounds of 69 and 69 to finish two-under-par.

The Swede has two victories in this tournament, but it was a different story this week in Switzerland, as Noren would miss a 16-foot birdie putt at the last to not make the weekend after a strong run of results.

Aaron Rai (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rai was one of 23 players to finish at two-under-par and miss the cut by a single stroke, with the Englishman ruing a costly three-over-par first round of 73.

Although the PGA Tour winner produced a five-under 65 on Friday, the round wasn't good enough to make the weekend, as Rai's slim hopes of a spot on the European Ryder Cup team were extinguished.

Erik Van Rooyen (-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Van Rooyen was one of nine players to finish one-under for the championship, as rounds of 70 and 69 meant he finished two strokes back of the cutline.

Missing the cut in the tournament last year, Van Rooyen finished T8 in 2023, with his inconsistent 2025 continuing, as he missed a 12th cut on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Nicolai Hojgaard (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Noren, Hojgaard produced an impressive performance at the British Masters last week, but struggled this week in Crans-sur-Sierre, as rounds of 73 and 67 meant he finished level-par for the championship.

The missed cut is his first since the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open in June, with Hojgaard hoping to be one of Luke Donald's captain's picks for Team Europe on Monday, when the full 12-man side is announced.

Wyndham Clark (+1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making his tournament debut, Clark was among one of the big names in the field, but rounds of 70 and 71 meant he finished one-over-par, well back of the three-under cutline.

Failing to make the US Ryder Cup team on Wednesday, Clark is set to feature in a number of DP World Tour events, which includes the BMW PGA Championship in a fortnight's time.

Miguel Angel Jimenez (+1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most experienced player in the field, Jimenez was unable to replicate his PGA Tour Champions form, as the Spaniard fired rounds of 72 and 69 to miss the cut.

Claiming victory at the Omega European Masters in 2010, the damage was done during Jimenez's first round, where the 21-time European Tour winner sat four-over-par through five holes on Thursday.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In his final ever DP World Tour event, Lorenzo-Vera would fire rounds of 73 and 75 to miss the cut in Switzerland.

It was an emotional final round for the Frenchman, who was joined by his children as he walked the final hole. Making 284 appearances on the circuit, Lorenzo-Vera claimed 32 top 10s, with his best ever result a runner-up finish at the 2018 Rocco Forte Sicilian Open.