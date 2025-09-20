5 Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The FedEx Open De France
Marcus Armitage leads going into the weekend at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, where several big names missed the FedEx Open de France cut
The FedEx Open de France is the final DP World Tour event before a week's break for the Ryder Cup, with multiple players looking for strong performances.
Being played at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, it's Marcus Armitage who leads at the halfway stage, firing rounds of 64 and 68 to sit 10-under, two clear of Min Woo Lee and Jeff Winther.
Searching for a first DP World Tour victory since the 2021 Porsche European Open, Armitage has produced 14 birdies and just four bogeys over his first 36 holes, as he's the only player to currently sit at double digits.
Among the chasing pack are a number of big names, including five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who is at five-under and five strokes back of Armitage.
Although Koepka was among the big names to make the cut, several notable players failed to make the weekend in Paris, as a level-par cutline was in place for at the halfway point.
Check out which players missed the cut at the Open de France below...
Chris Wood: +1 (72-71)
Chris Wood produced one of golf's feel-good stories of 2025 at the Turkish Airlines Open in May, securing his first DP World Tour top 10 since 2018 after battling anxiety and trauma.
Producing some strong results since then, Wood's one-over-par score meant he just missed the cut by a stroke, with rounds of 72 and 71 resulting in the three-time DP World Tour winner failing to make the weekend.
Adrian Meronk: +1 (71-72)
Like Wood, Adrian Meronk also missed the cut by a single shot in France, carding a level-par first round and a one-over-par second that included a costly bogey at the final hole on Friday.
Meronk is among a few players from the LIV Golf League teeing it up in the tournament, but the Polish player was unable to replicate Koepka's form as he missed a third straight cut (Amgen Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship).
Harry Hall: +2 (74-70)
After a strong T13 finish at Wentworth last week, Harry Hall was the favorite going into the Open de France, but rounds of 74 and 70 meant he missed his first cut since The Players Championship in March.
The Englishman has enjoyed a fine 2025, narrowly missing out on a European Ryder Cup spot. However, a costly three-over-par first round left Hall with an uphill battle on Friday.
Eugenio Chacarra: +2 (73-71)
Joining Hall on the same score is Eugenio Chacarra, who fired a two-over-par first round that included four birdies and six bogeys, four of which came in his last five holes.
A winner on the DP World Tour in 2025, the Spaniard is hoping to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available but, with a missed cut, will need a strong remainder of the season.
Andy Sullivan: +7 (73-76)
The former Ryder Cup player had a tournament to forget in France, as Andy Sullivan carded rounds of 73 and 76 to comfortably miss the cut by seven shots.
Producing just four birdies in 36 holes, Sullivan also had seven bogeys and two doubles over his two rounds, as the four-time DP World Tour winner missed a seventh cut of the season.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
