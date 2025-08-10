6 Big Names To Miss Out On The BMW Championship

Following the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only 50 players will head to Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland for the second of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship.

For those players, the chance to lift the FedEx Cup trophy after the Tour Championship at East Lake remains alive, but for others, the TPC Southwind event marked the end of the road for their chances.

Here are some of the biggest names left to consider what might have been after being knocked out following the opening event of the Playoffs.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's three under at the FedEx St. Jude Championship wasn't enough to see him into the top 50 of the standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-time Major winner hasn't had a bad season by any means, with top 10s in several events, including the WM Phoenix Open and the Memorial Tournament.

However, he didn't do quite enough at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to scrape into the field for the BMW Championship.

Spieth carded rounds of 69, 70, 70 and 68 at TPC Southwind to leave him on a respectable three-under for the tournament and in a tie for 38th.

Sadly for the American, it also left him 54th in the standings, meaning he misses out on next week's tournament.

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark finished poorly at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 US Open champion began the FedEx St. Jude Championship 49th in the standings, but by the end of it he was the wrong side of the line in 56th.

So, where did it all go wrong? Not at the start of tournament, where Clark was five under at the halfway stage, but it all went downhill after that, with a third round of 72 followed by a five-over 75 to leave his FedEx Cup dreams in tatters.

Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee produced a rapid final round, but it didn't get him into the BMW Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Clark, Texas Children's Houston Open champion Min Woo Lee was just above the line ahead of the tournament, in 50th.

However, he made a poor start with a six-over 76 in his opening round and couldn't quite recover.

By the time the final round came along, he was the first to tee it up and playing solo, and judging by the speed of his round, just 2 hours 10 minutes, he was ready to get the day over and done with.

In the end, that led to his best round of the week, a 70, but it wasn't nearly enough to book his place next week, and his FedEx Cup Playoffs are over.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau fell away as the week went on at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The six-time PGA Tour winner had some work to do heading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship, sitting 60th in the standings, but despite giving himself a chance at the halfway stage, when he was three under, he couldn't maintain his form.

Finau was back to even for the tournament after a three-over 73 on Saturday, and it got even worse on Sunday with a six-over 76 to ensure he won't be teeing it up in Maryland on Thursday.

Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk played well at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but it wasn't enough to ensure his progression (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirk went into the FedEx St. Jude Championship with some momentum after a T5 at the Wyndham Championship.

He performed well again in Memphis, too, but despite finishing in T9, it wasn't quite enough to ensure the continuation of his participation in the Playoffs.

Despite his heroics at the Wyndham Championship, Kirk was still only 61st in the FedEx Cup standings before the Playoffs began.

He earned 280 points at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but it left him 34 short of what he needed, leaving him placed an agonizing 51st in the standings.

Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai played well at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but it couldn't get him a place in the field for the BMW Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Englishman Rai was another player in good form ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship following a T5 a week earlier.

His week started steadily and got better at TPC Southwind, with rounds of 70, 69, 68 and 67 to leave him a highly respectable six under for the tournament.

Unfortunately, though, it wasn't quite enough to book his place in the second of the Playoffs as he was left stranded in 53rd in the standings.