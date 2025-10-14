'Visa Issues' Force Three-Time European Tour Winner To Withdraw From DP World India Championship

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson has been forced to withdraw from the inaugural DP World India Championship this week after facing "visa issues."

A fascinating field has been assembled at Delhi Golf Club with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland and Brian Harman all competing.

However, Ferguson's chances of claiming his latest European Tour victory were cut short moments after he had touched down in the world's most populated country.

The three-time DP World Tour winner had flown into Delhi from Madrid early on Tuesday but was prevented from entering India and - consequently - appearing in the $4 million event.

The 29-year-old called the incident "very annoying" in a post on Instagram which revealed the news.

Ferguson said: "Some visa issues at the airport this morning forcing me to w/d from India. Very annoying. But a week off to reset might not be a bad thing."

The Scot had finished T35th at the Open de España and was T61st at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the week prior, with an extremely poor run of results appearing to have concluded.

In the eight events he played in between the start of July and the end of September, Ferguson missed the cut in six of them.

However, he somewhat surprisingly managed a T5th performance at the BMW PGA Championship towards the end of that tough stretch, with Ferguson's stats suggesting the putter was to be credited for an upturn in form.

Over the course of his year as a whole, the Glasgow-born pro has achieved two further top-10s - which came in consecutive starts at the Soudal Open (T2nd) and KLM Open (T4th) - and a couple of other top-20s.

With four tournaments left to play, and two before the DP World Tour Playoffs begin, Ferguson sits 41st in the Race To Dubai and is therefore almost certain to tee it up in Abu Dhabi at the very least.

However, Ferguson is likely to need a decent result in either South Korea or the first Playoff event - where the top-70 tee it up - if he is to appear in the DP World Tour Championship for the fourth time in his career.

In three previous starts at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course (2022, 2023, 2024), Ferguson has finished T42nd, T9th and T19th.