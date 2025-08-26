Omega European Masters 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

The DP World Tour season continues with the Omega European Masters at the beautiful Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland

A general view of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club with inset photos of Jordan Smith (top left), Matt Fitzpatrick (top middle) and Nicolai Hojgaard (top right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

The PGA Tour season might have come to an end, but the DP World Tour's campaign is just beginning to heat up nicely as the Back Nine run of tournaments takes centre stage.

A handful of US-based pros have journeyed across to Europe to play at one of the most breath-taking golf courses anywhere in the world - Crans-sur-Sierre - with Wyndham Clark one of the notable faces among the list of favorites.

Two-time champion, Matt Fitzpatrick will start as the clear outright betting favorite, but he is expected to be challenged by British Masters winner, Alex Noren as well as Aaron Rai, Marco Penge and the Hojgaard twins.

Defending champion, Matt Wallace is on the bubble of favorites alongside Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith and Paul Casey.

Below, we've listed all of the leading players' outright betting odds as well as shared our picks to win this week.

Matt Wallace holds the Omega European Masters trophy

Matt Wallace won the Omega European Masters in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

European Masters Course Fast Facts

  • Course Name: Crans-sur-Sierre GC
  • Location: Crans Montana, Switzerland
  • Established: 1924
  • Par: 70
  • Yardage: 6,823
  • Course Record: 60 (James Morrison - 2021)
  • Times Hosted: 90

A general view of the 14th green at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

European Masters Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Champion

Winning Score

2024

Matt Wallace

-11 (playoff - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia)

2023

Ludvig Aberg

-19 (two strokes)

2022

Thriston Lawrence

-18 (playoff - Matt Wallace)

2021

Rasmus Hojgaard

-13 (one stroke)

2020

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

2019

Sebastian Soderberg

-14 (playoff - four players)

2018

Matt Fitzpatrick

-17 (playoff - Lucas Bjerregaard)

2017

Matt Fitzpatrick

-14 (playoff - Scott Hend)

2016

Alex Noren

-17 (playoff - Scott Hend)

2015

Danny Willett

-17 (one stroke)

European Masters Tournament Betting Odds

BetMGM

BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)

View Deal

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Matt Fitzpatrick (+850)
  • Alex Noren (+1200)
  • Aaron Rai (+1400)
  • Marco Penge (+1600)
  • Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600)
  • Rasmus Hojgaard (+1800)
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2000)
  • Wyndham Clark (+2000)
  • Matt Wallace (+2500)
  • Jordan Smith (+2800)
  • Paul Casey (+2800)
  • Haotong Li (+3000)
  • Keita Nakajima (+4000)
  • Alex Fitzpatrick (+4500)
  • Antoine Rozner (+4500)
  • Francesco Laporta (+4500)
  • John Parry (+4500)
  • Sami Valimaki (+4500)
  • Thriston Lawrence (+4500)
  • Erik Van Rooyen (+5000)
  • Jayden Schaper (+5000)
  • Patrick Rodgers (+5500)
  • All other players priced at +6000 or higher

European Masters Betting Picks

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

Nicolai Hojgaard waves to the crowd during round four of the 2025 British Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Nicolai Hojgaard +1600 To Win @ BetMGM

The Dane will be very happy for his twin bother, Rasmus, who qualified for the Ryder Cup team last week but knows that he surely has to win the European Masters to join Rasmus on Team Europe for his second successive appearance.

Nicolai was T2nd at the British Masters and has a good record at Crans Sur Sierre, having been T5th in 2023. He is a classy player with the tools and form to win this week along with added motivation, so I am confident in his chances.

Sleeper: Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 To Win @ BetMGM

While Matt Fitzpatrick has a superb record in Crans Montana, so does his brother Alex. The younger Fitzpatrick was T6th last year in Switzerland and T5th in 2023.

He comes into the week in great form after finishing T8th at the British Masters, so I think he is definitely worth a punt at this price as a sleeper.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Jordan Smith smiles during the first round of the 2025 Nexo Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jordan Smith +2800 To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman has come close to victory on multiple occasions so, on a course that suits his game down to the ground, I'm backing Smith to go low in Switzerland and finally claim a win for the first time since October 2022.

At last year's event he finished T12th, and that included a torrid seven-over-par third round of 77. Had he shot level-par, he would have won the tournament by a single stroke.

Known for his iron play and laser-like accuracy, Crans-sur-Sierre is a perfect fit for Smith, who has a runner-up and sixth-place finish in two of his last three starts. He's playing well, which is why I'm predicting he will have yet another strong week.

Sleeper: Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 To Win @ BetMGM

His brother Matt may be the favorite, but I think Alex Fitzpatrick is set for a big week at the Omega European Masters, a tournament where he finished T6th last year.

Like Smith, a poor third round proved to be the difference in 2024 but, with the Englishman finishing T8th at the British Masters last week, and returning to a course where accuracy is a premium, Fitzpatrick has a great chance to put a strong result on the table.

Sitting 87th in the Race to Dubai rankings, a big week would go a long way for him to also get into the Playoffs in November.

A headshot of Golf Monthly staff news writer, Jonny Leighfield in a navy blue Castore cap
Jonny Leighfield

Matt Fitzpatrick at the Betfred British Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Matt Fitzpatrick +850 To Win @ BetMGM

I picked Fitzpatrick last week and he was three-quarters of the way to winning before an extremely underwhelming final round saw his chances fizzle away. However, he is generally playing really well at the moment and knows one win here will almost guarantee him a spot on Luke Donald's Ryder Cup roster.

He's a two-time champion here before, while Fitzpatrick has also finished runner-up and scored two further top-10s. So, in a field which is slightly stronger than your average DP World Tour event, I think it makes sense to back the clear favorite this time.

Special Bet: Tournament To Be Decided By A Playoff +350 @ BetMGM

In lieu of a sleeper pick this week, I'm going for the European Masters to be decided via a playoff. It has happened eight out of the past 11 times, with Matt Wallace triumphing over extra holes 12 months ago.

With a field of this quality in play, the end result is far more likely to be close than see a runaway winner. Of those who have reigned supreme over 72 holes in the past decade, no one has won by more than two strokes.

How To Watch The European Masters

US/ET

  • Thursday, August 28 - Round One: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
  • Friday, August 29 - Round Two: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
  • Saturday, August 30 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
  • Sunday, August 31 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

UK/BST

  • Thursday, August 28 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, August 29 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, August 30 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday, August 31 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.