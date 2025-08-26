Omega European Masters 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

The PGA Tour season might have come to an end, but the DP World Tour's campaign is just beginning to heat up nicely as the Back Nine run of tournaments takes centre stage.

A handful of US-based pros have journeyed across to Europe to play at one of the most breath-taking golf courses anywhere in the world - Crans-sur-Sierre - with Wyndham Clark one of the notable faces among the list of favorites.

Two-time champion, Matt Fitzpatrick will start as the clear outright betting favorite, but he is expected to be challenged by British Masters winner, Alex Noren as well as Aaron Rai, Marco Penge and the Hojgaard twins.

Defending champion, Matt Wallace is on the bubble of favorites alongside Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith and Paul Casey.

Below, we've listed all of the leading players' outright betting odds as well as shared our picks to win this week.

Matt Wallace won the Omega European Masters in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Masters Course Fast Facts

Course Name: Crans-sur-Sierre GC

Location: Crans Montana, Switzerland

Established: 1924

Par: 70

Yardage: 6,823

Course Record: 60 (James Morrison - 2021)

Times Hosted: 90

(Image credit: Getty Images)

European Masters Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Matt Wallace -11 (playoff - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia) 2023 Ludvig Aberg -19 (two strokes) 2022 Thriston Lawrence -18 (playoff - Matt Wallace) 2021 Rasmus Hojgaard -13 (one stroke) 2020 Cancelled due to Covid-19 Cancelled due to Covid-19 2019 Sebastian Soderberg -14 (playoff - four players) 2018 Matt Fitzpatrick -17 (playoff - Lucas Bjerregaard) 2017 Matt Fitzpatrick -14 (playoff - Scott Hend) 2016 Alex Noren -17 (playoff - Scott Hend) 2015 Danny Willett -17 (one stroke)

European Masters Tournament Betting Odds

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+850)

Alex Noren (+1200)

Aaron Rai (+1400)

Marco Penge (+1600)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+1800)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2000)

Wyndham Clark (+2000)

Matt Wallace (+2500)

Jordan Smith (+2800)

Paul Casey (+2800)

Haotong Li (+3000)

Keita Nakajima (+4000)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+4500)

Antoine Rozner (+4500)

Francesco Laporta (+4500)

John Parry (+4500)

Sami Valimaki (+4500)

Thriston Lawrence (+4500)

Erik Van Rooyen (+5000)

Jayden Schaper (+5000)

Patrick Rodgers (+5500)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

European Masters Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Nicolai Hojgaard +1600 To Win @ BetMGM

The Dane will be very happy for his twin bother, Rasmus, who qualified for the Ryder Cup team last week but knows that he surely has to win the European Masters to join Rasmus on Team Europe for his second successive appearance.

Nicolai was T2nd at the British Masters and has a good record at Crans Sur Sierre, having been T5th in 2023. He is a classy player with the tools and form to win this week along with added motivation, so I am confident in his chances.

Sleeper: Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 To Win @ BetMGM

While Matt Fitzpatrick has a superb record in Crans Montana, so does his brother Alex. The younger Fitzpatrick was T6th last year in Switzerland and T5th in 2023.

He comes into the week in great form after finishing T8th at the British Masters, so I think he is definitely worth a punt at this price as a sleeper.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jordan Smith +2800 To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman has come close to victory on multiple occasions so, on a course that suits his game down to the ground, I'm backing Smith to go low in Switzerland and finally claim a win for the first time since October 2022.

At last year's event he finished T12th, and that included a torrid seven-over-par third round of 77. Had he shot level-par, he would have won the tournament by a single stroke.

Known for his iron play and laser-like accuracy, Crans-sur-Sierre is a perfect fit for Smith, who has a runner-up and sixth-place finish in two of his last three starts. He's playing well, which is why I'm predicting he will have yet another strong week.

Sleeper: Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 To Win @ BetMGM

His brother Matt may be the favorite, but I think Alex Fitzpatrick is set for a big week at the Omega European Masters, a tournament where he finished T6th last year.

Like Smith, a poor third round proved to be the difference in 2024 but, with the Englishman finishing T8th at the British Masters last week, and returning to a course where accuracy is a premium, Fitzpatrick has a great chance to put a strong result on the table.

Sitting 87th in the Race to Dubai rankings, a big week would go a long way for him to also get into the Playoffs in November.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Matt Fitzpatrick +850 To Win @ BetMGM

I picked Fitzpatrick last week and he was three-quarters of the way to winning before an extremely underwhelming final round saw his chances fizzle away. However, he is generally playing really well at the moment and knows one win here will almost guarantee him a spot on Luke Donald's Ryder Cup roster.

He's a two-time champion here before, while Fitzpatrick has also finished runner-up and scored two further top-10s. So, in a field which is slightly stronger than your average DP World Tour event, I think it makes sense to back the clear favorite this time.

Special Bet: Tournament To Be Decided By A Playoff +350 @ BetMGM

In lieu of a sleeper pick this week, I'm going for the European Masters to be decided via a playoff. It has happened eight out of the past 11 times, with Matt Wallace triumphing over extra holes 12 months ago.

With a field of this quality in play, the end result is far more likely to be close than see a runaway winner. Of those who have reigned supreme over 72 holes in the past decade, no one has won by more than two strokes.

How To Watch The European Masters

US/ET

Thursday, August 28 - Round One: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports) Friday, August 29 - Round Two: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports) Saturday, August 30 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports) Sunday, August 31 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)

UK/BST

Thursday, August 28 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, August 29 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, August 30 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, August 31 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025