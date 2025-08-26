Omega European Masters 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win
The DP World Tour season continues with the Omega European Masters at the beautiful Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland
The PGA Tour season might have come to an end, but the DP World Tour's campaign is just beginning to heat up nicely as the Back Nine run of tournaments takes centre stage.
A handful of US-based pros have journeyed across to Europe to play at one of the most breath-taking golf courses anywhere in the world - Crans-sur-Sierre - with Wyndham Clark one of the notable faces among the list of favorites.
Two-time champion, Matt Fitzpatrick will start as the clear outright betting favorite, but he is expected to be challenged by British Masters winner, Alex Noren as well as Aaron Rai, Marco Penge and the Hojgaard twins.
Defending champion, Matt Wallace is on the bubble of favorites alongside Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith and Paul Casey.
Below, we've listed all of the leading players' outright betting odds as well as shared our picks to win this week.
European Masters Course Fast Facts
- Course Name: Crans-sur-Sierre GC
- Location: Crans Montana, Switzerland
- Established: 1924
- Par: 70
- Yardage: 6,823
- Course Record: 60 (James Morrison - 2021)
- Times Hosted: 90
European Masters Previous Winners
Year
Champion
Winning Score
2024
Matt Wallace
-11 (playoff - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia)
2023
Ludvig Aberg
-19 (two strokes)
2022
Thriston Lawrence
-18 (playoff - Matt Wallace)
2021
Rasmus Hojgaard
-13 (one stroke)
2020
Cancelled due to Covid-19
Cancelled due to Covid-19
2019
Sebastian Soderberg
-14 (playoff - four players)
2018
Matt Fitzpatrick
-17 (playoff - Lucas Bjerregaard)
2017
Matt Fitzpatrick
-14 (playoff - Scott Hend)
2016
Alex Noren
-17 (playoff - Scott Hend)
2015
Danny Willett
-17 (one stroke)
European Masters Tournament Betting Odds
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer's guides from our team of experienced experts.
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (+850)
- Alex Noren (+1200)
- Aaron Rai (+1400)
- Marco Penge (+1600)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (+1600)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (+1800)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+2000)
- Wyndham Clark (+2000)
- Matt Wallace (+2500)
- Jordan Smith (+2800)
- Paul Casey (+2800)
- Haotong Li (+3000)
- Keita Nakajima (+4000)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+4500)
- Antoine Rozner (+4500)
- Francesco Laporta (+4500)
- John Parry (+4500)
- Sami Valimaki (+4500)
- Thriston Lawrence (+4500)
- Erik Van Rooyen (+5000)
- Jayden Schaper (+5000)
- Patrick Rodgers (+5500)
- All other players priced at +6000 or higher
European Masters Betting Picks
Favorite: Nicolai Hojgaard +1600 To Win @ BetMGM
The Dane will be very happy for his twin bother, Rasmus, who qualified for the Ryder Cup team last week but knows that he surely has to win the European Masters to join Rasmus on Team Europe for his second successive appearance.
Nicolai was T2nd at the British Masters and has a good record at Crans Sur Sierre, having been T5th in 2023. He is a classy player with the tools and form to win this week along with added motivation, so I am confident in his chances.
Sleeper: Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 To Win @ BetMGM
While Matt Fitzpatrick has a superb record in Crans Montana, so does his brother Alex. The younger Fitzpatrick was T6th last year in Switzerland and T5th in 2023.
He comes into the week in great form after finishing T8th at the British Masters, so I think he is definitely worth a punt at this price as a sleeper.
Favorite: Jordan Smith +2800 To Win @ BetMGM
The Englishman has come close to victory on multiple occasions so, on a course that suits his game down to the ground, I'm backing Smith to go low in Switzerland and finally claim a win for the first time since October 2022.
At last year's event he finished T12th, and that included a torrid seven-over-par third round of 77. Had he shot level-par, he would have won the tournament by a single stroke.
Known for his iron play and laser-like accuracy, Crans-sur-Sierre is a perfect fit for Smith, who has a runner-up and sixth-place finish in two of his last three starts. He's playing well, which is why I'm predicting he will have yet another strong week.
Sleeper: Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 To Win @ BetMGM
His brother Matt may be the favorite, but I think Alex Fitzpatrick is set for a big week at the Omega European Masters, a tournament where he finished T6th last year.
Like Smith, a poor third round proved to be the difference in 2024 but, with the Englishman finishing T8th at the British Masters last week, and returning to a course where accuracy is a premium, Fitzpatrick has a great chance to put a strong result on the table.
Sitting 87th in the Race to Dubai rankings, a big week would go a long way for him to also get into the Playoffs in November.
Favorite: Matt Fitzpatrick +850 To Win @ BetMGM
I picked Fitzpatrick last week and he was three-quarters of the way to winning before an extremely underwhelming final round saw his chances fizzle away. However, he is generally playing really well at the moment and knows one win here will almost guarantee him a spot on Luke Donald's Ryder Cup roster.
He's a two-time champion here before, while Fitzpatrick has also finished runner-up and scored two further top-10s. So, in a field which is slightly stronger than your average DP World Tour event, I think it makes sense to back the clear favorite this time.
Special Bet: Tournament To Be Decided By A Playoff +350 @ BetMGM
In lieu of a sleeper pick this week, I'm going for the European Masters to be decided via a playoff. It has happened eight out of the past 11 times, with Matt Wallace triumphing over extra holes 12 months ago.
With a field of this quality in play, the end result is far more likely to be close than see a runaway winner. Of those who have reigned supreme over 72 holes in the past decade, no one has won by more than two strokes.
How To Watch The European Masters
US/ET
- Thursday, August 28 - Round One: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
- Friday, August 29 - Round Two: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
- Saturday, August 30 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
- Sunday, August 31 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports)
UK/BST
- Thursday, August 28 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, August 29 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, August 30 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, August 31 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Tommy Fleetwood
Tour Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
