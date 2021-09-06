He has won six times on the European Tour, including twice at the DP World Tour Championship, one of the richest events in golf

What Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Net Worth?

Estimates of Matt Fitzpatrick’s net worth tend to vary widely. Some place it as low as $5 million, others as high as $15 million.

In 2013, Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur, a 4&3 victory over Australian Oliver Goss. He became the first Englishman to win this title since Golf Monthly’s founding editor Harold Hilton 102 years previously.

He turned pro in 2014 and won his first European Tour event in 2015. This was the British Masters, which won him €671,549.98.

This made him, at 21 years and 40 days, the fifth youngest English winner in European Tour history. The youngest was Paul Way at 19 years and 149 days. Nick Faldo, Tom Lewis and Peter Baker were the others.

Fitzpatrick went on to become the youngest Englishmen to win five times on the European Tour, taking this record from Sir Nick Faldo.

He did this in 2018 when he successfully defended his European Masters title. He was the first player to win back-to-back European Masters since Seve Ballesteros in 1978.

He has won six times on the European Tour, including twice at the DP World Tour Championship, one of the richest events in golf. In 2016 he won it and €1,217,174.99. Four years later his victory in the event brought him €2,481,627.00.

Only 27 years old, he is already 30th on the European Tour career money list, with €15,299,122.54.

Despite his relative youth, Fitzpatrick has several long-standing sponsors.

The one he has been with the longest is Under Armour. This partnership started when he was 14 years old.

He has been sponsored by Rolex since 2016 and wears one of its watches, a Submariner.

Workday have sponsored him since 2018 whilst golf management company Troon has done so since 2019. Other golfers who are linked to Troon are Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Alex Noren, Gary Woodland and Cheyenne Woods.

Fitzpatrick signed a deal with Bettinardi in 2020 and uses one of their putters, the DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept, and he also has Titleist as a partner as he uses the Pro V1x golf ball.

The last partner we should mention is Protiviti, a global consulting firm that linked up with the Englishman in 2020.

The financial details of these sponsorships are not public.