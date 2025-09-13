5 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The BMW PGA Championship

The weekend is here at Wentworth after a rainy and stormy first two days, and a number of big names are heading home early at the DP World Tour's flagship event.

A total of 11 European Ryder Cup players began the week, and 10 of them have managed to make it through to the last two rounds, including Tommy Fleetwood who birdied the 18th hole on Friday to make the one-under cut on the number.

At the top of the leaderboard, Fleetwood's Team Europe partners Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose and Viktor Hovland are all 11-under-par through 36 holes to trail Hideki Matsuyama by a single stroke at the halfway stage.

So, which big names missed the cut? We pick out some of the most notable, which include Brooks Koepka and defending champion Billy Horschel...

Brooks Koepka: -1 (75-68)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka fought back valiantly on Friday with a superb 68, including three birdies and an eagle on his closing nine, but it wasn't enough to claw himself back from a difficult opening round.

The five-time Major champion and LIV Golf star played his final four holes in three-over on Thursday to shoot himself out of the tournament.

It's his second consecutive missed cut after also going home early at the Irish Open last week.

Billy Horschel: -1 (73-70)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no shame in missing the cut for defending champion Billy Horschel, who was making his first start since April after undergoing hip surgery.

Like Koepka, Horschel bounced back well on Friday with a two-under-par 70, but his slow start on Thursday, where he shot 73, ultimately proved too costly.

Corey Conners: -1 (76-67)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour star Conners was making a rare DP World Tour appearance and he is another to have missed the cut at Wentworth, in what was his tournament debut.

The Canadian had an uncharacteristically poor first round, where he bogeyed two of his first three holes and also double-bogeyed the par-5 17th.

He was superb on Friday, with seven birdies, but his 76-67 scores were just one stroke too high to advance through to the weekend.

Rasmus Hojgaard: +5 (74-75)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojgaard took the final automatic spot for Luke Donald's Ryder Cup side last month but the captain will have some slight concern after a difficult two days for the Dane.

He finished with three consecutive birdies to improve his score, but six bogeys and four doubles for 36 holes is a disappointing return for the 24-year-old.

It is his sixth missed cut of the year.

Nicolai Hojgaard: +6 (78-72)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus' twin brother Nicolai didn't fare any better, with the 2023 Ryder Cupper also comfortably missing the cut.

Nicolai shot a surprising 78 (+6) in round one where he finished 9-6 on the 17th and 18th holes after also carding a 7 on his opening nine.