How Can I Play Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club And How Much Is A Green Fee?

Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club is one of the most visually impressive courses in all of golf, with the Swiss Alps playing backdrop. What's more, it's only open for half of the year, as the course is under several feet of snow for the other half.

Being a bucket-list golf course, you may wonder, how do I play it? Well, below we have taken a look at how to play the iconic layout, as well as how much it will cost you.

How Much Does It Cost To Play Crans-sur-Sierre?

To begin with, the course has hosted some of the greats of the game, as the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Nick Price have claimed the Omega European Masters title at the venue.

Although it's not the longest on the DP World Tour calendar, it's loved by many and, green fee wise, perhaps not as much as you would expect. Certainly, there are other courses that are more expensive than Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Obviously, with the course shut for six months of the year, you can only grab a tee time from May to October and, green fee wise, it ranges from 50 Swiss Francs to around 170 Swiss Francs. That's around £150 or just under $200, which isn't bad at all.

How Can You Play Crans-sur-Sierre?

You may think that, to play Crans-sur-Sierre, it would be a complicated procedure, but you couldn't be more wrong. The course is open to all visitors, so simply book a tee time online or by calling reception and turn up like you would at your home club. Also, there are multiple courses to choose from at Crans-sur-Sierre.

How Much Is A Membership At Crans-sur-Sierre?

According to their website there are two categories of membership, with one slightly cheaper than the other. To begin with, Category 1 includes a CHF (Swiss Frank) 1,000 purchase of a share and an entry fee of CHF 7,000. This means that, for an individual, it's around CHF 8,000, whilst a couple is CHF 15,000. From there, the annual subscription is CHF 905.

To qualify for Category 1, you must be from "one of the 3 communes of the Haut-Plateau (Crans-Montana, Lens, Icogne), domiciled in one of the 3 communes of Haut-Plateau for more than a year, own real estate in one of the 3 municipalities (apartment, residence or chalet), or have a residence permit without gainful activity on the Haut-Plateau (tax package)."

If you don't qualify for any of the above, then you will fall into Category 2, whereby the share is CHF 1,000 and the entry fee is 9,000, with the annual subscription costing CHF 955. Finally, there is also a “Young Member” Category so, if you are between 22 and 35, it's a CHF 1,000 share, CHF 1,500 entry fee and a CHF 905 annual subscription. Prices correct as of September 2024.