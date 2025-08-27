11 Big Names Who Missed Out On The 2025 US Ryder Cup Team

After much speculation, Keegan Bradley has confirmed his US Ryder Cup side for 2025, with some notable names missing out on selection.

The main surprise is the captain himself, as Bradley opted to not select himself as a playing captain, instead opting for six picks of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

This now means that, for 2025, there will be four American rookies in the 12-man side, which also consists of Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

It also means that there have been some significant changes to the side that were beaten 16.5 - 11.5 in Rome, as Major champions and PGA Tour winners miss out on a spot in Bethpage Black.

Below, we have taken a look at some of the notable players who won't be featuring in New York on September 26-28th.

Keegan Bradley

The American captain has been one of the best US players throughout 2025, but Bradley opted to leave himself out of the side for the 45th Ryder Cup.

Claiming the Travelers Championship, many believed Bradley would be on his team as a playing captain but, at the captain's picks announcement on Wednesday, he revealed that he wouldn't be taking up that role.

Currently ranked 11th in the Official Golf World Ranking, he has six top 10s this season, including that victory. Speaking at the press conference, he stated: "I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups. I grew up wanting to fight alongside these guys and it broke my heart not to play, it really did.

"Because you work forever to make these teams but ultimately I was chosen to do a job. I was chosen to be a captain of this team and my ultimate goal was to be the best captain I could be and this is how I felt I could do this."

Jordan Spieth

Spieth has played in five consecutive Ryder Cups, but won't be featuring on Team USA for 2025, with the three-time Major winner struggling since returning from injury.

Featuring in the 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2023 Ryder Cups, the American was plagued with injury in 2024, underdoing wrist surgery that August and returning in 2025.

Showing glimpses of his old self, securing three top 10s on the PGA Tour, a big year was needed for Spieth to make the team. Ultimately, though, the experienced 32-year-old, who has a Ryder Cup record of eight wins, nine losses and five ties, hasn't done enough to make it onto Bradley's side this time around.

Brooks Koepka

Like Spieth, Koepka has a lot of experience in the Ryder Cup, playing in the last four consecutive events and holding a record of seven wins, 6 losses and 2 ties.

Being a five-time Major winner, it's somewhat of a shock the drop in form Koepka has had in 2025, with the American producing just two top 10s on the LIV Golf League, as well as missing three of four cuts in the Majors.

Koepka was the only LIV player to feature on Team USA in 2023 and, after not being selected by Bradley, this marks the first time he will miss a Ryder Cup in nearly a decade.

Wyndham Clark

Having made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023, registering 1 win, 1 loss and 1 tie, the former US Open winner hasn't done enough to make it onto Bradley's side for 2025.

Producing a poor start to his year, claiming just one top 10 in 17 events, Clark had re-found some form at the end of the PGA Tour season, finishing T4 at The Open and T11 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Despite the run of recent good golf, the 31-year-old was, ultimately, hampered by his inconsistent results, missing out on a spot at Bethpage Black.

Brian Harman

Like Clark, Harman made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023 and secured a record of two wins and two losses for the week, forging a close connection with Max Homa in the process as the US pair won two matches from three.

Although the 38-year-old claimed victory at the Valero Texas Open in 2025, the former Major winner has been left out of the side, despite also securing strong finishes in Signature Events and FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments.

Harman is an extremely consistent performer but, given the length Bethpage Black will possess for the Ryder Cup, it may be one of the key reasons for the American's omission from the team tournament in September.

Patrick Reed

A three-time Ryder Cup player, Reed possesses an incredible record in the event of seven wins, three losses and two ties. In fact, Reed is undefeated in the singles, producing three wins from three.

Showing his desire to be on the Ryder Cup team in 2025, Captain America has been playing good golf this season, claiming his first victory on the LIV Golf League in Dallas back in June.

Multiple top 10 finishes have also followed, including a T3 at The Masters, but a missed cut at The Open Championship all but ended his hopes of being on the 12-man side at Bethpage Black, a course Reed has also won on previously.

Maverick McNealy

Finishing 10th in the US Ryder Cup rankings, McNealy had been on the radar for a captain's pick, especially with strong finishes over the FedEx Cup Playoffs period.

However, the American was left off the team, despite seven top 10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational and multiple top three results at some big tournaments.

At 29 years of age, he still has time on his side to make his way on to a Ryder Cup side, as well as a Presidents Cup team, but for 2025 McNealy won't be featuring on Team USA.

Chris Gotterup

Another name who could have had a chance of being selected based on recent form is Gotterup, who won the Genesis Scottish Open and finished third at The Open Championship.

Admittedly, his early form at the start of the season wasn't the best, racking up a best finish of T16 prior to his victory. However, he did have a few top 10s at the 3M Open and Tour Championship.

Gotterup had been noted as a potential pick, but the two-time PGA Tour winner will not be in New York at the end of September.

Rickie Fowler

Since winning the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler has struggled for form, with the American now missing the Ryder Cup after featuring at Marco Simone in 2023.

Featuring in the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2023 Ryder Cups, the 36-year-old would have been one of the most experienced players had he been selected by captain Bradley.

Possessing a record of three wins, nine losses and five ties, Fowler has managed three top 10s in 2025, the best of which was a T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August.

Max Homa

Homa was the USA's star man in Rome two years ago, registering three wins, one loss and one tie for the week, claiming the most points of any American player at Marco Simone.

The 2025 season, though, has been a complete write-off for the six-time PGA Tour winner, who not only finished outside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings, but only registered one top 10.

Possessing a good match play record, the drop in form meant Bradley didn't select Homa, who will be looking to re-find his game over the FedEx Cup Fall series, which runs until December of this year.

Tony Finau

Like many on this list, Finau's results in 2025 haven't been good enough to warrant a spot on Bradley's 12-man side, with the American registering just one top 10 on the PGA Tour this year.

A two-time member of Team USA's Ryder Cup sides, the six-time PGA Tour winner has a record of 3 wins and 3 losses and was part of the winning side in 2021.

In 2025, he finished 66th in the FedEx Cup standings, missing five cuts in 20 starts, as well as producing just one top 10 at the Genesis Invitational in February.