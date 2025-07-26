9 Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The 3M Open

There's a lot up for grabs at the 3M Open, with plenty of prize money and FedEx Cup points available for those needing a big week before the FedEx Cup Playoffs in a fortnight's time.

Going into the weekend at TPC Twin Cities, Thorbjorn Olesen leads, with his 14-under-par total giving him his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An eight-time winner on the DP World Tour, Olesen is yet to win on the PGA Tour circuit, with the Dane one shot clear of American, Jake Knapp.

Behind the pair are Pierceson Coody and Sam Stevens at 12-under-par, while Matti Schmid is 11-under, three back of fellow European, Olesen.

Although 18 players are within four shots of the leader, several big names and notable players failed to make the weekend at the 3M Open, which featured a five-under-par cutline.

Haotong Li (-4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After an excellent performance at The Open Championship last week, which secured Li a T4 finish and a spot at The Masters, the 29-year-old was unable to replicate his performance from Royal Portrush.

Carding a one-under 70 first round, Li did produce a three-under 68 on Friday, but it wasn't enough as he missed his second cut in three weeks, following a disappointing weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keith Mitchell (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mitchell currently sits 73rd in the FedEx Cup Standings, three spots outside the top 70, who would advance to the Playoffs in two weeks time.

Carding a three-under 68 on Thursday, another similar round would put the American through to the weekend, but a level-par 71 on Friday meant Mitchell missed the cut by two strokes.

Byeong Hun An (-3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An carded a two-under opening round of 69, with his second round of 70 meaning the South Korean missed the cut by two strokes in Blaine, Minnesota.

Having missed the weekend at The Open last week, the 33-year-old failed to make the cutline for the seventh time in 2025. Currently, An is 71st in the FedEx Cup Standings, sitting just one spot outside the Playoffs.

Sahith Theegala (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Theegala has struggled with injury problems of late and, after missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament, took a six-week break to recover, eventually returning at The Open last week.

However, it hasn't been the return the American wanted and, after missing the cut at the Major last week, he carded rounds of 72 and 68 to fail to get into the weekend at the 3M Open.

Davis Thompson (-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Mitchell and An, Thompson is another name who finds himself outside the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, with the American lying in 74th position.

Carding a two-under 69 on Thursday, a level-par 71 on Friday meant he finished well back of the cutline, with Thompson missing an eighth cut of 2025.

Maverick McNealy (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McNealy has been extremely consistent throughout this season but, at the 3M Open, the American would miss just a fourth cut of the year, carding rounds of 71 and 71 to miss out.

Sitting 11th in the FedEx Cup Standings, McNealy will be safely through to the Playoffs in a few weeks time and aiming for a spot in the Tour Championship field in mid-August.

Sungjae Im (E)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like McNealy, Im carded back-to-back rounds of 71 to finish level-par for the tournament, five strokes back of the five-under cutline.

Struggling for form of late, it's Im's fourth missed cut in seven starts, with his best finish a T52 at The Open. Currently sitting 29th in the FedEx Cup Standings, the South Korean is just inside the top 30 cutoff of the Tour Championship.

Beau Hossler (+3)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hossler produced a three-over-par 74 on Thursday, leaving himself an uphill battle to make the cut on Friday, where he carded a level-par 71 to finish three-over.

Sitting 95th in the FedEx Cup Standings, Hossler is perilously close to the top 100, which is the magic number for those wanting to keep their PGA Tour playing privileges.

Tony Finau (+4)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finau was one of the biggest names in the 3M Open field but, after a two-under 69 on Thursday, carded a six-over 77 on Friday, which included two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles.

Sitting 61st in the FedEx Cup Standings, Finau should be through to the Playoffs after the Wyndham Championship, but the American will need a strong run of results to make the Tour Championship, an event he hasn't missed since the 2015-16 season.