DP World India Championship Tee Times: Round One And Two
Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field at the DP World India Championship and will play alongside two other big names in rounds one and two...
The inaugural DP World India Championship is ready to begin at Delhi Golf Club and a stacked field sees some tantalising groups sent out over the first two days.
Rory McIlroy is one of several Ryder Cup stars to feature in one of the DP World Tour's final events of the season, and he has been paired with two other men who were involved in a richly entertaining battle at Bethpage Black last month.
Viktor Hovland - who is making his first appearance since withdrawing from the Ryder Cup singles with a neck injury - will play alongside McIlroy and US rival Ben Griffin across the opening couple of rounds, with the trio starting on the 10th on Thursday at 7:25am local time.
On Friday, the big-name group will begin on the first at 12:10pm local time, just as the afternoon heat in Delhi begins to take effect.
Elsewhere, a hat-trick of Team Europe heroes have been grouped together on the opposite side of the draw.
Captain Luke Donald will accompany top point-scorer Tommy Fleetwood and the man who holed the putt which retained the Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry. They will begin at 12:10pm local time in round one before switching to the 10th for round two and starting at 7:35am local time.
Below are the full list of round one and round two tee times for the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club. Eastern Time in the US is 10.5 hours behind local time.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
1st Tee
Local Time (BST)
- 6:35am (2:05am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel, Jason Scrivener
- 6:45am (2:15am): Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain
- 6:55am (2:25am): N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston
- 7:05am (2:35am): Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan
- 7:15am (2:45am): Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan
- 7:25am (2:55am): Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto
- 7:35am (3:05am): Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider
- 7:45am (3:15am): Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 7:55am (3:25am): Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren
- 8:05am (3:35am): Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema
- 8:15am (3:45am): Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das
- 11:10am (6:40am): Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee
- 11:20am (6:50am): Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott
- 11:30am (7:00am): Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 11:40am (7:10am): Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan
- 11:50am (7:20am): Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra
- 12:00pm (7:30am): Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence
- 12:10pm (7:40am): Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald
- 12:20pm (7:50am): Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora
- 12:30pm (8:00am): Calum Hill, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul
- 12:40pm (8:10am): Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson
- 12:50pm (8:20am): Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher
- 1:00pm (8:30am): Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard
10th Tee
Local Time (BST)
- 6:35am (2:05am): Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne
- 6:45am (2:15am): Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten
- 6:55am (2:25am): Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo
- 7:05am (2:35am): Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach
- 7:15am (2:45am): Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma
- 7:25am (2:55am): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
- 7:35am (3:05am): Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman
- 7:45am (3:15am): Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas
- 7:55am (3:25am): Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh
- 8:05am (3:35am): Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg
- 8:15am (3:45am): Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom
- 11:10am (6:40am): David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson
- 11:20am (6:50am): Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 11:30am (7:00am): Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 11:40am (7:10am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11:50am (7:20am): Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 12:00pm (7:30am): Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh
- 12:10pm (7:40am): Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard
- 12:20pm (7:50am): Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai
- 12:30pm (8:00am): Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther
- 12:40pm (8:10am): Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:50pm (8:20am): Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen
- 1:00pm (8:30am): Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen
DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
1st Tee
Local Time (BST)
- 6:35am (2:05am): David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson
- 6:45am (2:15am): Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 6:55am (2:25am): Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 7:05am (2:35am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger
- 7:15am (2:45am): Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 7:25am (2:55am): Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh
- 7:35am (3:05am): Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard
- 7:45am (3:15am): Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai
- 7:55am (3:25am): Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther
- 8:05am (3:35am): Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino
- 8:15am (3:45am): Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen
- 8:25am (3:55am): Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen
- 11:20am (6:50am): Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne
- 11:30am (7:00am): Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten
- 11:40am (7:10am): Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo
- 11:50am (7:20am): Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach
- 12:00pm (7:30am): Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma
- 12:10pm (7:40am): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
- 12:20pm (7:50am): Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman
- 12:30pm (8:00am): Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas
- 12:40pm (8:10am): Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh
- 12:50pm (8:20am): Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg
- 1:00pm (8:30am): Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom
10th Tee
Local Time (BST)
- 6:35am (2:05am): Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee
- 6:45am (2:15am): Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott
- 6:55am (2:25am): Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 7:05am (2:35am): Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan
- 7:15am (2:45am): Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra
- 7:25am (2:55am): Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence
- 7:35am (3:05am): Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald
- 7:45am (3:15am): Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora
- 7:55am (3:25am): Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul
- 8:05am (3:35am): Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson
- 8:15am (3:45am): Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher
- 8:25am (3:55am): Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard
- 11:20am (6:50am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener
- 11:30am (7:00am): Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain
- 11:40am (7:10am): N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston
- 11:50am (7:20am): Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan
- 12:00pm (7:30am): Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan
- 12:10pm (7:40am): Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto
- 12:20pm (7:50am): Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider
- 12:30pm (8:00am): Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12:40pm (8:10am): Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren
- 12:50pm (8:20am): Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema
- 1:00pm (8:30am): Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.