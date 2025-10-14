DP World India Championship Tee Times: Round One And Two

The inaugural DP World India Championship is ready to begin at Delhi Golf Club and a stacked field sees some tantalising groups sent out over the first two days.

Rory McIlroy is one of several Ryder Cup stars to feature in one of the DP World Tour's final events of the season, and he has been paired with two other men who were involved in a richly entertaining battle at Bethpage Black last month.

Viktor Hovland - who is making his first appearance since withdrawing from the Ryder Cup singles with a neck injury - will play alongside McIlroy and US rival Ben Griffin across the opening couple of rounds, with the trio starting on the 10th on Thursday at 7:25am local time.

On Friday, the big-name group will begin on the first at 12:10pm local time, just as the afternoon heat in Delhi begins to take effect.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick of Team Europe heroes have been grouped together on the opposite side of the draw.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Captain Luke Donald will accompany top point-scorer Tommy Fleetwood and the man who holed the putt which retained the Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry. They will begin at 12:10pm local time in round one before switching to the 10th for round two and starting at 7:35am local time.

Below are the full list of round one and round two tee times for the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club. Eastern Time in the US is 10.5 hours behind local time.

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

1st Tee

Local Time (BST)

6:35am (2:05am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel, Jason Scrivener

Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel, Jason Scrivener 6:45am (2:15am): Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain

Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain 6:55am (2:25am): N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston

N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston 7:05am (2:35am): Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan

Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan 7:15am (2:45am): Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan

Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan 7:25am (2:55am): Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto

Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto 7:35am (3:05am): Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider

Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider 7:45am (3:15am): Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello 7:55am (3:25am): Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren

Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren 8:05am (3:35am): Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema

Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema 8:15am (3:45am): Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das

Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das 11:10am (6:40am): Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee

Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee 11:20am (6:50am): Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott

Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott 11:30am (7:00am): Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts

Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts 11:40am (7:10am): Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan

Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan 11:50am (7:20am): Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra

Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra 12:00pm (7:30am): Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence

Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence 12:10pm (7:40am): Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald 12:20pm (7:50am): Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora

Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora 12:30pm (8:00am): Calum Hill, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul

Calum Hill, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul 12:40pm (8:10am): Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson

Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson 12:50pm (8:20am): Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher

Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher 1:00pm (8:30am): Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard

10th Tee

Local Time (BST)

6:35am (2:05am): Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne

Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne 6:45am (2:15am): Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten

Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten 6:55am (2:25am): Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo

Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo 7:05am (2:35am): Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach

Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach 7:15am (2:45am): Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma

Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma 7:25am (2:55am): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin 7:35am (3:05am): Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman

Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman 7:45am (3:15am): Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas

Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas 7:55am (3:25am): Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh

Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh 8:05am (3:35am): Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg

Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg 8:15am (3:45am): Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom

Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom 11:10am (6:40am): David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson

David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson 11:20am (6:50am): Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 11:30am (7:00am): Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson

Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson 11:40am (7:10am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger

Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger 11:50am (7:20am): Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:00pm (7:30am): Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh

Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh 12:10pm (7:40am): Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard

Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard 12:20pm (7:50am): Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai

Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai 12:30pm (8:00am): Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther

Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther 12:40pm (8:10am): Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino

Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino 12:50pm (8:20am): Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen

Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen 1:00pm (8:30am): Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

1st Tee

Local Time (BST)

6:35am (2:05am): David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson

David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson 6:45am (2:15am): Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 6:55am (2:25am): Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson

Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson 7:05am (2:35am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger

Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger 7:15am (2:45am): Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7:25am (2:55am): Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh

Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh 7:35am (3:05am): Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard

Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard 7:45am (3:15am): Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai

Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai 7:55am (3:25am): Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther

Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther 8:05am (3:35am): Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino

Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino 8:15am (3:45am): Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen

Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen 8:25am (3:55am): Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen

Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen 11:20am (6:50am): Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne

Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne 11:30am (7:00am): Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten

Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten 11:40am (7:10am): Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo

Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo 11:50am (7:20am): Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach

Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach 12:00pm (7:30am): Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma

Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma 12:10pm (7:40am): Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin 12:20pm (7:50am): Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman

Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman 12:30pm (8:00am): Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas

Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas 12:40pm (8:10am): Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh

Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh 12:50pm (8:20am): Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg

Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg 1:00pm (8:30am): Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom

10th Tee

Local Time (BST)