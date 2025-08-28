Mike Lorenzo-Vera To Enjoy 'Very Special Week' As He Calls Time On Pro Career

After 20 years as a pro, Mike Lorenzo-Vera is bringing the curtain down on his career with his final DP World Tour appearance at the Omega European Masters.

Crans Montana is a picturesque venue for the 40-year-old to call it a day, in what is his 285th and last start on the DP World Tour.

The Frenchman has never managed to taste victory on the DP World Tour, but is one of the most popular names on the circuit among both fans and players and has made headlines in recent years with his honest and forthright views on the game.

“It’s a very special week for me," he said as he prepared for his final professional appearance.

Turning pro in 2005, Lorenzo-Vera made his way onto the DP World Tour in 2008 for his first full season after coming through the Challenge Tour ranks.

After years of being a stalwart of European golf, he's now hanging up his clubs, and intends to fully enjoy his swansong in the Swiss mountains.

"I am feeling great," Lorenzo-Vera said.

"I have brought the family here - my kids and my mother are here, some friends are here as well. Great support, we are just here to enjoy it.

"The game is not too bad apparently. I played pretty good golf yesterday so we will try to play until Sunday."

Getting measured up for a possible Ryder Cup appearance in 2018 under Thomas Bjorn was a highlight, even though he didn't end up making the team.

His best season came in 2019 with two runners-up finishes and his best Major finish of T16 at the PGA Championship, but that first victory just eluded him.

Lorenzo-Vera took a break from the game last year for the sake of his mental health, before deciding to end his career - and he hopes his honesty on the subject can help others having similar problems.

“I could have said my wrist hurts but it was just the brain that was hurting,” he admitted.

“It’s important [to talk], because I received a lot of messages saying what I said was what they were living. It just gives the advice to maybe speak to someone.

“I don’t know why but you can have a broken arm, but you can’t have a broken brain.

“It feels like a weakness, but I think on the contrary. If you have a broken brain, it is because you are very brave to push really hard.”

Now Lorezno-Vera will step away from the pressure of professional golf, but will stay in the game in some form with commercial golf days part of his new life.