PGA Tour Pro Joins Lexi Thompson In Surprising Equipment Deal
Ben Griffin will use a Maxfli ball for the rest of the PGA Tour season after becoming intrigued when Thompson penned a deal with the manufacturer
PGA Tour pro Ben Griffin is taking LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson’s lead by using a golf ball from a manufacturer that had long since fallen out of fashion.
In an exclusive interview with Jonathan Wall at GOLF.com, the World No.92 has revealed he will use Maxfli’s Tour X ball between now and the end of the season after seeing stunning results in testing.
Before trying the ball out for himself, Griffin explained that the 11-time LPGA Tour winner’s use of the ball had sparked his interest in a manufacturer virtually unseen on the PGA Tour nowadays, but previously used by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman.
He said: “Lexi drew my interest to the ball initially. I saw she was playing it and my caddie, who used to caddie for Lexi’s brother Curtis, thought I should at least test out the Maxfli to see how it performed.”
However, while Thompson’s high-profile endorsement of the ball piqued his interest, it was after he began testing it that he was really sold on the idea of using it at tournaments - particularly in the extra distance the ball gave him.
He explained: “It was roughly 8 yards additional during preliminary testing, Around the green, I didn’t see a ton of differences across balls. That’s when the distance side really started to intrigue me. There are certain weeks out here when distance has kind of turned into a priority.”
Thompson announced Maxfli as her new ball sponsor in January after splitting with Bridgestone, who she had been with since 2018. Her first outing with it came at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the end of that month, where she finished T16, with her best result using the ball so far coming with a T3 at March’s Ford Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
While Griffin is due to officially confirm his deal with Maxfli this week, he has also used it in competitive action, at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March, where he finished T36, and April’s Corales Puntacana Championship, where he achieved his best result of the year with a T14.
The latter tournament played out amid windy conditions, but Griffin revealed that, far from the ball struggling in the air, it was his form on the greens that prevented him from achieving an even higher place on the leaderboard.
“The ball wasn’t holding me back by any means,” he said. “It was one of those situations where I felt like I could’ve been in contention if I had made more putts.”
Griffin also thinks his decision to use the Maxfli ball could ultimately open the floodgates, with more PGA Tour pros following suit. He added: “This could be the start where we see a few more guys test it.
“Maybe not this year, but in the years to come. It’s fun to try something out here that no one else is. Some might say it’s a risk. But to me, it’s very calculated. I’ve seen the numbers to prove it.”
Griffin’s latest opportunity to showcase the ball comes this week with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He has a tee time of 8.01am ET (1.01pm BST) in the first round in a group with Cody Gribble and Sean O’Hair.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Motocaddy SE Electric Trolley Review
How did this entry-level electric trolley perform out on the golf course?
By Dan Parker Published
-
Big Max Aqua Eight G Stand Bag Review
Big Max are one of the most recognized bag brands in golf and, in this review, Matt Cradock puts their Aqua Eight G Stand Bag through its paces
By Matt Cradock Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Jordan Spieth is in a group with defending champion Jason Day in the first two rounds of the TPC Craig Ranch tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Ian Finnis Has Open Heart Surgery
Fleetwood’s close friend and caddie confirmed the news on Instagram after being absent from the last three events
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Zurich Classic Appearance Helps Event To Highest Final-Round Viewing Figures For Three Years
The four-time Major winner claimed his 25th PGA Tour win alongside Shane Lowry at the event, and the TV-watching public responded by tuning in
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Shares Heartfelt Message After Celebrating Five Years Of Sobriety
The six-time PGA Tour winner thanked his supporters on social media as he celebrated five years of being sober
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2024
Jason Day defends his title as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Oh No!' - Watch As Golf Fan's Ball-Hawking Instinct Causes Awkward Moment At Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
Brandt Snedeker had an embarrassed fan to thank for saving him a potentially difficult second shot at TPC Louisiana
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Final Round Tee Times 2024
Utah buddies Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn are the unlikely pair leading from Luke List and Henrik Norlander - with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry not far behind - entering the final round at TPC Louisiana
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Billy Horschel Blames LIV Golf Supporters For Ongoing Divisiveness In Men's Pro Golf
Billy Horschel suggested that LIV Golf supporters are partially to blame for the current state of men's professional golf
By Ben Fleming Published