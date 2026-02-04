Calling All Cyclists - Take This Survey For A Chance To Win A $300/£250 Voucher
Tell us about your cycling habits in this survey and enter a draw to win a $300/£250 Amazon voucher
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
We're interested in hearing a little about you and your interest in Cycling.
This survey will take around 10-20 minutes to complete. To thank you for your time, you will be given the option to enter a prize draw to win a £250/$300 Amazon voucher.
To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. Your information will only be used for prize draw purposes. It is possible to submit your answers without providing those details.
We may use direct quotes from your open-ended answers, with your permission, but only anonymously, to inform and promote our content offerings.
The survey closes on 15th March 2026.
*The prize draw opens at 12:00 (BST) on 03/02/26 and closes at 12:00 (BST) on 15/03/26. 18+, UK/US/Ireland residents only (excluding Rhode Island, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. military installations in foreign countries, or any other U.S. territory where prohibited or restricted by law). Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. One winner in total randomly selected from all valid entries. Prize is £250/$300 (or location equivalent) Amazon voucher (T&Cs). The winner will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received and shall be notified by Future by email within 28 days of the closing date and will be required to supply details of a UK/US/Ireland delivery address. No purchase required. Void where prohibited. Any person winning $600 or more worth of prizes in a calendar year will receive an IRS form 1099 after the end of the calendar year in which the prizes were awarded and form will be filed with the IRS. The value of the prize may be taxable as income and each prize winner is solely responsible for any taxes, including, but not limited to all applicable federal, state, and local taxes that become due with respect to the value of the prize. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/. This prize draw is run by Future and is not affiliated with Amazon. Any questions related to the prize draw should be directed to Future
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.