Anthony Kim Commemorates LIV Golf Adelaide Win With New Tattoo

The 4 Aces GC star has added to his tattoo collection with a kangaroo design following his win at LIV Golf Adelaide

Mike Hall's avatar
By
published
Anthony Kim smiling during LIV Golf Hong Kong
Anthony Kim has got a tattoo to commemorate his LIV Golf Adelaid title
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Kim has given himself a permanent reminder of his incredible LIV Golf Adelaide win with a tattoo of a kangaroo on his forearm!

Kim’s LIV Golf team, 4 Aces GC, posted photographs of the tattoo and a video on its Instagram page of him getting the work done, while also revealing that his wife, Emily, and caddie Grant Bennett got tattoos to commemorate the occasion, too.

Certainly, if ever there was a win in Kim’s career that is worth marking (literally), it is the one he achieved at The Grange Golf Club in February.

It wasn’t just Kim’s first professional victory since returning from a 12-year hiatus in 2024, it was his first win anywhere for almost 16 years.

Not only that, but the manner of the win was extraordinary considering that he began the final round five back of LIV Golf superstars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, only to card a bogey-free nine-under par round of 63 to win by three.

Anthony Kim poses for a photograph with the LIV Golf Adelaide trophy

Anthony Kim sealed his first win for almost 16 years at LIV Golf Adelaide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The win also came just six months after Kim had been relegated from the circuit, and just a month after he battled his way back onto LIV Golf via its Promotions event.

Kim is no stranger to tattoos, and since returning to competitive action, he has been seen with a full sleeve on his left arm, although the latest addition appears to be the first on his right arm, giving it pride of place.

He is not the only golfer in recent years who has commemorated a huge milestone in their career with a tattoo.

For example, Rickie Fowler, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko all have tattoos of the Olympic rings to mark their appearances at the Games.

Ko later went even further. After completing the full set of bronze, silver and gold Olympic medals by winning the 2024 tournament at Le Golf National in France, she got a tattoo incorporating Christ the Redeemer, Mount Fuji and the Eiffel Tower – landmarks of the three cities where she won each of her medals.

