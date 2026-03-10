Sir Andy Murray Becomes Latest Big Name Investor In Rising Golf Brand
The two-time Wimbledon champion has joined the shareholder register of Manors Golf, with the brand looking to put its stamp on the US market
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Since retiring from professional tennis, Sir Andy Murray has jumped into the world of golf, so-much-so, he is now investing in one of the biggest upcoming golf apparel brands.
Manors Golf, which produce a range of golf clothing, already possesses a star-studded shareholder register list, with two-time Wimbledon champion Murray only adding further.
Joining TV personalities Ant and Dec, as well as former England soccer star Theo Walcott, and actor Nicholas Hoult, Murray stated that he "immediately bought into the passion and vision" of the brand when Manors first pitched to Redrice Ventures last year.Article continues below
"The product is great, but on its own it’s not enough," stated Murray. "They’ve gone beyond that and created something really special and I truly believe they can escalate from here to build a really successful business long-term."
Founded in 2019 by Jojo Regan, Luke Davies and Nick Watts, Manors raised £2 million over 2023 and 2024, with the company looking to push itself into the US market following success in the UK.
Aimed at a younger demographic, it's reported that 40% of its sales are from the US, with the plan being to use the £3 million it has raised from Redrice and other investors to "fuel its next phase of international expansion."
Speaking about the move, Managing Director of Manors Golf, Regan, stated: "We’ve grown deliberately, building a brand that genuinely resonates culturally while staying relentlessly focused on the fundamentals.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"This investment allows us to scale with intent and continue pushing golf forward, on and off the course."
Previously, Murray had been wearing Castore clothing and is sponsored by Callaway. A keen golfer, the 38-year-old is currently teeing it up in the Sunningdale Foursomes alongside two-time DP World Tour winner, Eddie Pepperell.
He isn't the only one moving towards Manors as, just recently, the company announced the signing of Estonian Richard Teder, who rose to fame after securing the final spot at The Open Championship in 2025 via Final Qualifying, with the then 20-year-old holing an 80-yard shot in the playoff at West Lancashire.
A post shared by Manors Golf (@manorsgolf)
A photo posted by on
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.