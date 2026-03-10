Sir Andy Murray Becomes Latest Big Name Investor In Rising Golf Brand

Since retiring from professional tennis, Sir Andy Murray has jumped into the world of golf, so-much-so, he is now investing in one of the biggest upcoming golf apparel brands.

Manors Golf, which produce a range of golf clothing, already possesses a star-studded shareholder register list, with two-time Wimbledon champion Murray only adding further.

Murray and Robert MacIntyre during the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining TV personalities Ant and Dec, as well as former England soccer star Theo Walcott, and actor Nicholas Hoult, Murray stated that he "immediately bought into the passion and vision" of the brand when Manors first pitched to Redrice Ventures last year.

"The product is great, but on its own it’s not enough," stated Murray. "They’ve gone beyond that and created something really special and I truly believe they can escalate from here to build a really successful business long-term."

Founded in 2019 by Jojo Regan, Luke Davies and Nick Watts, Manors raised £2 million over 2023 and 2024, with the company looking to push itself into the US market following success in the UK.

Ant and Dec were among the first investors of Manors Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aimed at a younger demographic, it's reported that 40% of its sales are from the US, with the plan being to use the £3 million it has raised from Redrice and other investors to "fuel its next phase of international expansion."

Speaking about the move, Managing Director of Manors Golf, Regan, stated: "We’ve grown deliberately, building a brand that genuinely resonates culturally while staying relentlessly focused on the fundamentals.

"This investment allows us to scale with intent and continue pushing golf forward, on and off the course."

Previously, Murray had been wearing Castore clothing and is sponsored by Callaway. A keen golfer, the 38-year-old is currently teeing it up in the Sunningdale Foursomes alongside two-time DP World Tour winner, Eddie Pepperell.

He isn't the only one moving towards Manors as, just recently, the company announced the signing of Estonian Richard Teder, who rose to fame after securing the final spot at The Open Championship in 2025 via Final Qualifying, with the then 20-year-old holing an 80-yard shot in the playoff at West Lancashire.