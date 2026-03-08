LIV Golf Hong Kong Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The third LIV Golf tournament of the season comes from Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling where the field of 57 pros are battling it out over a huge payout
A year on from Sergio Garcia's second LIV Golf triumph, the PIF-backed circuit has returned to Fanling for its Hong Kong stop and each of the 57 players involved began the week trying to emulate the Spaniard's achievement.
Heading into the final round, only a handful of the LIV roster remain in with a chance of doing so despite scoring continuing to be particularly low.
Garcia began the day among the contenders, facing a four-shot deficit to co-leaders Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm and Thomas Detry, who were on 17 under with a round to play.
Others in contention included Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester and Carlos Ortiz at 15 under, while Lucas Herbert began the day in seventh on 14 under.
Smash GC led 4Aces GC by two in the team contest ahead of the final round.
Whoever stands on the top step of the podium after Sunday's play has been completed will once again win $4 million from a total prize money payout of $20 million.
That is before factors like taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount of money professional golfers really see after a tournament.
Each of the top four positions offer maximum payouts of more than $1 million while everyone in the field is guaranteed at least $50,000.
New for 2026 is OWGR points for the top-10 and ties, with the potential to earn at least $400,000 for a high finish included as well.
Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.
In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf Hong Kong before ties are taken into account.
LIV GOLF HONG KONG INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF HONG KONG TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF HONG KONG TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
