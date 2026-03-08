LIV Golf Hong Kong Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A year on from Sergio Garcia's second LIV Golf triumph, the PIF-backed circuit has returned to Fanling for its Hong Kong stop and each of the 57 players involved began the week trying to emulate the Spaniard's achievement.

Heading into the final round, only a handful of the LIV roster remain in with a chance of doing so despite scoring continuing to be particularly low.

Garcia began the day among the contenders, facing a four-shot deficit to co-leaders Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm and Thomas Detry, who were on 17 under with a round to play.

Jon Rahm was one of three co-leaders heading into the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Others in contention included Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester and Carlos Ortiz at 15 under, while Lucas Herbert began the day in seventh on 14 under.

Smash GC led 4Aces GC by two in the team contest ahead of the final round.

Whoever stands on the top step of the podium after Sunday's play has been completed will once again win $4 million from a total prize money payout of $20 million.

That is before factors like taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount of money professional golfers really see after a tournament.

The tournament takes place at Hong Kong Golf Club's Fanling Golf Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top four positions offer maximum payouts of more than $1 million while everyone in the field is guaranteed at least $50,000.

New for 2026 is OWGR points for the top-10 and ties, with the potential to earn at least $400,000 for a high finish included as well.

Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.

In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf Hong Kong before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF HONG KONG INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF HONG KONG TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF HONG KONG TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS