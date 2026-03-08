LIV Golf Hong Kong Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The third LIV Golf tournament of the season comes from Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling where the field of 57 pros are battling it out over a huge payout

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Sergio Garcia holds up the LIV Golf Hong Kong trophy after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A year on from Sergio Garcia's second LIV Golf triumph, the PIF-backed circuit has returned to Fanling for its Hong Kong stop and each of the 57 players involved began the week trying to emulate the Spaniard's achievement.

Jon Rahm during the Hong Kong Open

Jon Rahm was one of three co-leaders heading into the final round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Others in contention included Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester and Carlos Ortiz at 15 under, while Lucas Herbert began the day in seventh on 14 under.

Smash GC led 4Aces GC by two in the team contest ahead of the final round.

Whoever stands on the top step of the podium after Sunday's play has been completed will once again win $4 million from a total prize money payout of $20 million.

That is before factors like taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount of money professional golfers really see after a tournament.

A general view of Hong Kong Golf Club&#039;s Fanling Golf Course

The tournament takes place at Hong Kong Golf Club's Fanling Golf Course

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top four positions offer maximum payouts of more than $1 million while everyone in the field is guaranteed at least $50,000.

New for 2026 is OWGR points for the top-10 and ties, with the potential to earn at least $400,000 for a high finish included as well.

Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.

In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf Hong Kong before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF HONG KONG INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF HONG KONG TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF HONG KONG TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.