The Arguments For And Against The Players Championship Becoming A Major

The PGA Tour season is less than three months old, but it has already produced some brilliant stories, from Chris Gotterup’s two wins to Akshay Bhatia hunting down long-term leader Daniel Berger to win the latest Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Despite that memorable start to the year, for many fans, the season doesn’t really get going until Major season is just around the corner.

Ahead of the first of the big four tournaments, The Masters in April, is the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship.

While the TPC Sawgrass contest is not a Major, there is a school of thought that says it’s time that changed.

So, should The Players Championship be given the same status as The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and The Open to become the men’s game’s fifth Major, or should it be left as it is?

Here are some of the cases for and against the idea - and let us know which side of the debate you're on in the comments section.

The Argument For The Players Becoming A Major

There are several big reasons to consider making The Players Championship a Major, including the world-class talent in its fields to its iconic venue...

The Strength Of The Field

There is an argument that all four of the men's Majors have weaker fields than The Players Championship by design.

In the case of The Masters, the US Open and the Open, amateurs regularly tee it up at the events, while the PGA Championship has a healthy number of club pros in the field each year.

The generous exemptions given to winners of the events also mean that, in some cases, stars who are well past their prime make up some of the fields, too.

While those elements are part of what makes the Majors so special, it does suggest that, going by strength of field alone, The Players Championship has a case to be regarded as at least their equal.

The bulk of the field is made up of players in the current world’s top 100, while recent winners of Majors and PGA Tour events are also prioritized – in other words, stars at, or close to, the peak of their powers and their prime.

Yes, there is the odd exception, such as the exemption category for the winner of the previous year’s Senior Players Championship, but in the vast majority of cases, the field is stellar from top to bottom.

Another indicator of the field's strength is that, in the 51 editions before 2026, only one player, Jack Nicklaus, had won The Players more than twice.

Its Iconic Venue

It's not realistic to look at the case for making The Players a Major without considering the venue. TPC Sawgrass hasn’t just been the event’s home since 1982, it was specifically built with the tournament in mind.

Only one other men’s Major has a permanent home, The Masters, and it's impossible to imagine it being played anywhere other than Augusta National. The same can be said of The Players Championship.

As for the course itself, it provides a genuine Major-style test, with holes created to cater to every playing style, and an unerring ability to ruthlessly expose weaknesses, not least with the lightning-fast greens and iconic island green at the 17th.

Whichever way you cut it, TPC Sawgrass offers a genuine test for any golfer, and that surely is a big tick in the column reserved for why The Players should be a Major.

Its Place In The Schedule

The Players Championship’s place in the schedule surely works in the “case for” side of the ledger, too.

Its March date means it doesn’t interfere with any other Majors in either the men’s or women’s game. Meanwhile, its separation from The Masters by around a month is in keeping with the other Majors, which all have a similar gap between them.

Is that a good enough reason to consider it a Major? Perhaps not, but it’s another argument that makes it seem a natural fit.

Prize Money And Other Perks

Like the four Majors, The Players Championship has some of the most attractive perks in the game.

In fact, its $25m purse is more than any of the current Majors. Other perks that bear similarities with the Majors include an exemption category for winners over the previous five years and a huge number of world ranking points, albeit just 80 to the winner rather than the 100 given out at the Majors.

Its History

The event now has over half a century of tradition, having begun as the Tournament Players Championship in 1974.

Not only does it have longevity, but the list of champions reads like a who’s who of the men’s game’s greats.

The likes of Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Raymond Floyd, Greg Norman, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have all won the event, strengthening the idea that its history compares favorably with any of the four Majors.

Its Strong Identity

For most golf fans, the mere mention of The Masters, the US Open and The Open brings a picture to mind of what each represents.

For The Masters, that could be Augusta National, Green Jackets or veterans teeing it up alongside current superstars. For the US Open its often the brutal course set-ups, while The Open is readily identifiable for its rotation of top UK links courses, often played out in harsh weather conditions.

The presentation of the Wanamaker trophy aside, it’s hard to find a similar defining feature for the PGA Championship, particularly since its move from August to May in the schedule.

However, where identity is concerned, The Players Championship sits far more comfortably with the first three events, with its regular place in the schedule, familiar trophy and famous venue all giving it an identity one of the current Majors can't match.

The Argument Against The Players Becoming A Major

For all the arguments that support giving The Players Championship Major status, there are a similar number reasons why it’s perhaps not the best idea…

It's Not Run Independently

Each of the four Majors is run by independent governing bodies, but that’s not the case with The Players, which is a PGA Tour event.

That alone surely raises a big red flag for its chances of being a Major because of the potential conflict of interest.

If the PGA Tour has a Major exclusively for its own members, how would that be fair on LIV Golf, the DP World Tour, the Asian Tour and other circuits?

As well as limiting the global representation, it would also do little to alleviate the suggestion that the tour already holds too much influence in the men’s game.

Glaring Omissions In The Field

Leading on from the issue of who runs the tournament, a glaring problem with the make-up of the field has been found every year since 2023 – the lack of some of the world’s best players.

It may be possible to airbrush the lack of Asian Tour players, or even stars who ply their trade exclusively on the DP World Tour, but how can you account for the huge stars barred from the tournament who now play for LIV Golf?

Whether critics of the circuit like it or not, it has more than its fair share of world-class talent, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and 2022 Players champion Cameron Smith all with LIV Golf nowadays.

Surely The Players couldn’t become a Major while that remains the case, could it?

Its History

While The Players Championship’s history can be seen as a big reason to award it Major status, it could also be its Achilles heel.

After all, The Masters is the baby of the four Majors having begun 92 years ago, in 1934.

In contrast, The Players, for all its years of history and impressive list of winners, didn’t begin until four decades after The Masters, while it’s 114 years younger than The Open.

Could it really enjoy the same status as the Majors, given its relative youth?

It'd Be A Logistical Nightmare

If the organisation that runs The Players and its relative lack of history doesn’t persuade you that The Players isn’t worthy of Major status, how about the sheer logistical nightmare it would create?

If The Players became a Major, it would leave all previous editions needing some kind of caveat, particularly for the winners.

Would Jack Nicklaus suddenly be able to call himself a 21-time Major winner, when including Players victories?

And how about Rory McIlroy? Did he really have an 11- year wait between his fourth and fifth Major titles before finally ending the drought at the 2025 Masters, or did his fifth Major title, to all intents and purposes, really come the first time he lifted the trophy at TPC Sawgrass in 2019?

Is it worth upending the history books just to call The Players Championship a Major? Plenty of golf historians and traditionalists would answer that question with an emphatic “no."

Another US-Based Major

Three of the four Majors take place in the US, so it could be seen as unfair to award the country a fourth men’s Major.

With the PGA Championship apparently suffering an identity crisis, that problem could be solved by sending it to territories around the world, leaving The Players to fill the gap, but in lieu of that happening, giving the US another Major would surely be overkill.

It’s Not Broken, So Why Fix It?

At the end of all the arguments, is there a case for stating that The Players Championship is actually, well, just fine as it is?

It already has so much going for it, from its iconic home to its perks and world-class fields. Would granting The Players Major status really give it significantly more than it already has?

The Players already has a strong identity and status as one of the game’s most beloved tournaments. Maybe, then, when all’s said and done, it’s a case of it’s not broken, so why try to fix it?