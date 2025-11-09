Aaron Rai Defeats Tommy Fleetwood In Playoff To Secure Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Title

Refresh

Get notified of updates

A SPECIAL WIN Aaron Rai and his dad, Amrik, after winning in Abu Dhabi 🥹#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/MBAdwZxQMcNovember 9, 2025

RAI BIRDIES TO WIN The moment Aaron Rai beat Tommy Fleetwood in the first play-off hole to claim his second Rolex Series win 💪#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/XVA1Wt9IqCNovember 9, 2025

AARON RAI WINS THE ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

FLEETWOOD MISSES It's a good putt from Fleetwood, but his attempt stays right and misses on the lip! Rai will have another putt for the victory.

ADVANTAGE RAI Both men hit solid wedge shots and, in terms of who's closer, that would be Rai, who is pin high and eight-feet left of the hole. Fleetwood is around 12-feet from the flag and will give Rai an excellent read on his putt. For Fleetwood, though, it is similar to the putt he had in regulation play, so should have a good idea of what it does.

RAI UP FIRST In fact, it's Rai up first and, in terms of distance, he has 92 yards left in, which is exactly the same yardage as he had in regulation play. Fleetwood is five yards closer, leaving himself 87 yards into the flag.

SECOND SHOTS COMPLETED As expected, neither player goes for the green, with both laying up from the fairway. Once again, Rai is up first and his second finishes slightly further back than it did 20 minutes ago. It's a similar story for Fleetwood, who finishes just yards away from his opponent. Fleetwood will be up first, with both around 90-95 yards away from the flag.

PLAYOFF UNDERWAY Rai is first to go in the playoff and, with his tee shot, he sticks to his routine and finds the right-side of the fairway, leaving a similar yardage to what he had in regulation play. Fleetwood, meanwhile, also finds the fairway, finishing around 10 yards further on from Rai. Like in regulation play, it's unlikely that the Englishman will go for it. Expect to see some lay-ups with their upcoming shots...

HOW DID THAT STAY OUT? (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO IS YOUR MONEY ON? (Image credit: Getty Images) Funnily enough, Fleetwood and Rai have met in a DP World Tour playoff before, specifically at the 2020 Scottish Open. That time around, it was Rai who got the better of Fleetwood, as Rai parred the first extra playoff hole and Fleetwood bogeyed.

WHAT AN EFFORT Rai has a putt to win and, taking the putter back, the golf ball rolls end-over-end towards the center of the cup. It looks in all the way but, at the last second, it dives right and narrowly misses! It's not over yet, though, as Fleetwood has a testing putt coming back to stay 25-under. Thankfully, for the Englishman, he converts as we head to a playoff for the first time in the event's history.

HOJGAARD MAKES BIRDIE Hojgaard has a putt to tie Fleetwood and Rai at 25-under, but he gives it too much respect and it misses on the high-side. He finishes 24-under and alongside McIlroy in a share of third.

FLEETWOOD MISSES The Ryder Cup star is up first and, from distance, his putt slides by the left-side, leaving three feet coming back. It's a par, at best, for Fleetwood.

THIRD SHOTS HIT Fleetwood's approach from 95 yards is average at best, and that opens the door for Rai, who is a few yards closer than his fellow countryman. On an upslope, it's a crisp strike and, spinning back towards the hole, Rai is slightly closer than Fleetwood for the upcoming putts. If either man holes they will move to 26-under and, potentially, win the tournament.

STUNNER FROM HOJGAARD Fleetwood and Rai share the lead at 25-under but, at the last, Hojgaard produces an outrageous 3-wood from 280 yards that finishes around 12-foot short of the flag. If he eagles he will move to 25-under, so could join the English duo of Fleetwood and Rai, who are analyzing their third shots now.

PENULTIMATE GROUP FINISH AT THE 18TH While Hojgaard waits for the green to clear, the penultimate group finish their rounds up on the 18th. Hillier makes bogey to fall back to 22-under, while Elvira and Sullivan both par to remain 21-under. Good weeks all-round for all three.

RAI AND FLEETWOOD LAY UP Both Rai and Fleetwood have 285 yards to the green, which forces them to lay up for their second shot. Rai is up first and, with a fairway wood in hand, he finds the right-side of the fairway, around 80 yards back from the pin. In terms of Fleetwood, he hits a near carbon copy of Rai's second, with both men finishing within yards of each other. This is going right down to the wire...

FAIRWAY FOUND AT THE LAST Rai and Fleetwood will struggle to find the 18th green in two today but, crucially, they both hit the fairway with their drives, with Fleetwood just missing the bunker. The pair are far back from the green, so it could come down to the third shots here at Yas Links...

AND THE RESPONSE FROM FLEETWOOD HUGE PAR SAVE FROM TOMMY! 💪He and Aaron Rai will head to the 72nd hole tied for the lead at -25.#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/JEn8wwUzMANovember 9, 2025

HOW GOOD FROM RAI?! Aaron Rai, that is clutch! 💪He joins Tommy Fleetwood at -25.#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/XZtjWcmHWvNovember 9, 2025

FLEETWOOD RESPONDS Unbelievable! Fleetwood watches Rai hole his birdie putt to pull alongside him and, in response, Fleetwood rolls his par attempt in the center of the hole to keep in touch with his fellow countryman!

WHAT A PUTT AARON RAI Wow, what a way to respond for Rai! Since he missed that short putt at the 14th he has found back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th to move to 25-under!

WORK TO DO FOR FLEETWOOD At the par 3 17th, Fleetwood blocks his tee shot well right and, with his upcoming chip, he leaves it well short. He has around 10-foot to save par and remain ahead.

ANOTHER BIRDIE A birdie for @TommyFleetwood1 who takes the solo lead and moves to -25! 💪#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/s7wrDh5kIpNovember 9, 2025

FLEETWOOD LEADS His putting has been excellent today and, following his approach, Fleetwood rolls in the putt from 15-foot to move to 25-under and into the outright lead. Hojgaard is already in for the birdie and, to join the pair, Rai makes no mistake! Three birdies on the 16th is incredible golf, with Fleetwood leading Rai and McIlroy by a single stroke.

WHAT A SHOT FROM RAI AND TOMMY He leaves himself well back in the fairway but, from 180 yards, Rai produces an incredible shot at the 16th which finishes nine-foot from the hole. Not to be outdone, Fleetwood also finds the short grass from the fairway, with his approach leaving him a 15-footer up the hill. If both hole, Fleetwood would take the outright lead, while Rai would join McIlroy at 24-under.

A 62 FOR RORY (Image credit: Getty Images) Excellent round from Rory McIlroy, who produces a 10-under 62 to join Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard. He sets the clubhouse target of 24-under following a six-under-par back nine. McIlroy is yet to win in Abu Dhabi, but has set the total for those remaining on the golf course.

SULLIVAN MAKES DOUBLE Sullivan produces a perfect tee shot at the 16th, leaving himself 150 yards in to the flag. Going aggressive, the Englishman then pulls his approach left into the greenside bunker and, after taking two to get out, he eventually makes a double bogey six. He falls back to 21-under.

BIG SAVE AT THE 15TH Rai comes up short with his approach at the par 4 15th and, following an average chip, he as an eight-footer to save par. Given he just missed a three-footer at the last, it's a great putt from the Englishman, who rolls it in to remain one back of Fleetwood, who also pars following an easy two-putt.

AGGRESSIVE FROM RORY AT THE 18TH He wants the win and, at the 18th, McIlroy takes the aggressive line, going left of the fairway bunker to leave himself the shortest distance in. It's perfect from the six-time Harry Vardon trophy winner, who has 275 yards to the flag from the center of the fairway. There have been no eagles on the par 5 today and, with a fairway wood in hand, McIlroy's second stays out to the right. If he gets up-and-down he'll join Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard at 24-under.

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR HILLIER It's almost a carbon copy of what we saw in India a few weeks ago for Hillier, who made a double bogey midway through the back nine during that final round. After taking two to get out of the bunker, Hillier misses his bogey putt and falls back to 22-under following a double bogey six. In his group, Sullivan converts his birdie attempt to get to 23-under, one back of Fleetwood and alongside McIlroy and Rai. Elvira drops back to 22-under.

BIG MISTAKE FROM HILLIER Fleetwood takes the solo lead! Rai makes bogey at the 14th and, up ahead at the 15th, Hillier finds the greenside bunker with his second shot. It's difficult, but manageable... that's until he tries to be too cute and leaves his third in the bunker. His fourth gets out, but its a mid-range putt for bogey coming up. In fact, it's even better news for Fleetwood as, on the 15th, Elvira's par attempt slides by, moving him from 23-under to 22-under.

HUGE MISS FOR RAI Wow... I did not see that coming! Rai's been solid all week but, at the 14th, the Englishman three putts, with his par attempt missing from under three-feet! He found the greenside bunker with his tee shot and, after splashing out to 20-feet, his birdie putt came up short of the hole. I had given him that putt, but a lapse in concentration means he drops back to 23-under and out of the lead!

SITTING IN 50TH As mentioned, the top 50 in the Race to Dubai Rankings move on to the DP World Tour Championship next week and, in the projected standings, Matthew Jordan currently sits in the final position. The Englishman fired a six-under 66, including three birdies on the back nine, to get to 18-under today. As of writing, he will be in Dubai next week by the barest of margins!

63 FOR MANSELL (Image credit: Getty Images) Excellent final round from Richard Mansell, who matches Penge with a nine-under 63 in Abu Dhabi. The Englishman fires nine birdies and nine pars in a blemish free day, with Mansell 22-under and in a share of sixth position.

RORY STAYS ONE BACK Having made five birdies in a row, McIlroy has parred the tough 15th and 16th to remain 23-under. He has the par 3 17th and par 5 18th to go. Ideally, he needs to birdie both to have a chance of winning his first title in Abu Dhabi...

GOOD SAVE FROM HILLIER Following a poor tee shot at the 14th, Hillier does well to save par and remain in a share of the lead at 24-under. He's battling well here at Yas Links.

PARS AT THE 13TH Rai, Fleetwood and Hojgaard find the green at the par 3 13th and, from distance, Rai's birdie attempt comes up short as he makes par. Fleetwood, meanwhile, has a great look to take the outright lead; however, from 10-foot, his effort somehow slides by the right-side. He remains 24-under, alongside Rai and Hillier. In terms of Hojgaard, he produced a sloppy dropped shot at the 12th and, despite being close at the 13th, his birdie effort doesn't trouble the hole. He is 22-under for the tournament.

EXCELLENT FROM TOMMY Tommy Fleetwood joins the lead at -24 🤩#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/vPRSwlxvJANovember 9, 2025

FLEETWOOD JOINS THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) He's in the form of his life and, at the par 4 12th, Fleetwood holes a stunning 32-footer to join Hillier and Rai at the top of the leaderboard. Fleetwood won the DP World India Championship on his last start and, right now, is arguably favorite to make it yet another victory in 2025!

GREAT CHANCE MISSED Elvira plays a delightful approach into the 13th, leaving himself a dead straight putt from six-feet to join the leaders at 24-under. The Spaniard shoves his attempt right, though, and that's a good opportunity missed from Elvira, who remains alongside some big names at 23-under. One of those is McIlroy, who makes a great up-and-down for par at the 15th to remain one back of the leaders.

HOW DID THAT NOT DROP? Andy Sullivan is enjoying an excellent week in Abu Dhabi and, as of writing, he is 22-under for the tournament. Playing the par 3 13th, he leaves himself a makeable chip and, striking it with a wedge, its headed straight for the center of the flag. Somehow, though, it strikes the pin and stays out, with the Englishman remaining 22-under.

EARLIER IN THE DAY Excellent final round from Marco Penge at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, who cards back-to-back eagles during his nine-under 63 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/L5WGEdpxoONovember 9, 2025 Marco Penge sits second in the Race to Dubai Rankings and, thanks to a nine-under 63 on Sunday, he will remain in contention to win the Harry Vardon trophy next week in Dubai. The slight issue for Penge is that, currently, he is second in the Rankings and, with leader McIlroy flying around Yas Links, he may find himself further back from the five-time Major winner heading into next week.

RORY MAKING A CHARGE FIVE BIRDIES IN A ROW! 👀Rory McIlroy is -9 through 14 holes on Sunday 🤯#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/S3PJ2uFDojNovember 9, 2025

BIRDIES GALORE At the 11th, Rai narrowly misses his eagle putt but taps-in for the birdie. He moves into a share of the lead with Hillier at 24-under. Up ahead, McIlroy makes a fifth straight birdie via a stunning approach at the 14th. His three-footer was never in doubt as the five-time Major winner moves to 23-under. Speaking of players moving to 23-under, Nacho Elvira makes an unlikely birdie at the 12th to join a four way tie at that score. This is anyone's for the taking right now!