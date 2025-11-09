Aaron Rai Defeats Tommy Fleetwood In Playoff To Secure Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Title

In a thrilling final day at Yas Links, Rai got the better of Fleetwood for a second time in a playoff, as he secured the biggest win of his career at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Aaron Rai holds the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy

In a final round that provided plenty of twists and turns, it was Aaron Rai who overcame a late blip to defeat Tommy Fleetwood in the playoff and secure the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Aaron Rai and Tommy Fleetwood shake hands

Throughout the final day at Yas Links, it was unclear as to which player was actually going to get over the line first and grab the $1.5 million first prize and the iconic trophy.

Like the other three rounds, scoring had been low and, with Marco Penge carding a nine-under 63 to get to 20-under, that forced the field to go birdie hunting, something Rory McIlroy did perfectly.

Opening with a birdie and an eagle, the Race to Dubai leader then carded another seven birdies for his round, including five in a row, to set the clubhouse target at 24-under, as a round of the day 62 put him in with a good chance.

However, Fleetwood and Rai, who led going into Sunday, weren't buckling, as the English pair traded blows regularly with birdies and crucial putts the norm for the day.

Rory McIlroy hits a driver off the tee

McIlroy produced his lowest round of 2025 to earn a tie for third and extend his Race to Dubai advantage

Locked in a stalemate, just one mistake could be costly and, at the 14th, that's exactly what happened, with Rai missing a three-footer for par to drop one back of Fleetwood, who continued to apply the pressure.

Throughout the week, though, Rai has kept to his game plan and, firing birdies at the 16th and 17th, the latter of which included a 30-foot putt, he drew alongside Fleetwood at 25-under going down the 72nd hole.

Forced to lay-up, both men found the green with their third shots and, after Fleetwood missed his birdie attempt, that left the door open for Rai, whose putt somehow narrowly missed on the right-edge.

Aaron Rai reacts after a missed putt

Despite setting a tournament record score of 25-under, nothing could separate the duo, as we headed for a playoff for the very first time in the tournament's history.

Playing the par 5 18th, we were treated to a near carbon copy to that in regulation play, as both players laid up following their tee shots.

Once again, Rai was then closer with his third and, after watching Fleetwood miss his birdie putt, it left the Englishman with an eight-footer to claim the coveted title.

Having beaten Fleetwood in a DP World Tour playoff at the 2020 Scottish Open, lightning did strike twice and, for Rai, he was able to convert the birdie and win a third victory on the circuit.

Aaron Rai celebrates his winning putt on the 18th green

Speaking after his win, Rai stated: "It's hard to sum up my emotions right now. I was so focused and tried to stay in the zone.

"It's amazing to be stood here. Tommy is a phenomenal player and an even better person than he is a player and that says a lot. To play with him the last two days was really special.

"My caddie, Jason, was great. Walking down the 15th, it was a shock to the system missing that putt on the 14th, but he kept me present and kept telling me to finish strong. It was nice to finish off strongly."

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Leaderboard

  • -25 Aaron Rai (67) *
  • -25 Tommy Fleetwood (66)
  • -24 Rory McIlroy (62)
  • -23 Nicolai Hojgaard (67)
  • -22 Richard Mansell (63)
  • -22 Daniel Hillier (67)
  • -21 Andy Sullivan (68)
  • -21 Nacho Elvira (69)
  • -20 Marco Penge (63)
  • -20 Angel Ayora (63)
  • -20 Robert MacIntyre (65)

    *Playoff winner

Aaron Rai reacts after a missed putt

Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai hit tee shots

Funnily enough, Fleetwood and Rai have met in a DP World Tour playoff before, specifically at the 2020 Scottish Open.

That time around, it was Rai who got the better of Fleetwood, as Rai parred the first extra playoff hole and Fleetwood bogeyed.

A 62 FOR RORY

Rory McIlroy hits a driver off the tee

Excellent round from Rory McIlroy, who produces a 10-under 62 to join Fleetwood at the top of the leaderboard.

He sets the clubhouse target of 24-under following a six-under-par back nine. McIlroy is yet to win in Abu Dhabi, but has set the total for those remaining on the golf course.

63 FOR MANSELL

Richard Mansell hits a driver

Excellent final round from Richard Mansell, who matches Penge with a nine-under 63 in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishman fires nine birdies and nine pars in a blemish free day, with Mansell 22-under and in a share of sixth position.

FLEETWOOD JOINS THE LEAD

Tommy Fleetwood watches his tee shot

He's in the form of his life and, at the par 4 12th, Fleetwood holes a stunning 32-footer to join Hillier and Rai at the top of the leaderboard.

Fleetwood won the DP World India Championship on his last start and, right now, is arguably favorite to make it yet another victory in 2025!

Marco Penge sits second in the Race to Dubai Rankings and, thanks to a nine-under 63 on Sunday, he will remain in contention to win the Harry Vardon trophy next week in Dubai.

The slight issue for Penge is that, currently, he is second in the Rankings and, with leader McIlroy flying around Yas Links, he may find himself further back from the five-time Major winner heading into next week.

