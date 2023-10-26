Who Are The 24 Players Signed Up To The TGL Roster?
There are 24 of the best golfers in the world playing in the TGL, take a look at the full roster for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf league
The TGL is the hi-tech brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports and will see 24 of the world's best golfers embarking on a new world of golf entertainment.
Everything about the TGL is a nod to the future and technology, with the team event taking place at a purpose-built indoor arena in Florida stating in January 2024.
The first season of the TGL will be broadcast by ESPN and feature six teams of four PGA Tour stars competing over 15 events on the regular season schedule, followed by semi-finals and finals matches.
A mixture of long game shots using a simulator and a real-life short game area will be used for the events - played in front of a live crowd inside So-Fi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.
With a host of celebrity investors including Justin Timberlake, LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton - the six teams have all been purchased with Serena and Venus Williams, Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC), Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons owner) and Stephen Curry all involved as owners.
Woods and McIlroy were obviously the first names put down to play in the TGL, but they've been followed by some of the biggest stars on planet golf.
The likes of Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry have also joined up, with the field completed by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner and Lucas Glover.
THE COMPLETE 24 PLAYER TGL LINE-UP
- Tiger Woods
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Thomas
- Rickie Fowler
- Collin Morikawa
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Max Homa
- Adam Scott
- Billy Horschel
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Tom Kim
- Keegan Bradley
- Sahith Theegala
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Kevin Kisner
- Lucas Glover
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
