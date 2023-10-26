Who Are The 24 Players Signed Up To The TGL Roster?

The TGL is the hi-tech brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports and will see 24 of the world's best golfers embarking on a new world of golf entertainment.

Everything about the TGL is a nod to the future and technology, with the team event taking place at a purpose-built indoor arena in Florida stating in January 2024.

The first season of the TGL will be broadcast by ESPN and feature six teams of four PGA Tour stars competing over 15 events on the regular season schedule, followed by semi-finals and finals matches.

A mixture of long game shots using a simulator and a real-life short game area will be used for the events - played in front of a live crowd inside So-Fi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

With a host of celebrity investors including Justin Timberlake, LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton - the six teams have all been purchased with Serena and Venus Williams, Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC), Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons owner) and Stephen Curry all involved as owners.

Woods and McIlroy were obviously the first names put down to play in the TGL, but they've been followed by some of the biggest stars on planet golf.

The likes of Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry have also joined up, with the field completed by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner and Lucas Glover.

THE COMPLETE 24 PLAYER TGL LINE-UP