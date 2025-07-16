'Such A Disappointment' - Billy Horschel Questions 'Very Odd' Open Decision To Remove Bunker Rakers

Billy Horschel has questioned the R&A's decision to stop using designated bunker rakers during this year's Open Championship.

In previous years, each group had its own volunteer bunker raker to help out players and caddies as well as to improve pace of play, as organized by BIGGA - the British and International Golf Greenkeepers' Association.

It's something that R&A CEO Mark Darbon was asked about in his pre-tournament press conference, where he confirmed that players and caddies would be raking their own bunkers this week at Royal Portrush.

"No, I think this week we've got the caddies raking the bunkers. It's a change for us but we think a good one," Darbon explained.

He said the decision was made due to "a number of factors" and added that "we just think it's a good model for us here at Portrush."

It is a move that some may well believe could impact pace of play this week as the cumulative total time it takes to rake the bunkers after every single visit may well cause a few waits and add minutes onto rounds.

Billy Horschel - one of the big names missing The Open this year due to injury - was surprised to hear the news and made his feelings clear on X.

"No designated bunker rakers this week is such a disappointment," last year's runner-up wrote on social media.

"I know the caddies love them, as well as the players. Very odd decision by the @TheOpen not to have them."

BIGGA CEO Jim Croxton told Golf Monthly that the bunker rakers were a "unique" part of Major Championship golf and confirmed that the decision to remove them was made last year by the R&A.

“BIGGA was proud to support The Open Championship, the world’s greatest golf tournament, for several decades by providing a volunteer Open Support Team of greenkeepers," Croxton said.

"For many years, this team supported the home greenkeeping team in a variety of ways, as well as providing an individual greenkeeper to walk with each match and rake bunkers during play. This provision was unique in the world of Major championship golf.

"With the growth of on-site greenkeeping teams, as well as the R&A providing top class agronomy support, the requirement for the additional Support Team has lessened; in recent years this team was only responsible for match raking.

"The R&A informed us in 2024 that they intended to return to the traditional championship practice of caddies raking bunkers with effect from the 2025 Championship. Naturally we respect that decision.

"However, the R&A has decided to strengthen its relationship with BIGGA. In March we launched the R&A Championship Agronomy Programme, which each year will give ten aspirational BIGGA members the opportunity to work within the on-site greenkeeping teams across the major UK-based R&A Championships.

"Alongside this, they receive valuable educational opportunities through the R&A’s Championship Agronomy team. This will culminate in a gathering at BTME, BIGGA’s annual exhibition and conference in January.”

While Darbon did not reveal the "number of factors" that went into the decision, one reason could perhaps be to reduce the number of people inside the ropes. The Open does allow a multitude of people inside the ropes, from media to family, friends and coaches to scorers and other workers. More traffic inside the ropes can impact spectators' view of the action, which may have been feedback received over the years.

"We survey our spectators after every event and we study that data intimately to try and refine and improve the experience year on year. This year will be no different," Darbon said after a question on the fan experience at The Open.