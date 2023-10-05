ESPN Agrees Deal To Broadcast First Season Of TGL

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The inaugural season of TGL will be broadcast on ESPN starting 9th January, the organisation has announced.

TGL - the brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - has already signed up a host of world-class golfers for the first season of the indoor golf league, set to be held in a custom-built arena in Florida.

The format will see six teams of three golfers compete on Monday nights in a move that aims to offer an exciting and different experience to a regular PGA Tour event.

The action from SoFi Center is officially coming to a TV near you! TGL presented by @SoFi, featuring top @PGATOUR players competing in three-player, head-to-head match play, will launch on @espn and ESPN+ in prime time on Tuesday, January 9. Learn more: https://t.co/M7dokpsfee pic.twitter.com/fXTq5iEQgtOctober 5, 2023 See more

"We believe ESPN is the right home for TGL and recognize the strategic benefits of Disney’s portfolio," TGL CEO Mike McCarley said as part of the announcement. "ESPN is often the first stop for sports fans, no matter the platform, and are honored by ESPN’s view that TGL complements their current offering of major league sports.

"ESPN has embraced the concept of TGL from the very first meeting and we’re looking forward to launching TGL in prime time on ESPN and bringing our teams of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars to their broad audience of sports fans."

Alongside McIlroy and Woods, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose have so far been announced for the first edition. The final six players are yet to be announced.

The format will see two-hour matches played out in front of 2,000 fans with all golfers set to be mic'd up. There will be 15 regular season matches with an additional two playoff events.

The concept has been backed by celebrity investors, including Lebron James, Justin Timberlake and Lewis Hamilton.

Additionally, the six teams competing in TGL have been sold to private owners. Serena and Venus Williams have invested in the LA team - along with Serena's husband and former Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The Boston team, meanwhile, has been bought by Fenway Sports Group, who own Premier League side Liverpool and MLB's Red Sox. The owners of the final two teams have yet to be announced.