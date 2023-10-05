ESPN Agrees Deal To Broadcast First Season Of TGL

The new goal league, launched by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is due to start in January 2024

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Tiger Woods of the United States on the 18th green after they completed a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

The inaugural season of TGL will be broadcast on ESPN starting 9th January, the organisation has announced.

TGL - the brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - has already signed up a host of world-class golfers for the first season of the indoor golf league, set to be held in a custom-built arena in Florida.

The format will see six teams of three golfers compete on Monday nights in a move that aims to offer an exciting and different experience to a regular PGA Tour event.

"We believe ESPN is the right home for TGL and recognize the strategic benefits of Disney’s portfolio," TGL CEO Mike McCarley said as part of the announcement. "ESPN is often the first stop for sports fans, no matter the platform, and are honored by ESPN’s view that TGL complements their current offering of major league sports.

"ESPN has embraced the concept of TGL from the very first meeting and we’re looking forward to launching TGL in prime time on ESPN and bringing our teams of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars to their broad audience of sports fans."

Alongside McIlroy and Woods, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose have so far been announced for the first edition. The final six players are yet to be announced.

The format will see two-hour matches played out in front of 2,000 fans with all golfers set to be mic'd up. There will be 15 regular season matches with an additional two playoff events.

The concept has been backed by celebrity investors, including Lebron James, Justin Timberlake and Lewis Hamilton.

Additionally, the six teams competing in TGL have been sold to private owners. Serena and Venus Williams have invested in the LA team  - along with Serena's husband and former Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. 

The Boston team, meanwhile, has been bought by Fenway Sports Group, who own Premier League side Liverpool and MLB's Red Sox. The owners of the final two teams have yet to be announced.

Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

