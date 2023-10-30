What Simulator Do They Use In TGL?
TGL promises a tech-infused addition to the golf landscape - here's what we know about its all-important simulator
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL, which launches in January, will take place entirely at the SoFi Center, a purpose-built arena at Palm Beach, Florida.
It will feature 24 of the best players in the world competing in six teams of four on its tech-infused, short-game complex featuring three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
Overall, the entire short game complex will be larger than four basketball courts and will still have room for fans to watch from the sidelines. However, much of the focus will inevitably be on the simulator chosen for the action.
It has been created by Full Swing, and certainly won’t be lacking in presence, with a screen standing at an imposing 64 feet by 46 feet. To give some perspective, that’s around 20 times the size of the average simulator screen. As well as its size, it will also provide custom-designed TGL golf holes and a Virtual Caddie for assessing shot strategy from hole to hole.
It is likely to be popular with many of the players, too, with Woods, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among those known to prefer the Full Swing simulator, which is the Official Licensee of the PGA Tour in the golf simulator category
Rahm discussed his expectations for TGL - and its screen - before the BMW PGA Championship. After admitting the arena was “a lot better” than he expected, he turned his attention to the simulator, and admitted he struggled to comprehend its size.
He said: “I have a simulator in my home and it's a 14-foot screen TV and you're 12 feet from the screen, and from what I hear we're going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall.
“I can't even picture how big it's going to be. It's going to be like that wall right there and taller, and we're going quite a bit away, and we're going to be playing from 50 yards into the pin. It's going to be a very, very unique circumstance, but I'm really looking forward to it.“
Full Swing is also responsible for the virtual greens, a KIT launch monitor which will provide data for each shot and separate simulators featuring a customisable driving range to allow teams to prepare for matches.
Woods has explained why Full Swing was chosen for TGL. He said: “When we started looking at the technology required to make TGL a reality, I knew that Full Swing would be the key company I’d be comfortable working with to provide the best experience for players and viewers.
“I’ve used Full Swing for almost ten years now and they continually innovate to make the experience better across their entire product line that I use at home and on the range. This is why I trust Full Swing to help power a majority of TGL’s gameplay platform."
Meanwhile, CEO of Full Swing Ryan Dotters explained why Woods’ trust in the company hasn’t been misplaced. He said: “Between Tiger and Mike McCarley, we’ve been working with key players at TGL for years and we can’t wait to show the world how Full Swing is going to help bring TGL to life.
“Across our simulator software experience, KIT launch monitor, and Virtual Green that can literally shift the type of putts the players will face, our entire product line will be represented with TGL.”
That may be so, but of all the tech it is providing, it seems inevitable that, given its size, the simulator screen will raise the most talking points.
TGL begins on Tuesday 9 January, with coverage on ESPN and ESPN+.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
World Wide Technology Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
This week, the PGA Tour heads to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. OddsChecker's golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
By Andy Lack Published
-
Best Winter Golf Gear Deals 2023 - We Pick Our Favorite Deals On Winter Golf Gear
If you want to save some money on winter golf equipment then you have come to the right place!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Teams Are In Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's Star-Studded TGL?
After the 24-man TGL roster was confirmed, we take a look at how many teams there will be and the names of each 'golf club'
By Jonny Leighfield Published