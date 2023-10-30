What Simulator Do They Use In TGL?

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL, which launches in January, will take place entirely at the SoFi Center, a purpose-built arena at Palm Beach, Florida.

It will feature 24 of the best players in the world competing in six teams of four on its tech-infused, short-game complex featuring three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

Overall, the entire short game complex will be larger than four basketball courts and will still have room for fans to watch from the sidelines. However, much of the focus will inevitably be on the simulator chosen for the action.

It has been created by Full Swing, and certainly won’t be lacking in presence, with a screen standing at an imposing 64 feet by 46 feet. To give some perspective, that’s around 20 times the size of the average simulator screen. As well as its size, it will also provide custom-designed TGL golf holes and a Virtual Caddie for assessing shot strategy from hole to hole.

It is likely to be popular with many of the players, too, with Woods, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among those known to prefer the Full Swing simulator, which is the Official Licensee of the PGA Tour in the golf simulator category

Rahm discussed his expectations for TGL - and its screen - before the BMW PGA Championship. After admitting the arena was “a lot better” than he expected, he turned his attention to the simulator, and admitted he struggled to comprehend its size.

He said: “I have a simulator in my home and it's a 14-foot screen TV and you're 12 feet from the screen, and from what I hear we're going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall.

“I can't even picture how big it's going to be. It's going to be like that wall right there and taller, and we're going quite a bit away, and we're going to be playing from 50 yards into the pin. It's going to be a very, very unique circumstance, but I'm really looking forward to it.“

Full Swing is also responsible for the virtual greens, a KIT launch monitor which will provide data for each shot and separate simulators featuring a customisable driving range to allow teams to prepare for matches.

Woods has explained why Full Swing was chosen for TGL. He said: “When we started looking at the technology required to make TGL a reality, I knew that Full Swing would be the key company I’d be comfortable working with to provide the best experience for players and viewers.

“I’ve used Full Swing for almost ten years now and they continually innovate to make the experience better across their entire product line that I use at home and on the range. This is why I trust Full Swing to help power a majority of TGL’s gameplay platform."

Meanwhile, CEO of Full Swing Ryan Dotters explained why Woods’ trust in the company hasn’t been misplaced. He said: “Between Tiger and Mike McCarley, we’ve been working with key players at TGL for years and we can’t wait to show the world how Full Swing is going to help bring TGL to life.

“Across our simulator software experience, KIT launch monitor, and Virtual Green that can literally shift the type of putts the players will face, our entire product line will be represented with TGL.”

That may be so, but of all the tech it is providing, it seems inevitable that, given its size, the simulator screen will raise the most talking points.

TGL begins on Tuesday 9 January, with coverage on ESPN and ESPN+.