Should You Buy Second Hand Golf Clubs?

This is a question I have been asked for as long as I can remember working in the golf industry. My answer remains the same - put simply, yes. Second hand clubs can be a more sensible investment for certain golfers for a number of reasons. The best golf drivers come with hefty price tags, so going used provides an immediate financial saving. It has to be said that buying second hand clubs can come with its drawbacks. But if you are aware of these and don't fall foul of the common pitfalls, there's no reason why you can't have a good experience with used golf clubs.

Second hand clubs are considerably cheaper than purchasing newer models (Image credit: Tom Miles)

I have bought second hand golf clubs as I went from beginner to single-figure golfer. Therefore, I want to dispel the myth that second hand clubs are only worth buying for new golfers or those who do not play regularly. When I began to play golf, I decided to buy a second hand set of clubs because I was unsure if I was going to continue playing and I viewed it as a sounder investment. Now, I am a single-figure golfer and I still search for second hand golf clubs; there is every chance you can find an absolute bargain.

However, the main reason I continue to buy second hand golf clubs is when I want to try a club I am not sure will work for me before I buy a more expensive alternative. I would rather experiment with a $50 purchase than plump on one of $250. If you shop for second hand golf clubs it allows you to benefit from this flexibility.

Other times I have shopped second hand – and I know other golfers who have done it for this purpose – is when a club breaks or wears significantly and you want to replace it with the exact same model that has been discontinued. There is nothing worse than when old trusty gives up the ghost and the new models just don't stir the same feelings over the ball. Having a second hand golf club market means that, if you are not quite ready to part ways with a club, you hopefully don’t have to.

There is clearly a demand for preloved (or pre-loathed) clubs, especially with the cost of living situation we find ourselves in. While you'll never know the full history of the clubs, a proper inspection of the head, shaft and grip should alleviate any concerns you may have over the quality. If the defects are solely cosmetic and fairly minimal, you're on to a winner.

Brands like Nike no longer produce clubs, but you can still get hold of models on the second hand market (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Certain clubs in the bag are safer to buy second hand than others. For instance, wedges tend to wear quickest in the set making them less likely to be at the top of your second hand wish list. Whereas putters tend to wear the least, so there is less risk in you purchasing a preowned flat stick. Among the best used golf drivers, there is a lot of choice, while the best used golf irons also provide plenty of options when it comes to performance.

As with every industry, in golf there are fakes which circulate. Unfortunately, they can be extremely convincing. If you buy new it is highly improbable you will purchase a fake golf club but try and check the club against imagery from a reliable source to make sure it matches. Ebay has been known for selling counterfeit clubs in the past but many reputable retailers now have their own shops on the website to give you peace of mind that the product you're buying is authentic.

Another downside to buying second hand golf clubs is that often they do not come with a refund or exchange option although some reputable retailers like GolfClubs4Cash in the UK and 2nd Swing in the US offer a 30-day returns policy, although you may have to pay for the returns shipping costs.

Unless you know exactly what club and specification you need it is hard to buy the perfect club second hand, especially when certain specifications are not given such as length, loft and lie (specifically regarding irons), so be realistic with your expectations when buying used. However, one upside of this is, if you do not get on well with a club you buy second hand and you decide to sell it on, the chances are you will take less of a hit than if you bought one brand new and tried selling it second hand.

It is clear that there are pros and cons to buying second hand golf clubs. Being aware of the potential drawbacks of purchasing preowned clubs makes it safer, in the knowledge that what you are buying will be authentic and the right club for you. If that is the case, buying second hand golf clubs is certainly a viable option for the budget-conscious golfer. Alternatively, check out our guides on the best budget golf drivers, best budget irons and best cheap putters if you are looking for a low-cost upgrade.