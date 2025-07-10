Why The New Titleist T-Series Could Be The Most Complete Iron Range Ever

Titleist has officially launched its highly-anticipated new T-Series irons, a cutting-edge family of clubs with each model specifically engineered to help each level of golfer improve. The 2025 lineup features seven distinct models, each meticulously designed to meet the demands of every skill level.

From the tour-proven precision and control of the T100 to the ultimate forgiveness of the T350, each model has a focus on seamless design, consistent performance, and advanced technology in attempt to be considered some of the best irons on the market. The new T-Series already has a win on tour after South African Aldrich Potgeiter picked up his maiden PGA Tour Victory at the Rocket Classic in June, so lets dive deeper into the family.

The Titleist T-Series Irons (Image credit: Titleist)

What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?

T100 Iron

The previous T100 iron was widely regarded as one of the best irons for low handicappers, and the new model looks set to come in as a direct replacement. The T100 remains the main choice for the best players in the world, offering the ultimate in feel and control. The fully forged blade offers the thinnest topline of all of the new models, minimal offset, and an improved Variable Bounce Sole compared to its predecessor.

Image 1 of 5 Titleist T100 irons (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This would be the model for those seeking versatility and shotmaking capabilities. A new muscle channel has been introduced in the 3 and 4-iron has lowered the CG to help produce a high launch and a split high-density tungsten has been added for increased stability.

Read our full Titleist 2025 T100 iron review

T150 Iron

Building on the T100 chassis, the T150 has been designed as a slightly more powerful version of the T100. The T150 is for those golfers wanting the precision of a tour iron with an injection of speed and confidence. The T150 is a forged head that’s slightly larger than the T100, the T150 inspires confidence at address due to a slightly thicker topline and is an option we expect to see tour players take advantage of when it comes to making a combo set alongside some T100 irons.

Image 1 of 5 Titleist T150 irons (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The T150 irons feature lofts that are 1° stronger to enhance distance and to balance out the lower CG placement. The same muscle channel that is found in the T100 3 and 4-iron is implemented from 7-iron upwards in the T150’s as well as a new progressive groove pattern to help maintain spin consistency.

Read our full Titleist 2025 T150 iron review

T250 Iron

The T250 iron is what Titleist is calling their redefined players distance iron. This model maintains a classic look that you would expect from Titleist irons but has a lot going on under the hood. While this iron will suit a wide range of players, it will likely suit those seeking a little more distance and a touch more height from their irons. The T250 iron features a forged L-Face with V-taper design to help generate fast ball speed and launch, particularly on off-center hits low on the face. An Improved Max Impact Technology ensures consistent carry distances, while split high-density tungsten provides stability and forgiveness, making this the perfect iron for mid-handicappers who are slightly less consistent with their ball striking.

Image 1 of 5 Titleist T250 irons (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The T250 is also offered in a Launch Spec, which holds the same head design as the standard T250 but in a lighter weight to maximise distance. The launch spec also has higher lofts to promote a towering ball flight with maximum stopping power, ideal for those with moderate swing speeds.

Read our full Titleist 2025 T250 iron review

T350 Iron

The Titleist T350 irons are designed for golfers who need maximum distance and forgiveness. If you’re someone who suffers from low-launching irons and inconsistent strikes and wants maximum forgiveness, the T350 delivers. Titleist's most advanced iron technologies are all packed in its sharpest-looking game improvement iron to date.

Image 1 of 5 Titleist T350 irons (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The T350 is a hollow-body iron that features a forged L-Face design with a multi-zone taper to generate fast ball speeds across the face. This iron has been created for those who struggle with strike consistency and want maximum forgiveness in the package of a larger, confidence-inspiring head.

Read our full Titleist 2025 T350 iron review

T250•U & U•505 Utility Irons

The T250•U is the most compact of the two new utility irons on offer from Titleist. This model features the same build as the standard T250 2, 3 and 4-irons whereas the U•505 features progressive shaping .

Image 1 of 5 Titleist T250•U iron (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Both utility irons provide a powerful iron alternative for when you’re struggling from the tee with the driver or want to get home to a par-5 in two. Offered in a surprisingly playable option, the compact shape offers iron-like playability with the power of something more. Like the T350, the U•505 utilises a hollow body construction with the same forged L-Face. The U•505 carries on the modern-classic look featured throughout the T-Series family and is likely to cement itself among some of the best utility irons on the market.

Read our full Titleist 2025 U•505 and T250

Image 1 of 5 Titleist U•505 iron (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Who's Using Them On Tour?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A recent visit to the Titleist Performance Centre at Woburn proved to be a game-changer for rising star Aldrich Potgieter. After a detailed fitting session, Potgieter strategically updated his bag with a new Titleist T250 2-iron, a set of new T150 irons for his 4 and 5-irons, and the new T100 irons from 6-iron through to his 9-iron. The decision to switch to the new models paid instant dividends, as he went on to clinch his maiden PGA Tour victory at The Rocket Classic in what was his first tournament with the new irons in play.

The trend of top professionals adopting Titleist's newest offerings continued with impressive results for several other leading players. At the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley, known for his precision iron play, made a key adjustment by adding a new T250 4-iron to his setup. The change proved effective as he secured a tied for second place. Similarly, major champion Justin Thomas, put a new T250 4-iron and a new T100 5-iron into his bag at the Memorial Tournament. Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark also turned to the new line, incorporating new T250 long irons (3 and 4-iron) alongside a fresh set of T100 irons for his 6 through 9-irons.

What Titleist Says

Marni Ines Director, Titleist Irons Development R&D

“We wanted to increase our long iron launch, tighten our mid- and short-iron spin consistency and improve overall carry distance consistency throughout the bag. Irons are made to hit very specific distances within a specific flight window, and so we’re always trying to make that more repeatable for every iron in your bag.”

“With the new T-Series lineup, not only do we have higher-performing products across the board, but we truly have an iron for every dedicated golfer out there. Each model is designed with the same goal in mind, which is, we want to get you closer to your target more often.”

Specs, Price and Availability

T100 (True Temper AMT Tour White), T150 ( True Temper AMT Tour Silver), T250 (True Temper AMT Tour Black), T350 (True Temper AMT Tour Red) all £197 per iron (£1,379 set of 7 clubs). T250•U and U•505: £259 per iron.

The T-Series range will be available in golf shops and online from August 21st 2025.