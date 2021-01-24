We take a look at the clubs used by Sergio Garcia.

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does Ryder Cup legend and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia use? In the post below we take a look at the equipment in Sergio’s bag.

Garcia split with TaylorMade in October in 2017 after 15 years with the company before signing with Callaway at the start of January 2018. However it appears he has changed again with an interesting array of clubs currently in the bag.

At the top of the bag he has a TaylorMade SIM2 driver.

Then, interestingly Garcia has put in two new TaylorMade SiM Ti fairway woods.

After playing Callaway’s Apex MB’s, TaylorMade’s P7MB’s and a set of Ping Blueprints, he has now switched back to the TaylorMade P750’s.

He then has a couple of Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 52 and 58 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter has recently changed from a Ping PLD Anser blade prototype to a TaylorMade Spider X.

His ball was a Titleist Pro V1 however this appears to have recently changed as well to a TaylorMade TP5x.

Finally Garcia wears adidas apparel and shoes.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9.0 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Rocket 3 (14 @14.75 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (19 degrees @18.5) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) all with Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (52-12D, 58-T) all with Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Apparel and shoes: Adidas