LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout 2024

Cameron Smith hopes for a repeat of his 2023 success in the UK as players compete for another eye-catching prize fund

Cameron Smith won in the United Kingdom in 2023
The 11th event of the regular LIV Golf season comes from the United Kingdom. However, unlike in the first two seasons, where the tournament was held at London's Centurion Club, this year's event comes from JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire.

There, the 54-player field will compete for a familiar prize money payout of $25m, far outstripping the next highest purse in the men's game this week, the $8.1m on offer at the PGA Tour's 3M Open.

Because of its unique individual and team format, the purse is divided, with $20m shared among players depending on their standings in the final leaderboard and $5m distributed among the top three teams.

Last year, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith claimed victory and the first prize of $4m, and this week's winner will take home an identical sum.

Meanwhile, the three best teams will also earn money to reinvest in their franchises, with, the winning line-up securing $3m, the team in second $1.5m, and the team finishing third $500,000.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC is at the top of the team standings after two wins and three runner-up finishes this season. Smith's Ripper GC, meanwhile, is in fourth after two wins so far.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf United Kingdom.

Individual LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

Team LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf United Kingdom?

As well as the 2023 winner of the LIV Golf event held in the UK, Cameron Smith, there are many other big names in the field.

One is Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia. After over two years on the circuit, he finally claimed his maiden LIV Golf title, and in his homeland of Spain at Valderrama. That had been coming for a while, as it followed two playoff defeats so far this season. He'll be looking to build on that momentum here. 

Tyrrell Hatton is another LIV Golf player in fine form. He won at the inaugural tournament in Nashville and will be looking to move further up the money list, where he is currently third, with another strong performance in front of his home crowd.

Other world-class talent in the 54-man field includes US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who will be eager to bounce back after missing the cut at The Open. 

While DeChambeau had a rare Major failure last week, Legion XIII player Jon Rahm produced his best display at one this year with a T7 at Royal Troon. Could he claim his maiden LIV Golf title here?

Other big names appearing include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and the current leader of the individual standings, Joaquin Niemann, each of whom have at least one LIV Golf win this season. 

Other winners on the circuit this year in the field are Carlos Ortiz, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester and Brendan Steele. 

Who Is Playing At LIV Golf United Kingdom?

As ever, the 54-player field has a healthy number of world-class players, including 2023 champion in the United Kingdom, Cameron Smith, US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, who has two Major victories.

Where Is LIV Golf United Kingdom?

After two years at London's Centurion Club, LIV Golf's visit to the UK takes place at JCB Golf & Country Club, which is set among the rolling hills of Staffordshire and features an island green.

