LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout 2024

The 11th event of the regular LIV Golf season comes from the United Kingdom. However, unlike in the first two seasons, where the tournament was held at London's Centurion Club, this year's event comes from JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire.

There, the 54-player field will compete for a familiar prize money payout of $25m, far outstripping the next highest purse in the men's game this week, the $8.1m on offer at the PGA Tour's 3M Open.

Because of its unique individual and team format, the purse is divided, with $20m shared among players depending on their standings in the final leaderboard and $5m distributed among the top three teams.

Last year, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith claimed victory and the first prize of $4m, and this week's winner will take home an identical sum.

Meanwhile, the three best teams will also earn money to reinvest in their franchises, with, the winning line-up securing $3m, the team in second $1.5m, and the team finishing third $500,000.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC is at the top of the team standings after two wins and three runner-up finishes this season. Smith's Ripper GC, meanwhile, is in fourth after two wins so far.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf United Kingdom.

Individual LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf United Kingdom?

Sergio Garcia won the most recent tournament in Andalucia (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the 2023 winner of the LIV Golf event held in the UK, Cameron Smith, there are many other big names in the field.

One is Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia. After over two years on the circuit, he finally claimed his maiden LIV Golf title, and in his homeland of Spain at Valderrama. That had been coming for a while, as it followed two playoff defeats so far this season. He'll be looking to build on that momentum here.

Tyrrell Hatton is another LIV Golf player in fine form. He won at the inaugural tournament in Nashville and will be looking to move further up the money list, where he is currently third, with another strong performance in front of his home crowd.

Other world-class talent in the 54-man field includes US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who will be eager to bounce back after missing the cut at The Open.

While DeChambeau had a rare Major failure last week, Legion XIII player Jon Rahm produced his best display at one this year with a T7 at Royal Troon. Could he claim his maiden LIV Golf title here?

Other big names appearing include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and the current leader of the individual standings, Joaquin Niemann, each of whom have at least one LIV Golf win this season.

Other winners on the circuit this year in the field are Carlos Ortiz, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester and Brendan Steele.

