Minjee Lee Joins Brother Min Woo On Callaway Tour Staff
The Australian star, who already has two Majors to her name, has signed a deal to play Callaway clubs
Callaway Golf has a long list of star players on its Tour staff, and another big name and Major champion has just joined its stable.
Two-time Major winner and Olympian Minjee Lee has signed a multi-year staff professional agreement with the manufacturer, which will see the 27-year-old Australian use all Callaway clubs, including an Odyssey putter, a Callaway ball, bag and glove.
It means Callaway now has both Lees on its staff, with Minjee’s highly rated younger brother Min Woo already part of the team.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Callaway Staff, and I’m excited to see how their equipment will help my performance going forward,” said Lee, who has won 10 times on the LPGA Tour since her rookie year in 2015.
“They’re the most played club brand on the LPGA, so I’ve seen how good the product is, and how much it’s helped my brother take his game to the next level.”
Lee, who currently plays a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver, added: “Now that I’ve had a chance to try their new driver and the Chrome Tour ball, I feel confident in my set-up, and I know that this is the right decision for me.”
Lee is one of the most exciting players in the game, and looks certain to add to the two Major Championships that she’s already won, the 2021 Evian Championship and 2022 US Women’s Open.
Senior Vice Presidents of Pro Tour at Callaway Golf, Tim Reed, said: “Minjee is such a special talent, and we want to help her reach her goals, win more events, and compete on the biggest stages.
“Our fitters have had a great experience so far working with her, listening to her feedback, and getting everything dialled for her game. We can’t wait to see what she achieves with our equipment in play.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
