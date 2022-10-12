Adidas Golf Shoes Have A Huge Discount On Amazon Prime Day Right Now!
You can some outstanding models for as much as 64% off right now at Amazon.
Adidas make some of the best golf shoes on the market for both men and women, and in this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), we have spotted three of the best spikeless models that are available in an array of different sizes and styles!
Prime Day Early Access Quick Links
- Amazon: Savings on clubs, shoes, balls and more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Big savings to be had on launch monitors, balls and other golf gear (opens in new tab)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Over 1,000 products with discounts right now (opens in new tab)
- adidas US: Up to 50% off on adidas USA (opens in new tab)
- adidas UK: Get 35% off £50 or more (opens in new tab)
The adidas Codechaos is one of our favorite shoes, with its superb comfort and excellent grip matched with a style that will make you stand out on the golf course. Now, there is also up to 57% off in some sizes, with plenty of options available for your golf game. That discount is for the 2020 version and you can also get the 2022 model (opens in new tab) with 25% off as well!
Along with the Codechaos, the Women's Summervent golf shoes are also on offer in a variety of different sizes and colors. Featuring a mesh upper for superb breathability, there is also a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and comfort out on the golf course. We spotted the shoe for as much as 64% off and when you consider the shoe at full price is usually under triple figures, this is a truly outstanding offer not to be missed.
adidas Men's Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 57% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were $150 Now $64.77
We have been fans of this shoe for a while because the design is super comfy and provides excellent grip in different lies and ground conditions. Sure the aesthetic divides opinion, but we know a lot of people like it.
adidas CodeChaos 2022 Golf Shoe | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $160 Now $120
This is a great performing and ultimately eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability while the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk.
adidas Women's Summervent Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 64% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were $90 Now $32.24
One of the best adidas golf shoes out now, the Summervent is a summer shoe that offers superior trainer-like comfort, is incredibly lightweight and designed to keep your feet cool on a warm day.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
-