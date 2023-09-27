Are These The Two Most Eclectic Bags At The Ryder Cup?
There's a lot of interesting equipment at this year's Ryder Cup, but do these two players top the list?
As a self-confessed equipment nerd, the Ryder Cup is a really fun opportunity to dive deep into the players' bags and analyse the tools of their trade.
In doing so this time around, I wanted to highlight two players, one from either side, with super interesting equipment set-ups. Both have spent time as free agents in terms of equipment contracts, and neither is afraid to go back to the old school to fill their requirements. So, without further ado…
Brooks Koepka
When Nike tragically stopped making golf clubs in 2016, Brooks Koepka became a free agent and really embraced that position! For a long period of time, his bag was made up of numerous brands. Now a Srixon staff player, Brooks still manages to keep his bag pretty eclectic
Brooks Koepka's Driver
- Model: TaylorMade SIM2
- Year: 2020
At the top of the bag he has gamed various models of TaylorMade drivers over the years, including the M2, M3, M5 and SIM Max. Koepka had been using the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II for some time but looks to have made a late change prior to this year's Ryder Cup. He was pictured at the last LIV event using another older TaylorMade model, the SIM2.
Brooks Koepka's 3 wood
- Model: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL
- Year: 2017
Like so many tour professionals, Koepka has an old faithful in this notoriously tricky area of the bag. Any tour fitter will tell you that 3 wood and hybrids are the most difficult clubs in the bag to get right, so you see a lot of players staying in the same club for extended periods once they have something they are comfortable with. Koepka epitomises this and plays a TaylorMade M2 Tour HL 3 wood from 2017.
Brooks Koepka's Driving Iron
- Model: Nike Vapor Fly Pro
- Year: 2016
Gear nerds all over the world will rejoice at Koepka’s choice of driving iron, the Nike Vapor Fly Pro. Considered by many to be a cult classic and still featuring in the bag of other tour players including Tony Finau, it is tough to see this club leaving his bag anytime soon.
Brooks Koepka's Irons
- Model: Srixon ZX7 MK II
- Year: 2023
For a very long time, Koepka trusted Mizuno irons to deliver the major winning accuracy he craved, opting for the JPX Tour 900 and latterly the JPX Tour 919’s. After signing a contract with Japanese based Srixon in late in 2021, Koepka made the switch in his irons. The Srixon ZX-7 MK II Irons are among the best irons we have tested, so it is no surprise to see them in the bag of a player of Koepka’s stature.
Brooks Koepka's Wedges
- Model: Cleveland RTX6 Zipcore Tour Rack
- Year: 2023
For a very long time, and possibly as a result of a previous Titleist contract, Koepka used Vokey wedges while he was a free agent. Now a Srixon/Cleveland player, Brooks uses the Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Tour rack wedges.
Brooks Koepka's Putter
- Model: Scotty Cameron Prototype
- Year: Unknown
Once again displaying his loyalty to equipment that has served him well, Brooks has another long serving tool in this department. Koepka has used a Scotty Cameron Teryllium TNP2 for as long as I can remember. It is quite easy to pick out due to the orange face insert that is synonymous with the teryllium models such as the putter that Tiger Woods used to win his first major the 1997 Masters.
Justin Rose
A TaylorMade staffer since turning professional (other than an ill fated and short lived experiment with Honma), Rose now finds himself in the unusual and versatile position of free agency. Lets take a look and see how he is implementing this freedom.
Justin Rose's Driver
- Model: TaylorMade M3 440
- Year: 2018
It is not just the brand that many manufacturers want you to play with when contracted, many stipulate within deals that you must play the current model. Let’s face it, it’s not a great look when marketing campaigns are telling consumers that the latest model is the greatest ever but their staff players prefer an old model! However, that is not a problem for Rose now who has returned into an old 2018 TaylorMade M3 440 model. He had a brief period over the summer in an even older model the TaylorMade M2 from 2016.
Rose has tried to throw us a curve ball here however, as he has been testing a Titleist driver (pictured) in the Ryder Cup practice rounds! We will get more details and keep you updated as to what he decides to put in play.
Justin Rose's Fairway Woods
- Model: TaylorMade M6
- Year: 2019
It is the same scenario for Justin in fairway woods as he returns to an older Taylormade model once again. The Taylormade M6 Fairway wood is over 4 years old now but still sits in the bag of a number of tour professionals. Rose has the M6 in both his 3 and 5 woods at 15 and 18 degrees of loft respectively.
Justin Rose's Irons
- Model: Cobra King CB/MB
- Year: 2023
One of the newer pieces of equipment in his bag, Rose opts for a combo set of irons from Cobra Golf. He plays the King CB in 4-6 iron before switching to the King MB from 7 iron down to PW. These are fitted with Project X 6.5 flex shafts.
Justin Rose's Wedges
- Model: Taylormade MG4
- Year: 2023
Heading into this week, it seemed that Rose was going to be gaming the TaylorMade MG4 wedges in a raw finish. However, previously this year, Rose was using some Titleist Vokey Prototype wedges which he had in the bag for his win at Pebble Beach on the PGA Tour. From some of the images we have seen of the Ryder Cup practice rounds, it looks as if the Vokey wedges might be getting the nod once again. We will keep you posted.
Justin Rose's Putter
- Model: Axis1 Rose
- Year: Unknown
To complete his eclectic set, Rose uses the Axis1 Rose putter. Not the most traditional looking blade you will find in the bag this week, but certainly an effective one!
