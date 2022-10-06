New Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge Spotted
What do we have here? It looks like Cleveland Golf will be launching a brand new wedge very soon
The latest iteration of the popular Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge is set to make its debut appearance at the PGA Tour's 2022 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, and it's a beauty.
While we know little about the details of the newest model from the renowned wedge maker, if it's anything like its predecessor, golfers can expect performance that's right up there with the very best wedges on the market.
The previous offering in this family of Cleveland wedges was launched in 2020 and we were seriously impressed with the forgiveness on offer from the muscleback design. In particular, we found it easy to strike and flight consistently on full shots, while around the green it offered bags of spin and a confidence-inspiring visual to boot.
Although designed for the better player, the versatility came from the core that was four times less dense than the steel used to construct the rest of the head. That allowed Cleveland to save weight and redistribute it to make the sweet spot more aligned with the impact location, and move the centre of gravity away from the hosel. An added benefit was that this also boosted high-low MOI, essentially increasing the size of the sweet spot for more consistency from off-centre strikes.
From the few images we've seen, the latest launch looks like a case of evolution rather than revolution, so we expect to be similarly impressed when we get our hands on it to put it through its paces. And as ever, the uptake on tour will also tell a performance story in itself as the margins at the top of the game are razor thin.
It appears set to hit the shelves as the Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack, undoubtedly due to being the sixth generation of this particular wedge franchise, which is testament to its success at all levels of the game.
We will be sure to update this story with additional details when they come through, and images when we get a glimpse of the new wedge in action.
