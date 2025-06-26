We Built The Ultimate TaylorMade Golf Bag Filled With Our Favourite Clubs... Are There Any You Would Swap?

TaylorMade is one of the most iconic manufacturing brands in golf. Since the company was founded in 1979, TaylorMade has been at the forefront of innovative golf equipment technology.

One of the 12 things you might not know about TaylorMade is that at the very outset, when Gary Adams started the business in Illinois, TaylorMade produced just one club – a revolutionary metal-headed driver with a 12 degree-loft.

Although the idea of a metal-headed driver had been suggested before, in fact a patent for one was applied for back in the 1920s, it was Adams who first put a metal driver into production.

It was a game-changing concept that epitomises TaylorMade’s philosophy to innovate and move the sport forward through advancements in technology.

The American company expanded rapidly and began to produce a broad range of golf equipment. Over 46 years, TaylorMade has produced some of the most ground-breaking and popular golf clubs to have been available on the market.

Here we consider some of the very best of them. We’re building the ultimate TaylorMade Golf Bag – From driver to putter.

Driver

Well, this was where it all began for TaylorMade and so a shout must be given to the original 1979, TaylorMade driver made from “Pittsburgh Persimmon” as it was dubbed back at that time… Steel, if you didn’t work it out.

There are so many great TaylorMade drivers to choose from but one that must get a mention is the Burner Bubble that was first introduced to the public in 1995. It was TM’s first titanium driver and the bubble shaft was such a cool feature at the time.

Then the M1 with its carbon fibre crown and adjustable weights, RBZ with its super-fast face, SLDR, M2… We’re spoilt for choice here.

But we’re going for the r7 SuperQuad. The Quad was launched in 2004 – the first time moveable weights featured on a mass-market driver. Then SuperQuad in 2007 really grabbed people’s attention.

It was 460cc with four moveable weights, it was so stable, so good looking, so long… At the time, it was a weapon, and it still is if you hit it today. Technology has moved on, but this was the TaylorMade driver that truly stood out from the pack when it was released.

Fairways

Much like with the drivers, almost every release from TaylorMade could be considered when we’re thinking best fairway clubs to put in the ultimate bag.

SIM2 deserves a shout and so many people remember the huge distance claims of the iconic Rocketballz fairway wood.

But there is one that stands out. In the early 2000s the V Steel was a beautiful fairway and one that was hugely popular on and off Tour.

Basically, the raised heel and sole meant less interaction with the turf meaning the club was smoother through the ball. CG was kept low so spin rates were low and launch conditions optimised.

It looked great, felt great and performed brilliantly. The original V Steel was another that made professionals and amateurs sit up and pay attention and that’s why it gets in.

Hybrid

TaylorMade were instrumental in reinstating the popularity of hybrids when they launched the Rescue in the early/mid 2000s. There have been a number of excellent iterations of the Rescue with technologies continuing to move forward.

For that reason, we’re going to select the latest model. The Qi35 blends power and forgiveness, is superb from the tee and strong through the ball.

Irons

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade produces superb irons and again, there are plenty to choose from RAC Forged when released in 2004 were very popular. TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC from 2014 deserve a mention

P760 was a game-changer for many but we’re going to go with the P790.

TaylorMade basically invented a whole new category of iron in 2017 with the introduction of the very first P790 iron. A hollow-bodied power-house iron. Although recent versions of the P790 have moved the model forward, we’ll go with the original here. Another club that shifted the needle!

Wedges

While many will remember the innovative TP xFT wedges with replaceable faces to maximise spin, TaylorMade Milled Grind technology really changed the game with the company’s wedges, producing great spin and a pleasing feel.

The Hi-Toe wedge line offered great forgiveness and have helped countless players find more creativity around the greens.

We’re going to go with an MG wedge though and have selected the MG4 which offers an emphasis on combining a more inviting profile with a players' wedge shape.

The spin tread technology offers incredible control and, we found them to perform brilliantly in testing in a variety of conditions.

Putter

It has to be a TaylorMade Spider. And we could pick any model but we’re going for the Spider Red used by Jason Day after he used An Itsy Bitsy Black to win the 2015 PGA… It was a top performer and it also just looked super cool.

Released back in 2008, the original Spider (Rossa Spider) became one of the most popular flat sticks with both professional and amateur players ever since, in its various guises.

Thanks to its lightweight frame, it’s incredibly stable. Its design is extremely distinctive yet aesthetically pleasing.

The Spider has been used with great success by some of the top players in the world, including Rory McIlroy Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia. It’s been a top performer for more than 15 years.