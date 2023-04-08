Masters Leader Brooks Koepka Still Using Nike Golf Club

Golf clubs are the most personal aspect when it comes to the professional game, with some pros opting for older models instead of the newer versions available on the market.

In the case of the current Masters leader, Brooks Koepka, we see the multiple-time Major winner using a golf club from a company that hasn't manufactured them since 2016!

Putting the Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3-iron) into the bag back around 2016, Koepka has taken it out of his set up a few times throughout his career, but the American seems to have placed it back in the bag for, at least, the last couple of years.

Koepka isn't the only one, with Tony Finau also using the Vapor Fly Pro well past the time that Nike manufactured clubs and, according to former Nike Tour Technician, Ben Giunta: “Players have positive vibes with that model. It doesn’t have a ton of offset, it’s consistent, it fits their eyes, and it is really hot.”

As previously mentioned, Koepka has switched out the 3-iron multiple times, with one of them being the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he replaced it with TaylorMade’s P790 3-iron. As well as these models, he has also used Mizuno JPX919 Tours and Srixon ZX7s.

How much success has he had with the Nike club, you may ask? Well, it was in the bag for all four of Koepka's Major victories, with the 3-iron seen at the 2017 & 18 US Open, as well as the 2018 & 19 PGA Championship.

For a long time, Brooks Koepka was one of very few top players to not have an equipment contract. As such, his bag was often a mixture of clubs from different brands ranging from Titleist and Mizuno to TaylorMade. In fact, such is his fondness for older model clubs, he still has a 16.5 degree TaylorMade M2 Tour HL fairway wood in his golf bag.

However, in 2021, he officially signed with Srixon and put a Srixon driver, Srixon irons, Cleveland wedges, and Srixon ball into play as well as carrying a Srixon Staff Bag, although it appears that Koepka does have some flexibility to use other clubs.

He's not the only one, Rory McIlroy for example uses a Scotty Cameron putter, as well as occasionally using Titleist Vokey wedges. This is despite being under contract to use TaylorMade golf clubs.