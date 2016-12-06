2017 TaylorMade M2 driver

Golf Monthly's TaylorMade M2 driver review video and article, a lower price-point offering said to provide improved feel, sound and levels of forgiveness

The original TaylorMade M2 driver was released a few months after the original M1 but for 2017, both updates to TaylorMade’s drivers are coming at the same time.

Strangely enough, despite the M1 being the company’s showpiece, premium driver, it is the M2 that is gaining the most traction out on tour, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Having tested both on our Foresight Sports GC2 launch monitor, it’s clear that there barely any difference in terms of performance from the sweetspot between the two. Perhaps the M2 just clinches it for the majority of the world’s best players because of the forgiveness it offers while still provided the low spin tour players need to maximize carry distance.

Set the M1 in the max forgiveness setting, with the weight in the back track furthest from the clubface, and the spin and launch angle rises to high for golfers with above average swing speeds.

The new M2, like the M1, has a larger address profile, inspiring a touch more confidence over the ball. It feels light and effortless to swing powerfully, and the improved acoustics from the ‘Geocoustic’ construction contribute to a more muted, authoritative thud at impact.

Interestingly, last year, many golfers that would benefit from the forgiveness of M2 needed the draw bias only available in M1, but now with the launch of the M2 D-Type (D stands for draw), golfers that slice the ball can benefit from a straighter ball flight without having to cough up extra cash for the premium M1 offering.

There’s no sole adjustability to tinker with here, hence the lower price of £369, with golfers needing to optimize their launch through the 4-degree adjustable loft and the plethora of no-upcharge shaft options during a fitting.