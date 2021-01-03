Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose currently uses

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the Englishman put into the bag each week out on Tour? We take a look below.

His club situation has changed of late. The Englishman signed a 10-club deal with Honma at the beginning of 2019 whilst World No.1, but the two parties stopped working together.

Let’s take a look at his current bag setup which has changed a lot of late, even from the recent picture below…

At the top of his bag he had been using a TaylorMade SIM2 driver however this has come out for an older M6 model.

Both of his fairway woods have changed too. He was using a SIM Ti model three-wood from TaylorMade, and a Cobra King Speedzone Tour five-wood, but these have been replaced by an M4 and M6.

Rose has changed his irons a lot over the past couple of years or so. He had been using a set of Honma TR20 prototype blades, and then some TaylorMade P7MB’s and P730’s too. Very recently he was using a set of Tour Preferred MB’s which are from 2015 however in Saudi Arabia we spotted him with a set of Mizuno MP-20’s in his bag.

Moving into the wedges, he currently uses three Titleist models. The first is an SM8, the second an SM7, and finally the 60 degree model is a TVD prototype.

Finally Rose has had an Axis1 putter in the bag for a while now, which he uses to great effect.

It is fitted with a Lamkin Flat Cat grip.

His current ball is the TaylorMade TP5.

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M6, 8.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft.

3-wood: TaylorMade M4, 14.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade M6, 16.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-20 (4-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 Raw (52-12F), Titleist Vokey SM7 (56-08M), Titleist Vokey TVD (60-06K) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Axis1 Rose Proto with Lamkin Flat Cat grip

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (Gold #99)

Apparel: Bonobos