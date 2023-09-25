Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times
The key schedule and tee time details for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Anticipation is building for the Ryder Cup, and with the action getting underway on Friday at Marco Simone, details on the schedule and tee times have been confirmed.
There are plenty of events throughout the week, including practice sessions featuring both teams on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning, the All-Star Match on Wednesday afternoon and the Junior Ryder Cup on Thursday morning.
However, the Opening Ceremony on the eve of the match will mark the moment it is really upon us. That takes place on Thursday between 4pm and 5pm CET (10am-11am ET) and, during it, the pairings for Friday foursomes will also be confirmed.
Friday morning is when the first pairings take to the course, as Team Europe attempts to reclaim the trophy it lost to the US at Whistling Straits in 2021. Back then, the US got off to a flying start in the Friday foursomes, leading 3-1 heading into the afternoon fourball matches.
Team Europe captain Luke Donald will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that as the first of his foursomes pairings tee it up against Zach Johnson’s US counterparts at 7.35am CET (1.35am ET), with the last of them going out at 8.20am CET (2.20am ET).
Next, the afternoon fourball matches begin between 12.25pm and 1.10 CET (6.25am and 7.10am ET) with play scheduled to finish around 6pm CET (Noon ET).
Saturday’s action follows an identical schedule, with the morning foursomes beginning at 7.35am CET (1.35am ET) and the afternoon fourballs starting at 12.25pm local time (6.25am ET).
By Sunday, there will still be 12 points up for grabs as all 24 players compete in their singles matches, with play beginning at 11.35am CET (5.25am ET) and 12 players teeing off every 12 minutes. Play is expected to finish around 5pm CET (11am ET), with the trophy presentation coming shortly after.
Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times (CET)
- Thursday 28 September:
4pm-5pm Opening Ceremony and pairings announcement
- Friday 29 September:
7.35am-8.20am Foursomes matches
12.25pm-1.10pm Fourball matches
- Saturday 30 September:
7.35am-8.20am Foursomes matches
12.25pm-1.10pm Fourball matches
- Sunday 1 October:
11.35am Sunday Singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Four Solheim Cup Stars Go Undefeated But One Stands Alone With 100% Record
Europe retained the trophy with the help of the only perfect record on either team...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver vs Mizuno ST-G Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these two low spinning driver options is best for you? Take a look at our head-to-head review
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
'I’d Love Nothing More' - Matt Fitzpatrick On Prospect Of Brother Alex Making Ryder Cup Team
Alex Fitzpatrick has enjoyed an impressive start to his professional career
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reacts To ‘Naive’ Ryder Cup Comments
The 34-year-old has addressed comments he made on the importance of the Ryder Cup in 2009
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Vows To 'Lead' Europe At Ryder Cup
The World No.2 is in improved form after 10 consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and a closing 65 at the BMW PGA Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Watch Epic Ireland Win Ahead Of Ryder Cup
McIlroy and Irish compatriot Lowry were in the crowd in Paris on Saturday night to see Ireland beat South Africa
By James Nursey Published
-
Brooks Koepka Makes Driver Switch Ahead Of Ryder Cup
The American appears to have changed drivers at LIV Golf Chicago, which takes place just a week before the Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Will Wyndham Clark's Rory McIlroy Comments Light The Ryder Cup Fire?
The American got the better of McIlroy at the US Open in June and wants to do so again at the Ryder Cup next week
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Sergio Garcia Told 'There Was No Chance' Of Rejoining DP World Tour After Late Ryder Cup Bid
The Spaniard confirmed that he unsuccessfully tried to rejoin the DP World Tour with hopes to play for Team Europe again
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Former Captain Says LIV Ryder Cup Legends Will Be '100%' Behind Team Europe
Europe's team is missing a few Ryder Cup regulars, but Thomas Bjørn knows they'll be supporting Luke Donald's new-look squad
By Michael Weston Published