Anticipation is building for the Ryder Cup, and with the action getting underway on Friday at Marco Simone, details on the schedule and tee times have been confirmed.

There are plenty of events throughout the week, including practice sessions featuring both teams on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning, the All-Star Match on Wednesday afternoon and the Junior Ryder Cup on Thursday morning.

However, the Opening Ceremony on the eve of the match will mark the moment it is really upon us. That takes place on Thursday between 4pm and 5pm CET (10am-11am ET) and, during it, the pairings for Friday foursomes will also be confirmed.

Friday morning is when the first pairings take to the course, as Team Europe attempts to reclaim the trophy it lost to the US at Whistling Straits in 2021. Back then, the US got off to a flying start in the Friday foursomes, leading 3-1 heading into the afternoon fourball matches.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that as the first of his foursomes pairings tee it up against Zach Johnson’s US counterparts at 7.35am CET (1.35am ET), with the last of them going out at 8.20am CET (2.20am ET).

Next, the afternoon fourball matches begin between 12.25pm and 1.10 CET (6.25am and 7.10am ET) with play scheduled to finish around 6pm CET (Noon ET).

Saturday’s action follows an identical schedule, with the morning foursomes beginning at 7.35am CET (1.35am ET) and the afternoon fourballs starting at 12.25pm local time (6.25am ET).

By Sunday, there will still be 12 points up for grabs as all 24 players compete in their singles matches, with play beginning at 11.35am CET (5.25am ET) and 12 players teeing off every 12 minutes. Play is expected to finish around 5pm CET (11am ET), with the trophy presentation coming shortly after.

Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times (CET)