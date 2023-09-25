Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times

The key schedule and tee time details for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

The Ryder Cup Trophy
The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup begins on Friday
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Anticipation is building for the Ryder Cup, and with the action getting underway on Friday at Marco Simone, details on the schedule and tee times have been confirmed.

There are plenty of events throughout the week, including practice sessions featuring both teams on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning, the All-Star Match on Wednesday afternoon and the Junior Ryder Cup on Thursday morning.

However, the Opening Ceremony on the eve of the match will mark the moment it is really upon us. That takes place on Thursday between 4pm and 5pm CET (10am-11am ET) and, during it, the pairings for Friday foursomes will also be confirmed.

Friday morning is when the first pairings take to the course, as Team Europe attempts to reclaim the trophy it lost to the US at Whistling Straits in 2021. Back then, the US got off to a flying start in the Friday foursomes, leading 3-1 heading into the afternoon fourball matches.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that as the first of his foursomes pairings tee it up against Zach Johnson’s US counterparts at 7.35am CET (1.35am ET), with the last of them going out at 8.20am CET (2.20am ET).

Next, the afternoon fourball matches begin between 12.25pm and 1.10 CET (6.25am and 7.10am ET) with play scheduled to finish around 6pm CET (Noon ET).

Saturday’s action follows an identical schedule, with the morning foursomes beginning at 7.35am CET (1.35am ET) and the afternoon fourballs starting at 12.25pm local time (6.25am ET).

By Sunday, there will still be 12 points up for grabs as all 24 players compete in their singles matches, with play beginning at 11.35am CET (5.25am ET) and 12 players teeing off every 12 minutes. Play is expected to finish around 5pm CET (11am ET), with the trophy presentation coming shortly after.

Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times (CET)

  • Thursday 28 September:
    4pm-5pm Opening Ceremony and pairings announcement
  • Friday 29 September:
    7.35am-8.20am Foursomes matches
    12.25pm-1.10pm Fourball matches
  • Saturday 30 September:
    7.35am-8.20am Foursomes matches
    12.25pm-1.10pm Fourball matches
  • Sunday 1 October:
    11.35am Sunday Singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes)
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸