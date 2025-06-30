Next Stop America... Stunning Links Golf At Europe's Most Westerly Course
It may come as a surprise to many, but it is County Kerry in Ireland that is home to the continent's most westerly golf course rather than Portugal or Spain...
The long journey west, across the Dingle Peninsula, feels like it can only end with you driving into the Atlantic Ocean. But there is a final, glorious stop before you make it that far. Dingle Links – or Ceann Sibeal – is the most westerly course in Europe.
The wilds of County Kerry – home to the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 courses at Ballybunion Old and Waterville – mixed with ocean winds and untamed landscapes, are home to a links that teases you with its low, humpy dunes, smooth-edged subtleties and constant guile.
From here, everything is on show, from the peaks of the Three Sisters, strutting high above the course, to mountains interrupting the horizon.
This is links golf that demands every ounce of thought and joy. Holes glide up, down and across gentle slopes where they entwine with a burn that is not to be trifled with.
Wide and deep, it adds a taunting twist to the art of bump-and-run, and it is in play on 11 holes. Now toss in the wind and constant changes in direction, and Dingle rewards intelligent play, especially on approach.
The land folds and buckles at will. The par-4 17th green is a mystery of slopes and shoulders, while the 190-yard par-3 10th is the signature hole.
It is one of Ireland’s toughest par 3s, the green slightly above you, with ledges and run-offs wreaking havoc. Love every shot you take.
Dingle Links
GF: €150-€200 (50% off second green fee within seven days)
Par 72, 6,373 yards
(prices correct at time of publication in June 2025)
Kevin Markham stepped into a campervan in 2007, and spent the next 14 months playing every 18-hole golf course in Ireland… 360 of them. He wrote two books on the back of those travels and has been working in the golf industry ever since, both as a freelance writer and a photographer. His love of golf courses has seen him playing extensively in Scotland, as well as across Europe. In total, he has played over 550 courses including most of Scotland’s top 100, and over half of Portugal’s growing number. He writes for the Irish Examiner newspaper, Irish Golfer magazine, and Destination Golf, and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly. He has his own photography website – kevinmarkhamphotography.com – and spends hours on golf courses waiting to capture the perfect sunrise or sunset.
Kevin can be contacted via Twitter - @kevinmarkham
