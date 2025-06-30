Next Stop America... Stunning Links Golf At Europe's Most Westerly Course

The long journey west, across the Dingle Peninsula, feels like it can only end with you driving into the Atlantic Ocean. But there is a final, glorious stop before you make it that far. Dingle Links – or Ceann Sibeal – is the most westerly course in Europe.

The wilds of County Kerry – home to the Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 courses at Ballybunion Old and Waterville – mixed with ocean winds and untamed landscapes, are home to a links that teases you with its low, humpy dunes, smooth-edged subtleties and constant guile.

From here, everything is on show, from the peaks of the Three Sisters, strutting high above the course, to mountains interrupting the horizon.

This is links golf that demands every ounce of thought and joy. Holes glide up, down and across gentle slopes where they entwine with a burn that is not to be trifled with.

Wide and deep, it adds a taunting twist to the art of bump-and-run, and it is in play on 11 holes. Now toss in the wind and constant changes in direction, and Dingle rewards intelligent play, especially on approach.

The Three Sisters form the backdrop to the 17th green at Dingle Links (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The land folds and buckles at will. The par-4 17th green is a mystery of slopes and shoulders, while the 190-yard par-3 10th is the signature hole.

It is one of Ireland’s toughest par 3s, the green slightly above you, with ledges and run-offs wreaking havoc. Love every shot you take.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dingle Links

GF: €150-€200 (50% off second green fee within seven days)

Par 72, 6,373 yards

(prices correct at time of publication in June 2025)