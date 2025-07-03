I Went To Explore One Of Just Two Hilton Hotels In England With Its Very Own Golf Course…
Jeremy Ellwood ventured down to Gloucestershire with Golf Monthly courses colleague Rob Smith for a night and a round at this Hilton hotel near Tewkesbury
The golf
Par 70, 6,293 yards
The golf course is 33 years old this year and plays over two quite contrasting nines either side of the meandering Puckrup Lane. The first seven and last two holes are the hotel side, with the opener asking you to carry trees crossing the fairway before climbing to the green.
The 3rd is a big par 4 down the hill while the 4th will probably force you to lay up short of the water before an uphill approach over much sand. The par-5 5th is an attractive downhiller flanked by water on the left for half its 561 yards.
Across the road, the short par-4 8th could be in range off the yellows, while the par-3 11th – christened Malvern View - plays downhill to a wide green semi-enclosed by trees. Back across the road, the fiendishly tight, dogleg-left 17th will grab your full attention before a fine long par 3 over water back to the hotel.
The hotel
The hotel is built around the grade-II listed Puckrup Hall on the edge of the Cotswolds just outside Tewkesbury and only 15 miles or so from the Malvern Hills, Cheltenham racecourse and Cleeve Hill Golf Club, home to one of the best and most natural courses in Gloucestershire.
The other Hilton hotel with a golf course in England is the Hilton Southampton - Utilita Bowl with its Boundary Lakes golf course.
There are 112 rooms and suites, with 16 in the old manor house, making it ideal for weddings and large family get-togethers. For dining and drinks, you can choose between Coopers Bar, Restaurant and Tea Room depending on mood, occasion and time of day.
There’s a gym and good-sized indoor pool that has to be one of the warmest I’ve ever had the pleasure of swimming in, at least when we stayed – no bad thing for aching backs, with the sauna and steam room also helping on that front.
Best deal
The ‘Golf, Stay & Play’ package at Puckrup Hall includes a room for the night, one round of golf per person on the parkland course and the Hilton buffet breakfast in the morning.
Prices for this package start from £205 per room per night for two people. Make sure to select the ‘Golf, Stay & Play’ option when choosing your dates to ensure that you are booking the correct offer.
(prices correct at time of publication in July 2025)
Hilton Puckrup Hall, Puckrup, Tewkesbury, GL20 6EL
T: 01684 296200
E: events.tewkesbury@hilton.com
W: hilton.com/en/
