We Tested 162 Winter Golf Apparel Items - These Are Our 10 Favorites

At Golf Monthly, we stand firmly behind our product testing methodology. When we make recommendations, we do so in the knowledge that we’ve tried pretty much everything there is available on the market, leaving no stone unturned in understanding what the user experience is like and who the product will likely suit the best.

Golf apparel is no different - in fact, we take it very seriously, running test days twice a year to cover the latest clothing releases from over 25 brands. A 20-strong team of staff and freelance experts recently descended upon Denham Golf Club to test out all the latest Autumn/Winter 2024 golf clothing, from rain gear to quarter-zips to hoodies and everything in between. The total number of garments put through their paces was a whopping 162, although we’ve tested a few more since then! Fortuitously, we even managed to experience four seasons in a day, including some monsoon-like showers that really tested the waterproof qualities of the rain jackets and rain pants!

We collated all the feedback and picked out our top ten favorites - the garments that really made a lasting impression on our test team. If you’re looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe, this is the perfect place to start.

Malbon Cascade LS Windshirt

(Image credit: Future)

Malbon is worn by the likes of Jason Day and, in regards to this Cascade LS Windshirt, we can see why the brand is getting ever-more popular! Not only is it incredibly lightweight, but the overall construction is very breathable and the fit strikes the balance of allowing for freedom of movement without being baggy. The final, stand out point is the design, with the branding placement really cool, particularly on the back.

Original Penguin Lightweight Insulated Gilet

(Image credit: Future)

The Lightweight Insulated Gilet made its way into our best golf vests guide, due to the fact it has excellent thermal properties and also a double zip that provided a flexible fit. Like the Malbon top, the design and aesthetic received plenty of compliments whilst testing out on the course, with two front pockets making it as practical as it is stylish.

Peter Millar Fade Half Zip Top

(Image credit: Future)

The Fade Half Zip Top is a new addition to Peter Millar's Autumn/Winter line-up and, thanks to its soft, warm and comfortable construction, as well as its versatile fit, it's safe to say that the brand have done it again in terms of creating one of the best golf mid layers on the market. Available in four color options, it will go with any pair of pants and shorts, with the lightweight and stretchy feel finished with a half zip and two pockets that compliment the top well.

Puma Pique Borrego Polo

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Arguably the most eye-catching garment on this list, we admit that the looks will divide opinion. However, throughout testing day and ever since, our tester has been loving the look of the Pique Borrego Polo, as the comfort and fit compliment each other perfectly. Striking the balance of being neither tight nor loose perfectly, it also features DryCell technology, which provides great temperature control in both warm and cooler conditions, making it one of the best golf polo shirts money can buy.

J Lindeberg Orson 3D Wind Jacket

(Image credit: Future)

J Lindeberg produce some of the best designer golf clothing and, when it comes to the Orson 3D Wind Jacket, it's a piece of clothing that makes its way into that category. However, it's not just the looks where this jacket excels, as its premium lightweight feel makes way for incredible breathability. It's also the small touches, such as elasticated cuffs on the sleeves, that make this an excellent, versatile garment.

Under Armour Drive Midlayer Crew

(Image credit: Future)

Our tester instantly loved the look of the Drive Midlayer Crew from Under Armour, as the variety of color options means it can be paired with anything. In testing, the fit was a particular stand-out, as was the super-soft stretchable material which provided warmth and comfort. Also, rather handily, it wicks sweat away from the body, whilst the material is also fast-drying, allowing you to stay comfortable no matter the conditions.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

In terms of lightweight golf jackets, the ThermoSeries Hybrid jacket from FootJoy is the near-perfect choice for those who want to minimize layers and bulkiness but remain warm and comfortable during the coldest days on the course. Like other FootJoy products, the jacket is crammed with technology, such as Stretch Thermo Fabric, to make the user-experience near faultless as you tackle the golf course!

G/FORE Brushed Back Tech Hoodie

(Image credit: Future)

We at Golf Monthly love a golf hoodie and, with the G/FORE Brushed Back Tech Hoodie, we were seriously impressed with its extremely comfortable and soft material and its versatile design. Having tested the Brushed Back Tech Quarter Zip Pullover, we already know it's an impressive garment and, with the addition of a hood and four different colorways, G/FORE have only heightened their offering further with the hoodie!

Ping Milli Ladies Hooded Waterproof Jacket

(Image credit: Golf Monthly - Howard Boylan)

This jacket has plenty of standout features and, in testing, it was the exceptional coverage and protection, packable hood and modern styling that really stood out. Ping are known for producing some of the best women's golf clothes on the market and, thanks to its three-year waterproof guarantee, adjustability via the cuffs and the detachable hood, it's a seriously premium performer!

Abacus Women's Hoylake Thermo Midlayer

(Image credit: Howard Boyland)

Taking the Hoylake Thermo Midlayer out of the box, we instantly thought it screamed premium, as the quilted navy fabric not only provides an excellent design element, but the fabric also has an extra layer of warmth. Providing plenty of stretch and freedom of movement in the swing, the subtle touches, like the addition of Abacus logos and sewn-on tab in the bottom left, give this garment a really strong aesthetic.