2025 Was Rory McIlroy's Year So Here Is Everything A Fan Of The Northern Irishman Could Want
Celebrate Rory McIlroy and his Green Jacket with some of his gear, and some cool memorabilia.
Some people may disagree and say the year 2025 belongs to world number one Scottie Scheffler with a couple of Major wins and many millions in the bank but for me it is Rory McIlroy's year.
Not only did he complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters, something he had been trying to do for a decade, but he also helped Europe win an away Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in September, and won the DP World Tour Race to Dubai for a 7th time.
So, bearing this in mind, as I am a McIlroy fan I have collated all the top gear he uses so you fellow Rory fans can maybe get a piece of the equipment he uses.
McIlroy is a TaylorMade staff player and uses a full bag from the brand at the moment. For example he has been using the Qi10 and Qi35 range of clubs in 2025 and yet we think he has already started using the 2026 TaylorMade Qi4D product as well (more to come on this soon). His ball changed in 2025 as well as he switched from the TP5x to the TP5 and moved from the older Milled Grind 4 wedges to the Milled Grind 5 models. He is also a Nike staff player and uses his own Victory Tour 4 shoes as well.
Finally I just had to include a cool piece of memorabilia celebrating his Green Jacket win in April as well as the EA Sports PGA Tour game with him as the cover athlete as well.
