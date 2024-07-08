Report: Keegan Bradley Expected To Be Next US Ryder Cup Captain
Keegan Bradley is expected to be named next US Ryder Cup captain according to Sports Illustrated
Keegan Bradley is expected to be named as the USA's next Ryder Cup captain according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig.
The 2011 PGA Championship winner, who is only 38-years-old, has made two Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2014.
He has six wins on the PGA Tour and agonisingly missed out on a wildcard pick last time out, which was shown on the second series of Netflix's docuseries Full Swing.
Bradley's name has not been publicly mentioned and would be somewhat of a surprise due to his age and lack of experience as a vice captain - as well as the fact that he has only played on two US teams. He is still in the peak of his playing career, too, currently ranking 19th in the world.
He is from the north-east, though, so will be a popular figure among the New York fans and is an experienced PGA Tour player, with six wins on the US circuit and 44 Major championship appearances.
Tiger Woods was the overwhelming favorite for the job but reportedly declined the role, forcing the PGA of America, which runs the US arm of the Ryder Cup, to look elsewhere.
The PGA of America will announce the next captain for Bethpage Black 2025 on Tuesday at midday in New York.
Following the news that Woods had said no to the job, 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink emerged as bookmakers' favorite with a 33.3% chance to be Zach Johnson's successor according to BonusCodeBets, just ahead of Fred Couples (30.8%) and Davis Love III (25%).
The popular 51-year-old is a veteran of the Ryder Cup with five appearances and a vice captaincy under his belt. Cink served under Zach Johnson last time out in Rome, where the Americans fell to a crushing defeat at the hands of Luke Donald's Europeans.
Cink was on one winning team from his five appearances, coming in 2008 at Valhalla under Paul Azinger.
He has eight PGA Tour wins to his name, highlighted by the 2009 Open where he defeated Tom Watson in a playoff to win the Claret Jug at Turnberry.
If it isn't Bradley or Cink, Fred Couples is was also thought to be a consideration as well as Davis Love III. Other names that could be in the running include Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson.
Whoever gets the job will captain the Americans in front of a partisan New York crowd at Bethpage, where they'll be looking to win back the trophy after their 16.5-11.5 defeat last time out.
However, they will be favorites for the victory as both of the last two US Ryder Cups in 2021 and 2016 have been won by the home side and each of the last five matches have seen the home team come out on top.
Data via BonusCodeBets
