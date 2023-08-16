Ralph Lauren Announced As Official Outfitter For US Ryder Cup Side

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the 44th Ryder Cup moves onto the horizon, the top 24 players from Europe and USA will descend on Marco Simone Golf & Country Club to do battle for the iconic trophy.

Last time out, it was Team USA who won in historic and dominant fashion, with Steve Stricker's men picking up a 19-9 victory. This time around, Zach Johnson will hope to replicate his fellow American and claim the first US win on European soil in 30 years.

Although the selections for the squads haven't been made yet, we do know what the American team will be wearing, with the 12-man team donning Ralph Lauren apparel for the three day event, a manufacturer which Johnson and Vice-Captain, Davis Love III have worn for a number of years now.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Team, as well as the US Team’s caddies and spouses/partners since 2014, with the brand providing the squad with uniforms, outerwear and tailored clothing to be worn during the Opening Ceremony, and during tournament play.

In this year's collection, Ralph Lauren, who make some of the best golf polo shirts and best designer golf clothing that money can buy, have produced apparel that is certainly patriotic, with a red, white and blue palette covering the uniforms.

There's even more traces of American inspired style in the off-course pieces, with the T-shirts showcasing the iconic Polo Bear. What hasn't changed though is the brand's quality, as they have continued to use high quality tech fabrics that have moisture-wicking properties, stretch and enhanced airflow. The polo shirts also offer plenty of stretch, whilst the pants are lightweight and flexible.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

So, will you be able to purchase your own bit of US Ryder Cup apparel? Well, yes you can, with the Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection available for fans to purchase on Ralph Lauren's site, as well as the Ryder Cup shop and select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores, including Bloomingdales.

If it's the European Ryder Cup apparel you are after then no word has been said yet on what they will be wearing. Last time out, Loro Piana provided the outfits at Whistling Straits but, currently, it is unclear as to what Luke Donald's side will be wearing in Italy.

