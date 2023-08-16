Ralph Lauren Announced As Official Outfitter For US Ryder Cup Side
The US Ryder Cup team will be donning Ralph Lauren apparel for the 44th edition of the event
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As the 44th Ryder Cup moves onto the horizon, the top 24 players from Europe and USA will descend on Marco Simone Golf & Country Club to do battle for the iconic trophy.
Last time out, it was Team USA who won in historic and dominant fashion, with Steve Stricker's men picking up a 19-9 victory. This time around, Zach Johnson will hope to replicate his fellow American and claim the first US win on European soil in 30 years.
Although the selections for the squads haven't been made yet, we do know what the American team will be wearing, with the 12-man team donning Ralph Lauren apparel for the three day event, a manufacturer which Johnson and Vice-Captain, Davis Love III have worn for a number of years now.
Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Team, as well as the US Team’s caddies and spouses/partners since 2014, with the brand providing the squad with uniforms, outerwear and tailored clothing to be worn during the Opening Ceremony, and during tournament play.
In this year's collection, Ralph Lauren, who make some of the best golf polo shirts and best designer golf clothing that money can buy, have produced apparel that is certainly patriotic, with a red, white and blue palette covering the uniforms.
There's even more traces of American inspired style in the off-course pieces, with the T-shirts showcasing the iconic Polo Bear. What hasn't changed though is the brand's quality, as they have continued to use high quality tech fabrics that have moisture-wicking properties, stretch and enhanced airflow. The polo shirts also offer plenty of stretch, whilst the pants are lightweight and flexible.
So, will you be able to purchase your own bit of US Ryder Cup apparel? Well, yes you can, with the Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection available for fans to purchase on Ralph Lauren's site, as well as the Ryder Cup shop and select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores, including Bloomingdales.
If it's the European Ryder Cup apparel you are after then no word has been said yet on what they will be wearing. Last time out, Loro Piana provided the outfits at Whistling Straits but, currently, it is unclear as to what Luke Donald's side will be wearing in Italy.
Get the collection
RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Thursday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren
This Polo shirt was developed exclusively for the US Team’s uniform on Thursday, which is the fourth and final day of practice.
RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Friday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren
For the first day of the Ryder Cup, Team USA will be wearing this Uniform polo.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Cashmere Sweater | Available at Ralph Lauren
This cashmere sweater includes the words “Dodici Forti” at the back right-side seam, which translates to “12 Strong”.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Pullover | Available at Ralph Lauren
This quarter-zip pullover is constructed from jersey fabric and has extra stretch for added mobility throughout the swing. The star design certainly stands out too.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Cricket Sweater | Available at Ralph Lauren
The cricket sweater has a cable-knit pattern, V-neck, and striped trim which has been updated with the official US Ryder Cup Team patch.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Performance Uniform Pant | Available at Ralph Lauren
The Performance Uniform Pant is made of moisture-wicking materials and offers users plenty of stretch. These will be worn over several days.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Wool Sweater | Available at Ralph Lauren
Featuring the official US Ryder Cup Team patch, this is a nicely designed wool sweater that will be a part of the team's weekly uniform.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Sweater Vest | Available at Ralph Lauren
Featuring mesh-knit panels for added breathability, the sweater vest has tournament-inspired embroidery throughout.
RLX Golf US Ryder Cup Uniform Jacket | Available at Ralph Lauren
A well-designed jacket that is not just fully waterproof, but can convert into a short-sleeve model for easy temperature control.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Cobra Aerojet vs Cobra LTDx Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How does the 2023 Aerojet compare to Cobra's previous model, the LTDx? Here, we take a look
By Neil Tappin Published
-
7 Key Questions For Luke Donald Ahead Of The Ryder Cup
European captain Luke Donald will have plenty on his mind ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Elliott Heath Published