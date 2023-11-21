These Are My Favorite Golf Shoes Of 2023 And I Can't Believe They Are On Offer Already
Amazing looks, comfort and quality, these adidas MC80s, I think, are the ultimate summer golf shoe
If, like myself, you are a big golf shoe fan, you are truly swamped for choice when it comes to the best golf shoes. However, in 2023, I tested a pair of golf shoes that, previously, I would never have considered before, given that I am more a trainer-style wearer. But, such were the looks and performance impact, it has become my go-to shoe throughout the remainder of the year.
I am talking about the adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoe, which features an almost modern classic twist with incredible shelf appeal. Nowadays, many brands are introducing modern-trainer looks to their range but, in the case of the MC80, the aesthetics are inspired by adidas's archives from the 1980s and the brogue style just gives something different to the best casual golf shoes.
adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 32% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $153
In testing, I found the MC80 to be a near faultless golf shoe, with its modern, stylish looks making way for incredible stability and quality. I found the heel did take one or two rounds to wear-in but, once it does, it's an excellent shoe that is now up to 32% off.
Read our full adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review
Admittedly, the MC80 did take one or two rounds to wear-in but, being someone who struggles with blisters whilst wearing golf shoes, once they did wear in, there is nothing comfier, as the Lightstrike and Boost technology in the midsole provided an almost memory foam mattress feel.
I used these shoes on a trip out to La Manga and, upon returning to the UK, wore them during the summer months. Not only did they go with pants, but if you want to complete your look on the course, then I would highly recommend donning them with shorts. Over the course of the summer, I received many compliments from members at the club, with the classic, subtle look a real winner with those in the group.
Put simply, these are some of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market and, although I wouldn't wear these in winter so as to not ruin them, I personally believe they would do a good job. This is because not only are they easy to maintain and keep in good condition but, for a spikeless shoe, there is still plenty of grip.
They won't be in the same league as some of the best spiked models but, then again, a spikeless model isn't usually designed to take on winter conditions and, if that's what you are after, then there are plenty of offers on golf shoes available this Black Friday. These include the adidas ZG23 and Tour 360, which are part of the best Black Friday golf deals we have seen recently!
So, if you want one of the most stylish golf shoes on the market, that won't break the bank, I would seriously consider the MC80. They provide a versatile option for your wardrobe and, with a plethora of technology installed, they provide the comfort you need on the rock-hard fairways.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Patrick Cantlay Loses Hat Sponsor After Four Years
The World No.5 is looking for another cap sponsor after New York-based Goldman Sachs chose not to renew their pair's partnership deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Was The Highest Earning PGA Tour Player Of 2023?
Designated events swelled the prize money on the PGA Tour in 2023, but who earned the most money?
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Have Searched The Internet For The Best FootJoy Golf Shoe Deals... Here Are My 13 Favorites
Looking for a new pair of golf shoes? In this piece, I have collected the best FootJoy deals currently available
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Best Black Friday Clubhouse Golf Deals 2023
One of the best retailers for golf gear, we run through our favorite deals currently available on Clubhouse Golf
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Act Fast! If You Want A Garmin Golf Device Here Are 5 Early Black Friday Deals
We don't expect these Garmin golf deals to be around for long because we know how good these products are.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
I Test Drivers For A Job, And One Of My Favorites Is HUGELY Discounted!
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver is one of the best all round drivers on the market currently and we have found some exciting discounts on it…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Today Is Not Black Friday, But Here Are 29 Excellent Deals You Can Buy Right Now
The day itself may be a week away, but there are thousands of deals going live today so we've picked out our absolute favorites.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The Coolest College-Inspired Putting Mats Are On Sale This Black Friday - Here’s How To Buy
The Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat is available to personalize with your favorite college colors at a fantastic discount.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Jon Rahm Used This Driver To Win The Masters And Now It's On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday
The Masters Champion worked with Callaway to develop this driver, now you can give it a swing!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 9 Best Amazon Prime Day Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale
By David Usher Published