These Are My Favorite Golf Shoes Of 2023 And I Can't Believe They Are On Offer Already

If, like myself, you are a big golf shoe fan, you are truly swamped for choice when it comes to the best golf shoes. However, in 2023, I tested a pair of golf shoes that, previously, I would never have considered before, given that I am more a trainer-style wearer. But, such were the looks and performance impact, it has become my go-to shoe throughout the remainder of the year.

I am talking about the adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoe, which features an almost modern classic twist with incredible shelf appeal. Nowadays, many brands are introducing modern-trainer looks to their range but, in the case of the MC80, the aesthetics are inspired by adidas's archives from the 1980s and the brogue style just gives something different to the best casual golf shoes.

adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 32% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $153 In testing, I found the MC80 to be a near faultless golf shoe, with its modern, stylish looks making way for incredible stability and quality. I found the heel did take one or two rounds to wear-in but, once it does, it's an excellent shoe that is now up to 32% off. Read our full adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

Admittedly, the MC80 did take one or two rounds to wear-in but, being someone who struggles with blisters whilst wearing golf shoes, once they did wear in, there is nothing comfier, as the Lightstrike and Boost technology in the midsole provided an almost memory foam mattress feel.

I used these shoes on a trip out to La Manga and, upon returning to the UK, wore them during the summer months. Not only did they go with pants, but if you want to complete your look on the course, then I would highly recommend donning them with shorts. Over the course of the summer, I received many compliments from members at the club, with the classic, subtle look a real winner with those in the group.

(Image credit: Future)

Put simply, these are some of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market and, although I wouldn't wear these in winter so as to not ruin them, I personally believe they would do a good job. This is because not only are they easy to maintain and keep in good condition but, for a spikeless shoe, there is still plenty of grip.

They won't be in the same league as some of the best spiked models but, then again, a spikeless model isn't usually designed to take on winter conditions and, if that's what you are after, then there are plenty of offers on golf shoes available this Black Friday. These include the adidas ZG23 and Tour 360, which are part of the best Black Friday golf deals we have seen recently!

So, if you want one of the most stylish golf shoes on the market, that won't break the bank, I would seriously consider the MC80. They provide a versatile option for your wardrobe and, with a plethora of technology installed, they provide the comfort you need on the rock-hard fairways.