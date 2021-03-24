How To Clean Golf Shoes – Step By Step Guide:

Want to make your golf shoes last as long as possible? Follow these steps to keep them looking and performing at their best

If you’re somebody who owns and wears leather golf shoes, we hope that you already know all of this.

However, if you simply wear your shoes, take them off and leave them until your next round, you’re actually going to be causing lots of damage.

Leather golf shoes require love and care to keep them looking their best.

We spoke to an expert who guided us on how to clean golf shoes, specifically how best to look after leather golf shoes to keep them looking fresh for as long as possible.

We were recommended products from Dasco and we also tried some products from Kaps and Cherry Blossom, and found that they work well.

We’ll include links to buy similar products throughout the piece.

Step 1 – Wash them

Before applying any product to your shoe, you want to ensure that they’re looking sparkly clean.

We recently tested the Boot Buddy, which we would recommend, but whether it’s a brush or a sponge it’s important to wash away all of the dirt.

Once you’ve done that, leave them to dry.

Stick them in an airing cupboard if you have one as this will help alleviate any odours.

Step 2 – Suede and Nubuck kit

This is essentially a rubber/eraser and soft brush for shoes and will allow you to get out any marks that can’t be taken off with a traditional sponge or brush.

It’s very simple to use and very effective.

Step 3 – Leather softener

A leather softener is your first step to fully restoring your golf shoes.

It will put moisture back into the leather and stop cracks appearing as your shoes dry out.

It’s a clear liquid and will really help the leather bounce back.

Step 4 – Shoe cream

The shoe cream will increase the health of your leather shoes.

It’ll have a foam nozzle and should be fairly simple to apply over the body of the shoe.

Go over it with a soft shoe brush – professionals recommend using horse hair brushes.

Once all the cream is in, leave the shoes for 10-20 minutes.

Step 5 – Shoe whitener

This is the step that will restore the colour and vibrance to your shoe.

Of course, use a black/brown shoe polish or similar for non-white shoes.

With the whitener, less is more and you want to focus predominantly on the toe area of the shoe.

Run it into cracks and whiten them and then go over the top with a white shoe brush and brush it thoroughly into the shoe.

It’s quite a watery substance and will go malleable before fully drying.

Step 6 – Seal the shoe

An optional step is to spray a shoe protector over the top to seal the shoe, which is recommended for winter use and ensures your shoe will remain waterproof.

Wax and shine spray is recommended to help seal the shoe for a good for 2-3 wears before any dirt comes into them.

Hold the spray around 30cm away and coat the entire top of the shoe.

This creates a protective film on top of the leather.

Step 7 – Change the laces

Laces, especially white ones, can pick up lots of dirt and end up discolouring over time.

Remove them and either replace them or clean them, whether that’s with a whitener, wax or just by hand washing them.

Many brands will sell their own laces and some will be specific to certain types of shoes.

However, many standard waxed laces will do the trick if you are looking to replace yours.

Step 8 – The secret ingredient

Want to keep your shoes in tip-top shape? Fit them with shoe trees.

Over time, the leather wants to curl up but a shoe tree will ensure they remain stretched out, preventing cracks and keeping them in shape.

The shoe especially wants to curl up when damp during the winter months.

A shoe tree should help your shoes last 2-3 times longer than without.

You can pick up shoe trees fairly cheap but the wooden ones are the ‘Rolls Royces’.

What else can I do to keep my golf shoes in great shape?

Once you’ve completed all the steps here, your golf shoes will have had new life breathed into them.

Of course you don’t have to buy every product or go through every single step to make a difference – your shoes will appreciate any of these measures.

To keep up your routine, go through these steps maybe once per month.

After every round, go over your shoes with a wet cloth and it’s always worth dabbing on a bit of whitener to keep them looking fresh.

It’s also worth storing them in shoe bags or boxes to keep dirt and dust away.

We hope this has helped!