Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa - How It's Cemented Itself As One Of Spain's Premier Destinations

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you look through the various travel brochures and sites, it is highly likely that you will see the Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa's name pop up, with the venue one of the most popular golf destinations in Europe, claiming Europe's Golf Resort Of The Year on multiple occasions.

Now, it's no secret that Spain is already crammed with various options when it comes to resorts, especially golf-related ones, with the best golf courses in the country offering various golf, food and accommodation choices. However, not only does Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa possess three championship courses, more on that later, but also a luxurious hotel, spa, swimming pools, several incredible bars and restaurants to sink your teeth into and a magnitude of sports facilities.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

The five-star resort recently opened in mid-May 2023 following an extensive refurbishment, with the venue being Grand Hyatt’s debut property in Spain. Arriving late morning, it was clear that the place screams luxury, with the refurbishment of the former property showcasing everything you would want for a visit away.

I will begin with the golf, with users able to access three courses - North, South and West. These all offer a fair test that will appeal to golfers of all abilities and, what's more, all have their differences, the West being the more tree-lined, the South, which was redesigned by Arnold Palmer in 2005, being the standout, and the West being the most accessible to a range of handicaps. Importantly, there are plenty of teeing options, which can change the courses substantially.

Unfortunately, on the weekend I was present, the West was undergoing maintenance, but that still left me with 36 holes of golf to be played and, laying my feet onto the South's lush green turf, there are a lot of picturesque views to fill the camera roll with. The front nine opens up with a generous tee shot and the first six holes are a good chance to make a score. From there, I believe the seventh tee shot is arguably the best, aesthetically, of the front nine, with the par 5 ninth giving a great opportunity to kick start the back nine.

Personally, I felt the back nine was the better half, with some excellently framed driving holes and a few par 3s where club selection is crucial, given that they are protected by the many lakes on the course. Shooting around handicap, I came off feeling pleased with myself, and a visit to the clubhouse (37 Sports & Spike Bar) was well deserved, something which was only heightened when you see the interior, as well as the terrace that overlooks the course.

Along with the South, the North course is also very well laid out and provides a good mix of scoreable and tougher holes. I prefer the South, but the North has a number of very solid holes, such as the two par 5s on the front side and the par 3 16th.

Image 1 of 6 South Course 7th Hole (Image credit: Future) South Course 11th Hole (Image credit: Future) South Course 12th Hole (Image credit: Future) South Course 15th Hole (Image credit: Future) North Course 5th Hole (Image credit: Future) North Course 16th Hole (Image credit: Future)

It's not just the golf, though, where you can experience Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa in all of its glory. The exclusive resort accommodates more-or-less every major sport under the sun, such as tennis, football, cricket and cycling. Such is the size of it, it possesses a Racquets Club with 28 tennis courts, seven padel courts and a new pickleball court.

This makes it a viable option for families, with the wide attraction and feel of the place also appealing to the more grown up. To begin with, the spa has a modern, clean feel and offers a variety of treatments which I found to be the perfect way of switching off and resetting, especially after enduring an early flight and fortnight of work. There is also hydrotherapy, a fitness centre and an adult only infinity pool that overlooks the 18th green, with the La Manga Club Resort just 15 minutes away from the hotel. It certainly provides a great getaway option if you are wanting to explore the area.

(Image credit: Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa)

What's more, all the 192 hotel rooms are incredibly spacious and comfortable, with one of the main standouts being the magnitude of restaurants that are within staggering distance of them. There is something for everyone, with all of the restaurants providing top-quality food and drink.

Being a big foodie, I feel it's only right I go over the places that were visited in the days I was present, with Asia, Don Luigi Trattoria, Sol Y Sombra and The Last Green Sports & Cocktail Bar providing excellent variety throughout. Also, the breakfast at the Grand Buffet is highly recommended as, not only do they do a range of the typical breakfast foods, as well as a plethora of cold meats, fruit and juices, but the patio area looks over the 18th green of the South Course, making it an ideal place to top up for the day.

(Image credit: Future)

If the magnitude of things to do at Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa sounds slightly overwhelming, then there's no need to panic, as the room comes with its own QR Code that can be scanned to detail every facet of the resort. This is something that is extremely handy, especially when you first arrive, as it opens up the full range of options and means you can plan for the days you are there.

Mentioning options, there are plenty of packages available for those who are looking to head towards the Mediterranean Sea, with there also being various discounts on spa treatments and food to really make the experience that evermore enjoyable and memorable.

Image 1 of 2 The Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa offers a mixture of suites and twin rooms (Image credit: Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa) (Image credit: Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa)

Overall, the refurbishment of the Grand Hyatt La Manga Club Golf & Spa hotel has only heightened and cemented La Manga as one of the top venues in Spain and Europe. If you are looking for incredible service, food, golf and experience, it wraps it up all nicely in a very big bow!