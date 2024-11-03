Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Golfer
Neergaard-Petersen is one of the big names emerging in European golf and, in this piece, we list some facts you may not know about the Dane
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is a Danish professional golfer who has recently graduated to the DP World Tour, after claiming a number of victories on the Challenge Tour circuit.
Here, we get to know the Dane a little bit better....
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Facts
1. Neergaard-Petersen was born 3rd July 1999 in Niva, Denmark
2. He enjoyed an excellent amateur career, claiming the 2017 Danish Junior Championship and German International Amateur Championship in 2018 and 2019
3. Along with the individual honors, he won the 2017 European Boys' Team Championship representing Denmark, as well as the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup representing the International team
A post shared by PING Golf Europe (@pinggolfeurope)
A photo posted by on
4. In 2018, he joined Oklahoma State University. Graduating in 2023, he won twice and was named an All-American
5. He turned professional in 2023, shortly after graduating college
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Plying his trade on the Challenge Tour, he also made a number of appearances on the DP World Tour, including a tie for seventh at the BMW International Open
7. In March 2024, he won his first professional title, the Kolkata Challenge, with Neergaard-Petersen then claiming the UAE Challenge a month later
8. As of writing, he uses Ping golf equipment and has a full bag of Ping clubs
9. After his two wins on the Challenge Tour in March and April 2024, he won the Big Green Egg German Challenge to secure automatic promotion to the DP World Tour
10. As of writing, his best finish and largest paycheck on the DP World Tour came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Caddie Gives Fascinating Insight Into Season Earnings
Taking to social media, Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, revealed just how much he made looping for the PGA Tour player throughout 2024
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rio Takeda Continues Incredible Run Of Form With Lengthy Playoff Win In Home Open
Takeda added to her incredible run of form in 2024, as the Japanese star secured the TOTO Japan Classic title in a six hole playoff against Marina Alex
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Are Jon Rahm's Stock Yardages?
The LIV golfer is one of the game's most powerful hitters, but how far does Rahm hit every club in the bag?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Omar Morales Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UCLA Golfer
UCLA player Omar Morales has made a big impression in his amateur career, including his first collegiate victory - here are 10 things to know about the Mexican
By Mike Hall Published
-
Marina Alex Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Marina Alex has been an LPGA Tour pro since 2014 - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nate Lashley Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Nate Lashley has faced tragedy and triumph during his life and career - here are 15 facts about the PGA Tour star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Danny Lee Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer
Discover more about the LIV Golf League pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Francesco Laporta Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Italian Golfer
Discover more about the Italian professional golfer via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Louise Rydqvist Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Swedish Golfer
Louise Rydqvist is one of the most promising amateurs to come out of Sweden and plays for the University of South Carolina - get to know her better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Rico Hoey Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Rico Hoey has two wins as a professional and plays on the PGA Tour - here are some facts you may not know about the American-Filipino golfer
By Joel Kulasingham Published