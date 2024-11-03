Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Golfer

Neergaard-Petersen is one of the big names emerging in European golf and, in this piece, we list some facts you may not know about the Dane

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen smiles as he walks off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is a Danish professional golfer who has recently graduated to the DP World Tour, after claiming a number of victories on the Challenge Tour circuit.

Here, we get to know the Dane a little bit better....

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Facts

1. Neergaard-Petersen was born 3rd July 1999 in Niva, Denmark

2. He enjoyed an excellent amateur career, claiming the 2017 Danish Junior Championship and German International Amateur Championship in 2018 and 2019

3. Along with the individual honors, he won the 2017 European Boys' Team Championship representing Denmark, as well as the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup representing the International team

4. In 2018, he joined Oklahoma State University. Graduating in 2023, he won twice and was named an All-American

5. He turned professional in 2023, shortly after graduating college

6. Plying his trade on the Challenge Tour, he also made a number of appearances on the DP World Tour, including a tie for seventh at the BMW International Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen at the top of his backswing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. In March 2024, he won his first professional title, the Kolkata Challenge, with Neergaard-Petersen then claiming the UAE Challenge a month later

8. As of writing, he uses Ping golf equipment and has a full bag of Ping clubs

9. After his two wins on the Challenge Tour in March and April 2024, he won the Big Green Egg German Challenge to secure automatic promotion to the DP World Tour

10. As of writing, his best finish and largest paycheck on the DP World Tour came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

