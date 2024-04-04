The 7 Best Masters Themed Golf Shoes We Have Spotted

It’s that time of year again…

With the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament fast approaching, fans from across the globe eagerly await the first major golf tournament of the year. In honor of the event, we see a lot of brands and manufacturers release special edition, Masters-themed collections and on particularly rich vein is golf shoes. What is so great about this is not only do they often look great but most models are available to buy. So here's 7 of the best Masters themed shoes selected by the Golf Monthly Team.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

There’s no surprise as to why these are McIlroy’s preferred golf shoes. The Victory Tour 3 feature a new seven-way cleat system with different types of spikes. The Softspikes Tour Flex Pro are fitted in three forefoot areas and the Silver tornado spikes are situated in the heel and other side of the forefoot area. Last year, we tested the spikes in different conditions and grip, stability and balance were never compromised.

Comfort? The extra thickness of the padding is soft and comfortable, a great feature for those who are susceptible to blisters. Contrasting from the mesh-like interior of the Tour 2, the 3 features an internal strap on the inside of the shoe which contours to your feet. We found this only enhances the comfort of the Tour 3 and surprisingly doesn’t require any extra wearing in.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-victory-tour-3-nrg-golf-shoes-hhlBrg/FV5287-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $210 We were such big fans of the Victory Tour 3 shoes that we actually gave them five stars out of five in testing, and whilst the 2024 Masters edition may not stand out like the 2023 yellow design, we think it still looks fantastic. The brooks Koepka design also looks great as well. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-zoom-victory-tour-3-golf-shoes-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G Pine Green

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

This ones for the sneakerheads out there. The Air Jordan Low 1 G follows the brands shift in transitioning classic street-style sneakers into golf shoes. Aside from the outsole, it’s a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the classic Air Jordan 1 shoe. The outsole features a forefoot pivot circle for additional traction where you need it most. The recently released Pine Green colorway is a fresh look for 2024 and is of course a homage to the Masters Tournament. But how does it perform?

Since the Jordan Low 1 G is a spikeless shoe, it’s probably not your best bet for wet conditions. In our test, we found no issues with the grip in dry and damp conditions. Of course, the Jordan design inevitably compromises some of the performance aspects of the shoe. Still, they’re remarkably comfortable to walk in and didn’t cause any aches or pains after 18 holes. Put simply, these are excellent casual golf shoes that just look awesome.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-ZR2b5R/DD9315-112" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes

Buy for $150/£135 Over recent years, the brand has been leaning more toward street-style sneakers and the Air Jordan Low 1 G is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes. This is a new color adding to the line and the green shouts Masters that's for sure. In the US you can buy them at Nike, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?source=pepperjam&publisherId=101987&clickId=4696429050&utm_source=pepperjam&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=101987&sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-smoke-grey%3Fsource%3Dpepperjam%26publisherId%3D101987%26clickId%3D4696429050%26utm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D101987" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Carl's Golfland and in the UK at retailers like <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=813&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scottsdalegolf.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-light-smoke-grey" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Scottsdale Golf. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-jordan-low-1-g-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review

Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma) (Image credit: Puma)

First things first, the Phantomcat Nitro boasts one of the most unique outsoles we've ever seen, with a brand-new Flexspike integrated cleat and flash colors being introduced to the market. It's the first time that we have seen it on Puma's golf shoes and, in our testing, we were impressed with the grip available, especially on the wet and muddy days we tested them on.

The reason for these spikes is to increase surface contact with the ground and improve weight distribution across the foot. Because of the change, Puma's engineers have made the Phantomcat Nitro lighter and, as the sub-heading suggests, lower in profile, something which makes it stand-out amongst the best spiked golf shoes.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/phantomcat-nitro-garden-spiked-golf-shoes" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes | Available at Puma

Now $200 We adored the Phantomcat Nitro shoes and, ahead of The Masters, it has been given a white, green and yellow re-design. Featuring all the technology of the standard Nitro, its minimalist look will appeal to a wide range of golfers. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/puma-phantomcat-nitro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review

Adidas S2G Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Future)

Like Nike, adidas have also begun to introduce crossover shoes. The S2G is based on a running shoe design and is designed to be worn both on and off the course. Available in spiked and spikeless versions, the S2G also comes in an appealing green colorway which (you guessed it) is a nod to the Masters.

Being a versatile shoe, compromises are to be expected. Naturally, the spikeless outsoles don’t provide the same penetration as other shoes such as the Under Armour Pro SL or FootJoy Pro/SLX. Nonetheless, S2G is still a consistent performer. We tested it in wet conditions and it still offered good grip. The S2G is an excellent hybrid golf shoe and great value for money too.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fadidas-s2g-spikeless-leather-24-golf-shoes-cloud-white-collegiate-green-gum" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">adidas S2G Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland

Now $109.99 The S2G SL is based off a running shoe design, which is what gives it its modern, sporty silhouette. Aesthetically, we were big fans of the S2G SL, with it combining styles of previous adidas running shoes. We also enjoy the green Masters finish of them. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/adidas-s2g-sl-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: G/FORE) (Image credit: G/FORE) (Image credit: G/FORE)

The G/LOCK Gallivanter shoes are part of the Tourney collection and are a great choice for players who love the traditional golf shoe style. With the addition of 10 spikes place on the soles, the G/LOCK Gallivanter offer more traction than the previous model. It performed particularly well in our tests on wetter and softer ground.

While they are on the more expensive end of the market, you get what you pay for. We consider these some of the best spiked golf shoes available on the market. A fantastic choice for golfers who enjoy comfort in a premium shoe, in a classic style. Plus, they're available in a cool camo-colorway too.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fg-fore-g-lock-gallivanter-pebble-leather-camo-golf-shoes-snow-gecko" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter | Available at Carl's Golfland

Now $245 Put simply, the G/LOCK looks exceptional and performs well in all conditions. What's more, the fit is comfortable, with the shoe sitting fairly low to the ankle and therefore not rubbing or digging in when walking. The Masters design has a spot of Gecko green throughout the design. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/gfore-glock-gallivanter-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour Drive Pro Limited Collection

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Under Armour) (Image credit: Under Armour) (Image credit: Under Armour)

When it comes to golf shoes, there’s no doubt Under Armour delivers some serious performance. The Drive Pro Limited Edition Collection are special edition spiked shoes available in Masters-themed colors: white, gold and green. Putting novelty colorways aside, the Drive Pro stands out as one of the best spiked golf shoes available on the market. In fact, both the Drive Pro and its spikeless model, have been redesigned by biomechanist JJ Rivet and Jordan Spieth.

The result? We found that the S3 system helps to keep your foot planted on the ground while providing the right balance of support so you can move your foot where it needs to during the swing. The S3 also includes the new Lockdown Lacing System which offers support for the entirety of the foot. It’s not the prettiest golf shoe and the materials don’t look particularly premium. The Drive Pro offers exceptional performance advantages with its technology upgrades. We think this is a great choice for serious golfers.

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-drive-pro-patrons-golf-shoes-white-silt-classic-green" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's GolfLand

Now $169.99 Decked out in the white, gold and green colors that are famously associated with The Masters, not only are these shoes extremely stylish, but their performance is exceptional, with new technology added to increase the shelf-appeal further. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/under-armour-drive-pro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe Review

G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: G/fore) (Image credit: g/fore) (Image credit: g/fore)

Also included in the Tourney collection are the G.112 shoes. Once again the green color is present whilst the performance remains excellent for a spikeless shoe. Admittedly, we did have some minor reservations on the spiked rubber wrap that extends upwards on to the outside of each shoe but it did actually grow on us over time. Additionally they are waterproof, very comfortable and it is a shoe that offers something a little different.