The 7 Best Masters Themed Golf Shoes We Have Spotted
With the Masters fast approaching here are Golf Monthly's top 7 picks on Masters-themed golf shoes
It’s that time of year again…
With the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament fast approaching, fans from across the globe eagerly await the first major golf tournament of the year. In honor of the event, we see a lot of brands and manufacturers release special edition, Masters-themed collections and on particularly rich vein is golf shoes. What is so great about this is not only do they often look great but most models are available to buy. So here's 7 of the best Masters themed shoes selected by the Golf Monthly Team.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG
There’s no surprise as to why these are McIlroy’s preferred golf shoes. The Victory Tour 3 feature a new seven-way cleat system with different types of spikes. The Softspikes Tour Flex Pro are fitted in three forefoot areas and the Silver tornado spikes are situated in the heel and other side of the forefoot area. Last year, we tested the spikes in different conditions and grip, stability and balance were never compromised.
Comfort? The extra thickness of the padding is soft and comfortable, a great feature for those who are susceptible to blisters. Contrasting from the mesh-like interior of the Tour 2, the 3 features an internal strap on the inside of the shoe which contours to your feet. We found this only enhances the comfort of the Tour 3 and surprisingly doesn’t require any extra wearing in.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-victory-tour-3-nrg-golf-shoes-hhlBrg/FV5287-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike
Now $210
We were such big fans of the Victory Tour 3 shoes that we actually gave them five stars out of five in testing, and whilst the 2024 Masters edition may not stand out like the 2023 yellow design, we think it still looks fantastic. The brooks Koepka design also looks great as well.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-zoom-victory-tour-3-golf-shoes-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G Pine Green
This ones for the sneakerheads out there. The Air Jordan Low 1 G follows the brands shift in transitioning classic street-style sneakers into golf shoes. Aside from the outsole, it’s a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the classic Air Jordan 1 shoe. The outsole features a forefoot pivot circle for additional traction where you need it most. The recently released Pine Green colorway is a fresh look for 2024 and is of course a homage to the Masters Tournament. But how does it perform?
Since the Jordan Low 1 G is a spikeless shoe, it’s probably not your best bet for wet conditions. In our test, we found no issues with the grip in dry and damp conditions. Of course, the Jordan design inevitably compromises some of the performance aspects of the shoe. Still, they’re remarkably comfortable to walk in and didn’t cause any aches or pains after 18 holes. Put simply, these are excellent casual golf shoes that just look awesome.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-ZR2b5R/DD9315-112" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Buy for $150/£135
Over recent years, the brand has been leaning more toward street-style sneakers and the Air Jordan Low 1 G is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes. This is a new color adding to the line and the green shouts Masters that's for sure. In the US you can buy them at Nike, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?source=pepperjam&publisherId=101987&clickId=4696429050&utm_source=pepperjam&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=101987&sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-smoke-grey%3Fsource%3Dpepperjam%26publisherId%3D101987%26clickId%3D4696429050%26utm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D101987" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Carl's Golfland and in the UK at retailers like <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=813&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scottsdalegolf.co.uk%2Fshop%2Fnike-air-jordan-1-low-golf-shoes-white-pine-green-light-smoke-grey" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"">Scottsdale Golf.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-jordan-low-1-g-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="scottsdalegolf.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review
Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoes
First things first, the Phantomcat Nitro boasts one of the most unique outsoles we've ever seen, with a brand-new Flexspike integrated cleat and flash colors being introduced to the market. It's the first time that we have seen it on Puma's golf shoes and, in our testing, we were impressed with the grip available, especially on the wet and muddy days we tested them on.
The reason for these spikes is to increase surface contact with the ground and improve weight distribution across the foot. Because of the change, Puma's engineers have made the Phantomcat Nitro lighter and, as the sub-heading suggests, lower in profile, something which makes it stand-out amongst the best spiked golf shoes.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/phantomcat-nitro-garden-spiked-golf-shoes" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes | Available at Puma
Now $200
We adored the Phantomcat Nitro shoes and, ahead of The Masters, it has been given a white, green and yellow re-design. Featuring all the technology of the standard Nitro, its minimalist look will appeal to a wide range of golfers.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/puma-phantomcat-nitro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review
Adidas S2G Golf Shoes
Like Nike, adidas have also begun to introduce crossover shoes. The S2G is based on a running shoe design and is designed to be worn both on and off the course. Available in spiked and spikeless versions, the S2G also comes in an appealing green colorway which (you guessed it) is a nod to the Masters.
Being a versatile shoe, compromises are to be expected. Naturally, the spikeless outsoles don’t provide the same penetration as other shoes such as the Under Armour Pro SL or FootJoy Pro/SLX. Nonetheless, S2G is still a consistent performer. We tested it in wet conditions and it still offered good grip. The S2G is an excellent hybrid golf shoe and great value for money too.
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fadidas-s2g-spikeless-leather-24-golf-shoes-cloud-white-collegiate-green-gum" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">adidas S2G Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland
Now $109.99
The S2G SL is based off a running shoe design, which is what gives it its modern, sporty silhouette. Aesthetically, we were big fans of the S2G SL, with it combining styles of previous adidas running shoes. We also enjoy the green Masters finish of them.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/adidas-s2g-sl-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoes
The G/LOCK Gallivanter shoes are part of the Tourney collection and are a great choice for players who love the traditional golf shoe style. With the addition of 10 spikes place on the soles, the G/LOCK Gallivanter offer more traction than the previous model. It performed particularly well in our tests on wetter and softer ground.
While they are on the more expensive end of the market, you get what you pay for. We consider these some of the best spiked golf shoes available on the market. A fantastic choice for golfers who enjoy comfort in a premium shoe, in a classic style. Plus, they're available in a cool camo-colorway too.
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fg-fore-g-lock-gallivanter-pebble-leather-camo-golf-shoes-snow-gecko" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter | Available at Carl's Golfland
Now $245
Put simply, the G/LOCK looks exceptional and performs well in all conditions. What's more, the fit is comfortable, with the shoe sitting fairly low to the ankle and therefore not rubbing or digging in when walking. The Masters design has a spot of Gecko green throughout the design.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/gfore-glock-gallivanter-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe Review
Under Armour Drive Pro Limited Collection
When it comes to golf shoes, there’s no doubt Under Armour delivers some serious performance. The Drive Pro Limited Edition Collection are special edition spiked shoes available in Masters-themed colors: white, gold and green. Putting novelty colorways aside, the Drive Pro stands out as one of the best spiked golf shoes available on the market. In fact, both the Drive Pro and its spikeless model, have been redesigned by biomechanist JJ Rivet and Jordan Spieth.
The result? We found that the S3 system helps to keep your foot planted on the ground while providing the right balance of support so you can move your foot where it needs to during the swing. The S3 also includes the new Lockdown Lacing System which offers support for the entirety of the foot. It’s not the prettiest golf shoe and the materials don’t look particularly premium. The Drive Pro offers exceptional performance advantages with its technology upgrades. We think this is a great choice for serious golfers.
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Funder-armour-ua-drive-pro-patrons-golf-shoes-white-silt-classic-green" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's GolfLand
Now $169.99
Decked out in the white, gold and green colors that are famously associated with The Masters, not only are these shoes extremely stylish, but their performance is exceptional, with new technology added to increase the shelf-appeal further.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/under-armour-drive-pro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe Review
G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes
Also included in the Tourney collection are the G.112 shoes. Once again the green color is present whilst the performance remains excellent for a spikeless shoe. Admittedly, we did have some minor reservations on the spiked rubber wrap that extends upwards on to the outside of each shoe but it did actually grow on us over time. Additionally they are waterproof, very comfortable and it is a shoe that offers something a little different.
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fg-fore-g-112-pu-leather-golf-shoes-gecko" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"">G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes | Available at Carl's Golfland
Now at $225
The G/FORE G.112 golf shoe is a versatile sneaker that delivers a very premium look and feel. Performing well in dry and wet conditions, the shoes are 100% waterproof and we did enjoy the comfort they delivered, with the G.112 taking no time to break in.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/gfore-g112-golf-shoes-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" target="_blank">G/FORE G.112 Golf Shoes Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- Sam TremlettE-commerce Editor
- Dan ParkerStaff Writer
-
-
If I Could Build A Golf Club From Scratch, This Is How It Would Look…
With a magic wand and bottomless pockets, what would the ultimate golf club look like? Here's my version of golfing utopia
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
XXIO 13 Ladies Hybrid Review
Should this hybrid be an addition to your golf bag? Alison Root puts it to the test
By Alison Root Published
-
TaylorMade Spider Tour vs Odyssey Ai-One Rossie S Putter: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Two of the giants of the game go head-to-head as we compare Jon Rahm's Odyssey putter with a new take on a classic Spider design by TaylorMade
By David Usher Published
-
Cobra Fly XL Package Set vs Callaway XR Package Set: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do these golf club package sets from two of the top brands stack up for 2024? We tested them both to find out.
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Nike Releases $75 Golf Shoe And We Can’t Wait To Try Them Out!
We may have found one of the best value shoes you cam buy, with the Nike Infinity G NN recently introduced to the market...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
J.Lindeberg Have Done It Again! Check Out Viktor Hovland's Outfits For The Masters
J.Lindeberg have revealed their Masters-inspired apparel and it could be the most eye-catching look we have seen in 2024...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nike's 2024 Masters Shoes Have Just Been Launched... And They Might Surprise You!
Three Nike models have been given a makeover ahead of The Masters, and they're slightly different to what you may imagine...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cobra Releases Limited Edition Augusta-Themed Darkspeed Drivers
With Augusta just around the corner, Cobra is getting into the spirit of things…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Rickie Fowler's Masters Gear Has Been Released And We Are Big Fans
Puma are the latest brand to release their special edition Masters gear to the market, with some of their most recognized products receiving a makeover
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Heading On A Golf Trip? Amazon Has A Huge Sale On Ogio Travel Gear Right Now
Save up to 49% on all the Ogio gear you need for your next golf trip in Amazon’s Spring Sale
By Zach Bougen Published