G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe Review

When it comes to choosing a new pair of golf shoes, golfers will normally base their decision on one of three things - the look of the shoe, the comfort or the performance. Well thanks to the launch of the new G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter golf shoe, golfers may have all three boxes on that checklist ticked off.

Sam De'Ath testing the new G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe (Image credit: Future)

Where G/FORE is historically a brand that goes bold with the product it brings to the shelves, the new G/LOCK Gallivanter golf shoe blends a classic, premium look with new and improved performance. From the top, these shoes look identical to the ever popular Gallivanter golf shoe, but after teaming up with SoftSpikes, G/FORE has created its first ever cleated shoe responding to tour player feedback. The result is a shoe that looks exceptional and performs well in all conditions.

From the moment these shoes are pulled from the box, they ooze class. I tested the G/LOCK shoe in the hero colorway - Snow. The white pebble leather combined with grey and white camouflage on the outsole give this shoe a subtle look with a modern twist. It wouldn’t be a G/FORE shoe without the bright color on the sole highlighting the new spiked design and the understated G/FORE logo. This may be a little Marmite, but I really like this look and give these shoes a bit of a wow factor, particularly when holding your follow through after a well-struck shot. I think you’ll be seriously hard pushed to find a pair of the best golf shoes that have more visual appeal.

G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe upper (Image credit: Future)

The fit itself is comfortable, with the shoe sitting fairly low to the ankle and therefore not rubbing or digging in when walking. The same soft nubs on the insoles provide some relief on your feet when walking 18 holes, making these shoes a contender for some of the most comfortable golf shoes or best golf shoes for those who walk the course. If I was to be picky, I would like to see a touch more padding added to the heel and ankle area of the shoe as occasionally on an incline or awkward lie it felt a little sharp.

G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe (Image credit: Future)

The addition of 10 spikes strategically placed on the soles of the G/LOCK Gallivanter shoes certainly have provided more traction over the original Gallivanter model - a shoe that already had decent grip for a spikeless shoe. The G/LOCK shoe performed well in different conditions, noticeably the wetter and softer ground I faced back home, but also on the sun-kissed fairways of Santo da Serra golf club in Madeira. I felt as though I could make a really aggressive swing at the ball without losing my footing in the slightest.

G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe while testing (Image credit: Future)

Overall these shoes are up there with some of the best spiked golf shoes on the market. Yes they come with a premium price ($245 or £195), but you get what you pay for here. The different color options provide something for everyone and the leather upper provides comfort and a clean look I think many golfers will enjoy.