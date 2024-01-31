G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter Golf Shoe Review
What performance is on offer with the new G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter golf shoe? Sam De’Ath finds out
The G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter may have just set the benchmark for a premium leather golf shoe. They look great, provide exceptional stability thanks to a new soft-spiked design and are extremely comfortable even after walking 18-holes. These really are the perfect golf shoe for a golfing purist who wants a touch of color to brighten up their look on the course.
-
+
Great stability with 10 soft-spiked and TPU sole
-
+
Look as good as any shoe on the market
-
+
Premium leather upper provides great comfort
-
-
Could use a touch more padding around the heel
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
When it comes to choosing a new pair of golf shoes, golfers will normally base their decision on one of three things - the look of the shoe, the comfort or the performance. Well thanks to the launch of the new G/FORE G/LOCK Gallivanter golf shoe, golfers may have all three boxes on that checklist ticked off.
Where G/FORE is historically a brand that goes bold with the product it brings to the shelves, the new G/LOCK Gallivanter golf shoe blends a classic, premium look with new and improved performance. From the top, these shoes look identical to the ever popular Gallivanter golf shoe, but after teaming up with SoftSpikes, G/FORE has created its first ever cleated shoe responding to tour player feedback. The result is a shoe that looks exceptional and performs well in all conditions.
From the moment these shoes are pulled from the box, they ooze class. I tested the G/LOCK shoe in the hero colorway - Snow. The white pebble leather combined with grey and white camouflage on the outsole give this shoe a subtle look with a modern twist. It wouldn’t be a G/FORE shoe without the bright color on the sole highlighting the new spiked design and the understated G/FORE logo. This may be a little Marmite, but I really like this look and give these shoes a bit of a wow factor, particularly when holding your follow through after a well-struck shot. I think you’ll be seriously hard pushed to find a pair of the best golf shoes that have more visual appeal.
The fit itself is comfortable, with the shoe sitting fairly low to the ankle and therefore not rubbing or digging in when walking. The same soft nubs on the insoles provide some relief on your feet when walking 18 holes, making these shoes a contender for some of the most comfortable golf shoes or best golf shoes for those who walk the course. If I was to be picky, I would like to see a touch more padding added to the heel and ankle area of the shoe as occasionally on an incline or awkward lie it felt a little sharp.
The addition of 10 spikes strategically placed on the soles of the G/LOCK Gallivanter shoes certainly have provided more traction over the original Gallivanter model - a shoe that already had decent grip for a spikeless shoe. The G/LOCK shoe performed well in different conditions, noticeably the wetter and softer ground I faced back home, but also on the sun-kissed fairways of Santo da Serra golf club in Madeira. I felt as though I could make a really aggressive swing at the ball without losing my footing in the slightest.
Overall these shoes are up there with some of the best spiked golf shoes on the market. Yes they come with a premium price ($245 or £195), but you get what you pay for here. The different color options provide something for everyone and the leather upper provides comfort and a clean look I think many golfers will enjoy.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
