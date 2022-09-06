Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Ball $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $50.45 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $52.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) TaylorMade TP5 Pix is an excellent, high-performance golf ball that is great for players looking to improve their short game. It also provides the same tour quality features as the TP5, meaning this ball allows for elite-level distance, excellent control, and precision accuracy. For Alignment helps improve putting accuracy

Strong ball flight

Excellent feel

Against Not best suited to golfers with slower swing speeds TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe 2022 Golf Ball $39.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $79.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Overall this is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models, with a slightly lower price point. Distance was good as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see some improvements thanks to the Stripe design. For Strong ball flight

Good greenside spin control

Clear alignment tool Against The garish design may distract some

TaylorMade TP5 Pix vs Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Along with your clubs, a golf ball is the most used bit of equipment when you're out on the golf course. To begin with, it's the piece of equipment that has to find the cup to give you a score.

It's therefore crucial that you find a golf ball that will provide you with distance, spin and control. Thankfully there are an array of options, with brands like TaylorMade creating a number of the best golf balls (opens in new tab) that money can buy.

Not only do they help with the factors listed above, but the two models in this piece actually help with your alignment, yet another element that needs to be considered if you are to score as well as you possibly can.

Both golf ball models in this piece are made by TaylorMade, a brand that is known for producing some of the best golf drivers, best golf irons and best putters on the market.

First introduced in 2021, the TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Ball is a variation on TaylorMade’s flagship TP5 golf ball, a model used by a number of Professionals on the PGA and DP World Tour. A year later, the company introduced the Tour Response Stripe, a golf ball that is priced below the Tour models of the TP5 and Titleist Pro V1.

Looks

As mentioned, the Pix is a variation of the TP5 golf ball, with the difference being a visual change to the design. Instead of a plain white layout, it has 12 orange and black triangle-shaped graphics strategically printed on its urethane cover.

TaylorMade calls this ClearPath Alignment technology and its purpose is to allow golfers to visualize three clear lines going through the centre of the ball, akin to the red and blue markings on the Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track.

Because of the strategically placed triangles, it is a great way to help calibrate the angle of a putt when crouching behind the ball or even when in address. The alignment tool can also be used off the tee to help visualize where to aim with your driver.

Image 1 of 2 The TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Ball (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 The TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 2

Like the Pix, the Tour Response Stripe also features an alignment aid, but this time in the form of a lime green and grey coloured band that wraps around the ball. TaylorMade have always been a brand that likes to think outside the box and, with this version of the Tour Response, it appears that way.

This bold look might not be for everyone, but we loved it as a striking alternative. If you are a player that struggles with alignment, or getting to roll the ball properly end over end, then the Stripe is designed to help. It creates a very clear alignment aid off the tee and on the green especially with the putter. When you putt, the stripe clearly shows how effectively the ball is rolling.

Feel

Moving on to feel and with the Tour Response which, in testing, gave instantaneous feedback and really narrowed the focus on the ball and the putter face. Despite the garish color, it certainly ranks as one of the best value golf balls out there.

One big factor was that the Tour Response felt noticeably firmer than the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 golf ball. We think that this will not be a big issue because many will enjoy this feeling of a firmer golf ball, plus, because it struck a good balance, it would make a perfect option to use all year-round.

Being based on one of the best premium golf balls on the market, the TP5 Pix certainly provides high-quality performance despite the higher price tag. Featuring a urethane cover, the Pix delivers tour-level distance from the tee box and is very workable with an iron or a wedge in hand.

Despite the soft cover, it remains a very durable addition to TaylorMade's range of golf balls, that didn't cut up or get scratched during the round. It's also worth noting that we felt it reacts better than other firmer golf balls on the market, making it a great addition when the greens are a tad harder.

Ball Flight

One important aspect is the ball flight, you don't want a golf ball that is going to go sky high, or that is going to waver off-line. Beginning with the Pix, you'll be pleased to know that it performs superbly in this category, but does compliment players who can generate greater clubhead speeds. Many high handicappers may struggle to generate enough power to lift this ball into the air.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

Despite that, we found the ball carries well when struck sweetly and doesn't drop severely. That is due, in part, to the new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern TaylorMade added to the TP5 in the ball's 2021 update. This new technology reduces the drag on the ball and we could definitely see the aerodynamics of the Pix in action, with the ball zipping away on its launch and coming down at a steep angle in its descent.

Off the tee, the Tour Response Stripe performed admirably, with the surprising aspect being the increase in ball speed over its previous model. The ball flight remained strong and, consequently, we were able to eke more distance and a more penetrating ball flight.

Distance

As mentioned above, the Tour Response delivered more ball speed than the previous model which translated to more distance. An example of this was with a seven-iron, where the 2022 version was 3mph faster and offered around 300 rpm less spin. This translated into five extra yards of carry from a flight that was also a fraction higher.

There were yet more distance increases off the tee, an area where any golfer is looking to maximize, as Golf Monthly testing conjured up an extra six yards of carry. This was thanks to slightly more speed off the face and less spin.

Because of the soft urethane cover, you would think that the Pix may struggle off the tee. However, you couldn't be more wrong, with the TP5 rivaling that of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1X.

Designed to be a tour performance golf ball, it does offer more distance off the tee, but we also found that the graphics on the Pix aided you whilst putting and off the tee. By being able to focus on a particular aspect of the ball, you are likely to hit it more cleanly, thus gaining more yardage and distance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood ) Image 1 of 2

Control

Both feature a urethane cover, but it is the Pix that edges the Tour Response in the control department, with the more premium model providing better stopping power and control when around and hitting into the greens.

If you are a golfer looking for more control, then you can't go wrong with the TP5, with its ultra-soft Dual-Spin Cover enabling it to be more easily manipulated when it comes to putting more torque on the golf ball. What's more, you can see how much spin the ball creates by just looking at the graphics on the ball, with the immediate feedback improving the quality of the chips.

That's not to say the control of the Tour Response is bad; far from it in fact. Having hit a number of 50-yard pitch shots, the spin rate was around 5500rpm, a similar number to the Wilson Triad (opens in new tab), a ball that is in a similar category.

It is firmer than the TaylorMade Soft Response, but the Tour Response has been step up with long game performance in mind. It still has a number of short game benefits on offer, but this a golf ball that is suitable all year round.

Which ball should you choose

Choose the TaylorMade TP5 Pix if…

- You want a golf ball that will narrow in your focus when you're setup

- You want a golf ball that provides distance off the tee and control in the lower end of your bag

- You want instant feedback on your chip shots

Choose the TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe if...

- You want a golf ball that will instantly improve your alignment on the putting green

- You are after a golf ball that will rival a premium performer but won't break the bank

- You want a golf ball that you can use all year round, no matter the conditions