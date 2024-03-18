Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 vs Under Armour Drive Pro Golf Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Under Armour and Nike are two of the most popular brands in golf apparel and they sponsor some of the biggest names in the sport. Under Armour's most famous ambassador is Jordan Spieth while Nike have a whole host of star names in their stable, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda.

In this piece, we will be focusing on the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 (as worn by McIlroy) and the Under Armour Drive Pro shoe (which Spieth helped to design), to see which is best.

Both are outstanding shoes in their own right but deciding which are the best golf shoes for you can be a difficult decision. That's why we are here to go through what makes these shoes great in this head-to-head, and hopefully at the end of it you'll know which one is for you.

Looks

Starting with the shoes worn by McIlroy, the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3s have done a fine job building on the success of the Victory Tour 2s and improving on them further. The new design is different in some subtle ways while the new full-grain leather upper has a sophisticated look and supple feel.

Along with the upper, the swoosh and midsole sections look slightly different to the previous model and overall we think the shoe just seems a little more refined. It looks like more of a traditionally sporty golf shoe that will suit a wide range of ages, whereas the previous model was perhaps better suited to younger audiences.

We are also fans of the various colorways, in particular the the fade of the shoe from blue to green on the model that we tested. If that isn't to your tastes though then there are other colors to choose from.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Moving onto the Under Armour Drive Pro now, which we would describe as a classic looking spiked golf shoe. Not in the sense of a brogue style like the FootJoy Premiere Packard or G/FORE Gallivanter, but in the sense of an athletic spiked golf shoe like the Adidas ZG23 or FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon. Those two aforementioned shoes are arguably touch more eye catching than the Drive Pro, but that's all down to personal preference.

One thing we didn't like is that, as with the Drive Pro SL spikeless model, Under Armour has opted to shout about its S3 system technology by printing out some of its key features of the side of the shoe. We think this is a bit odd and distracts from what is otherwise a decent looking silhouette. Under Armour do make some really good looking golf shoes - just take one look at the Phantom Charged SL - so we're not sure how the design team thought this would be a good idea. Nike definitely comes out on top in this category.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Fit/Comfort

Obviously this is one of the most important factors when it comes to choosing a golf shoe. Comfort is absolutely paramount as you are going to be spending hours at a time in them, shifting your feet and walking miles. If you do not get the right fit and comfort then you are going to destroy your feet and your golf game will suffer too. You won't shoot a low score if you're thinking about how sore your feet are.

In testing, the Nike Victory Tour 3 proved to be one of the most comfortable shoes we have tested. The previous version was right up there in this regard too, but for us the 3 has taken it to a whole new level. This is mainly because of the extra thickness of padding around the ankle, which felt soft and comfortable.

Additionally, Nike has added an internal strap on the inside of the shoe which contours to the shape of your foot. What was a particular standout for us is that, out of the box, they didn't require much wearing-in before tackling the course, which is always a bonus. Nike have also stitched a Zoom Air unit directly to the upper which delivered an exceptional feel, while the foam towards the heel was so cushioned it felt almost bouncy when walking on the course.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

What the Under Armour Drive Pro might lack in the aesthetics department it makes up for in comfort. Some of the brand's previous models - such as the Hovr Drive 2 that this shoe replaces - could feel a touch on the firm side when you first put them on, but Under Armour have worked hard to improve this with the new Hovr midsole - which is part of the S3 system which we will explain in more detail shortly.

The new HOVR midsole utilizes softer, energy returning foam on the medial side of the foot which combines with firmer, more supportive materials on the lateral side of the foot to support it through the movement of the swing. It's noticeably softer in certain areas than on previous Under Armour models but it is still not the softest feeling shoe in the world.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

The grip and stability of the Victory Tour 3 shoes was top-notch, as you might expect from a shoe worn by McIlroy. A new seven-way cleat system with two different types of spikes is fitted in three forefoot areas, while there are Silver tornado spikes in the heel and other side of the forefoot area. The result of this? Well, we tested these shoes in different conditions and the traction remained very good. During one round we played on a variety of ground conditions, including brown, burnt-out patches of fairway as well as softer ground and a variety of different lies and stances. Each time, the grip and stability were never compromised.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

So Nike leads the way so far in looks and comfort, while it also delivered the goods in performance too. You might think that makes it a clean sweep, but you'd be wrong. In terms of on course performance the Under Armour Drive Pro can hold its own against anything thanks to its S3 system. That doesn't justify shouting about it on the side of the shoe mind, but it's easy to see why Under Armour want to broadcast it.

There are nine spikes on each foot, with the toe spike moved slightly more centrally to optimize grip. Under Armour also designed its own S3 spike specifically for the Drive Pro. The S3 spike makes up four of the nine spikes (the other five are the new Soft Spike Tour Flex Pro) and was developed to help with rotational resistance. These spikes are turned precisely 10° clockwise to hit an exact angle of slip that the brand wanted to resist.

The final part of the S3 system is the new Lockdown Lacing System that gives "biomechanically correct support" throughout the entirety of the foot, from the lateral ball to the medial arch. We found this system to also work brilliantly at locking the foot in place when we needed it, but also giving it room to move when it naturally needs to, either through the swing or just when walking.

The results of these improvements are comprehensive. The shoes offered us truly assured footing on every possible lie while also not feeling too 'locked-in'. When it comes to that overall sensation of assured grip, it easily matches and probably surpasses the likes of the FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon and - crucially for the purpose of this head-to-head - the Nike Air Zoom Tour Victory 3.

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is a really important feature for a golf shoe so that is where we finish our head-to-head with these two shoes. Occasionally when a manufacturer tells you that the shoes are waterproof it isn't always the case and you can find your feet getting drenched, which is a sure fire way to make a round of golf a lot less enjoyable.

(Image credit: Future)

We can confirm though that both of these shoes are fully waterproof and that there was no leaking from either. Certainly, both rank highly on our best waterproof golf shoes list and, ultimately, it will come down what material you prefer your golf shoes to be made up of.

Which One Should You Choose

Choose the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 if…

- You want to wear the shoes Rory McIlroy wears

- You want arguably the most comfortable shoe on the market

- You want a shoe that gives elite-level performance

Choose the Under Armour Drive Pro if...

- You want a shoe with a clean, basic look

- You want to wear the shoes Jordan Spieth wears

- You want a really grippy and high-performing shoe